Ferguson recorded two receptions on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Panthers.

Dallas was able to take its foot off the gas in the second half thanks to a multi-score lead, and Cooper Rush attempted nine passes in the final two quarters. That limited volume for all pass catchers with the exception of CeeDee Lamb, and Ferguson saw only four targets -- good for third on the team -- as a result. The game script should look different in a Week 16 showdown with Tampa Bay, giving Ferguson a better chance to produce.