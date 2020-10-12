Hurst caught two of his six targets for eight receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Carolina.

The tight end's involvement has remained steady, with five or more targets thrown his way in every game but one this season. Over the past three weeks, however, the production has just not been there, as Hurst has been held under 10 receiving yards on two occasions during that span. Week 6 offers a matchup against a Vikings defense that surrendered its first TE touchdown of the season on Sunday night, allowing a 19-yard TD pass to Seattle's Will Dissly.