Hurst caught two of his six targets for eight receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Carolina.
The tight end's involvement has remained steady, with five or more targets thrown his way in every game but one this season. Over the past three weeks, however, the production has just not been there, as Hurst has been held under 10 receiving yards on two occasions during that span. Week 6 offers a matchup against a Vikings defense that surrendered its first TE touchdown of the season on Sunday night, allowing a 19-yard TD pass to Seattle's Will Dissly.
More News
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Eclipses 50 yards receiving on MNF•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Only catch goes for TD•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Enjoys Week 2 breakout•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Slow start to Falcons tenure•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Expected to get huge snap share•
-
Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Praised by Matt Ryan•