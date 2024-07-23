Speaking Tuesday, Titans coach Brian Callahan said he doesn't view Pollard or Tyjae Spears as the clear-cut "starter" in the backfield, and both are "starting players," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

"The fun part for me is: How are we going to deploy those guys?," Callahan said. "Maybe they both play at the same time, maybe one gets hot and you let him run, maybe we just rotate back and forth. I don't know what that's going to look like yet. But they are both going to play quite a bit of football for us, and I don't view either one of them as a starter or a backup. They are both starting players to me." This sounds like typical coachspeak at this point of training camp, and it's worth noting Pollard was handpicked by this coaching staff when he was inked to a three-year, $21.75 million deal on the first day of free agency. It's also worth pointing out that Callahan used a true three-down workhorse in his time with the Bengals, riding Joe Mixon as a legitimate three-down back, a skill set Pollard possesses. Pollard is coming off an inefficient 2023 season in Dallas, but he's now more than a full year removed from his broken fibula and is still just 27 years old and smack-dab in his prime. For fantasy purposes, Pollard should still be viewed as the clear-cut RB1 in Tennessee, with Spears as the change-of-pace who could handle a couple series here and there to give Pollard a breather.