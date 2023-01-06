Chubb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Chubb was sidelined for Miami's loss to New England due to an ankle injury that popped up late in the week, but he'll have a chance to return Sunday after submitting back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 18 prep. In his first season with Miami, Chubb has tallied 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble across seven appearances.