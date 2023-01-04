Chubb (ankle) was held out of practice again Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel believes that Chubb is making progress ahead of the team's Week 18 must-win regular season finale versus the Jets, but he remained off the practice field Wednesday. The 26-year-old is dealing with an ankle injury, which forced him to miss the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Patriots. If Chubb is unavailable Sunday, Andrew Van Ginkel would likely see an increase in usage against New York.