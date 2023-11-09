Turpin (shoulder/hip) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Turpin has now missed two consecutive practices to begin Week 10 prep while he contends with a pair of injuries. The 27-year-old has seen a slight uptick in snaps on offense of late and has garnered three touches over his last two contests, but Turpin is primarily valued for his contributions as a return man. Archer notes that Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle and Juanyeh Thomas worked as the Cowboys' kickoff returners at Thursday's practice, while Vaughn worked as the team's punt returner.
