Allgeier rushed 10 times for 52 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
Allgeier saw one fewer rushing attempt and recorded eight fewer yards than Cordarrelle Patterson, who ended with 11 carries for 60 yards. The rookie first-round pick ripped off 20 yards on his first touch in the second quarter but was bottled up for the remainder of the game. As long as he continues to split work with Patterson, Allgeier's overall value will be limited, but his consistent work should keep him on fantasy radars, especially in deeper leagues.
