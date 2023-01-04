Pollard (thigh) practiced in full Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pollard was held out of practice before sitting out last Thursday's game at Tennessee as he dealt with a thigh injury. With his return to all activity in the first session of Week 18 prep, the fourth-year pro is past the health concern as the Cowboys turn their focus toward Sunday's matchup with the Commanders. With the NFC East title and No. 1 seed in the NFC still in the line, Dallas likely will roll with all its regulars this weekend, and if so Pollard would be poised for his roughly 15 touches per game.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Will practice Wednesday, per HC•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Officially out Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: In line to sit out Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Looks like game-time decision•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Status in question for Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Sits out another practice•