Eagles' Carson Wentz: Not expected to see preseason action
Coach Doug Pederson relayed Sunday that Wentz (knee) is "where we wanted him to be at this stage," but the QB isn't expected to play in the preseason, the Eagles' official site reports.
Though Wentz has not yet been cleared for full contact, he'll "jump back into some team drills" Sunday, according to Pederson. In doing so, he'll split first-team reps with Nick Foles, who will be able practice despite having suffered a shoulder strain Thursday. Wentz recently acknowledged that his Week 1 availability will be a close call, but the franchise signal-caller continues to progress well and his status for the Eagles' opener ultimately figures to be determined by the team's medical staff.
