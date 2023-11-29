Brown (thigh) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Brown kicked off last week in a similar position with a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walkthrough, which he followed up with a limited listing Thursday and then full activity Friday to avoid a designation for Week 12 action. He proceeded to handle a typical 94 percent of the snaps in this past Sunday's overtime win over the Bills on his way to five catches (on nine targets) for 37 yards and one touchdown. Brown's status will continue to be monitored to ensure he's on the same course ahead of Sunday's showdown with the 49ers.