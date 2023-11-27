Smith caught seven of eight targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Bills.

The third-year wideout reached triple digits in receiving yards for the first time since Week 2, although Smith got to exactly 99 in two of his last three games coming into Sunday. He also scored for the third time in the last four games, with his 15-yard catch from Jalen Hurts kicking off a wild fourth quarter that saw the two teams combine for 24 points. Smith has a 23-355-3 line on 26 targets over that four-game stretch, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 13 clash with the 49ers that could be an NFC Conference Championship Game preview.