Turpin (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Turpin was unable to practice last week and ultimately sat out the team's win over the Giants on Sunday. The 27-year-old has now put that injury behind him with a return to full participation and should be ready to take the field Sunday against the Panthers.
