Hankins totaled four tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Thursday's 41-35 Week 13 victory versus the Seahawks.

Hankins notched Dallas' only sack of the game when he brought down Geno Smith late in the third quarter. It was Hankins' third sack of the campaign, all of which have come over his past two contests. He recorded 7.0 sacks in his second NFL season back in 2014 but has just 10.5 sacks across 10 campaigns since.