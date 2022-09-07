The start of every NFL season is exciting. Fans feel like their team can win the Super Bowl -- even the Jets. And Fantasy managers feel like they can win a championship following a great draft. There is optimism everywhere leading up until the opening kickoff for Week 1.

And then it happens.

The breakout player you were counting on struggles. Your star player -- gasp -- suffers a significant injury. The player everyone told you to avoid has a monster game, and of course he's on your opponent's roster.

Brace yourself, everyone, because this is going to happen. It might not be in Week 1, but not everything this season is going to be perfect. That's just life.

The hope, for Fantasy managers, is that your team stays healthy, first and foremost. That's the biggest key. Then you just have to believe that the roster you built can deliver, along with some luck and key waiver wire moves, and you can compete for a championship.

We'll be with you, right here, for the entire season. You can count on us giving you winning lineup suggestions all year, including the players to start and the ones to avoid. It's all about the matchups, and we'll do the homework for you to make those decisions easier. At least that's the theory.

It's awesome that the start of the season is here. We've been waiting for this since the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in February. You should be excited about everything that's about to happen once the action is live. And even when things don't go your way, please don't panic. We'll get you back on track so that the 2022 campaign is fun -- and hopefully successful for your Fantasy teams.2022.

I always like to recommend a Start of the Week for Week 1 based on someone I've touted all offseason. And I expect Trey Lance to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this year -- with top-five upside. He will be the breakout quarterback of 2022 based on his dual-threat ability.

Last year, Lance appeared in three games where he played the majority of the snaps. He averaged 53.7 rushing yards per game in those outings, and he scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of those games.

He's facing a Bears defense this week making the transition to a 4-3 scheme under new coach Matt Eberflus, so there could be some growing pains, and Chicago lost star pass rusher Khalil Mack this offseason in a trade with the Chargers. I expect Lance to make a splashy debut in this matchup.

The Bears were also among the league leaders last season in rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks with five, and ironically two of those came from Jimmy Garoppolo when these team's met in Week 8. It would be fantastic if Lance scored two rushing touchdowns as well in the rematch.

I'm excited to see how Lance does as the full-time starter for San Francisco. And he should start the season on a high note with a big game against the Bears in Week 1.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA DEN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 8th 2021 Stats PAYDS 3113 RUYDS 183 TD 27 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.9 It's the ultimate revenge game for Wilson, who starts his Broncos tenure with a trip back to Seattle. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, and this homecoming should be successful for him. I expect Wilson to put on a show against his former team, and he could easily be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 11th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4886 RUYDS 43 TD 41 INT 17 FPTS/G 24.2 The concerns about Stafford's elbow are valid, but as long as he's playing he has the chance for huge numbers, including this week against the Bills. In eight home games last year, Stafford had four with at least 29 Fantasy points and six with at least 23 points. This game has one of the highest-implied point totals of the week at 52.5, so look for Stafford and Josh Allen to put on a show. Stafford has top-10 upside on Thursday night. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 13th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4221 RUYDS 115 TD 34 INT 7 FPTS/G 22.9 I'm bullish on Cousins this season that he will be a quality No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and I expect him to do well at home against the Packers, even in a tough matchup. He went for 31 Fantasy points against Green Bay at home last year in Week 11, and he also had 25 Fantasy points against the Packers in Week 1 at home in 2020. Let's hope he keeps that home streak of standout performances against Green Bay for a third year in a row. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 15th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4804 RUYDS 108 TD 23 INT 14 FPTS/G 17.8 Like Cousins, I expect Carr to have a big season in 2022 following the addition of Davante Adams, and Carr should start off playing well against the Chargers in Week 1 even though this is a tough defense. But this game has shootout potential with an implied total of 52 points, and Carr vs. Justin Herbert should be fun to watch. I like Carr as a low-end starter in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 17th 2021 Stats PAYDS 1170 RUYDS 166 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.8 We'd love for Winston to repeat his Week 1 performance from 2021 in this matchup against the Falcons. Facing the Packers last year in the season opener, Winston only attempted 20 passes, but he threw five touchdowns on his 14 completions. He loves facing the Falcons also. In his last seven games vs. Atlanta (all when he was with Tampa Bay), Winston is averaging 30.1 Fantasy points per game. Winston is a great start in Superflex and 2QB leagues, but he's also worth using as a streamer in deeper formats.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 18th 2021 Stats PAYDS 3641 RUYDS 334 TD 14 INT 17 FPTS/G 13.1 I'm excited to see what Lawrence can do this season with a revamped receiving corps and new head coach in Doug Pederson. He should have the chance to make plays against Washington this week, especially if Jacksonville struggles to run the ball. Last season, the Commanders allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and hopefully that continues for Lawrence. Matt Ryan QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 20th 2021 Stats PAYDS 3968 RUYDS 82 TD 21 INT 12 FPTS/G 15.5 Ryan was terrible in his final season in Atlanta last year, but he gets a fresh start with the Colts in 2022. By all accounts, he's been fantastic, and he should start off his Indianapolis tenure with a quality game against the Texans. Houston was top 10 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last year, and Ryan will likely be given plenty of chances to make plays in his Colts debut. He's a good option in Superflex and 2QB leagues. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG TEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 21st 2021 Stats PAYDS 3734 RUYDS 270 TD 28 INT 14 FPTS/G 18.3 This game could easily be all about Derrick Henry as he makes his comeback from last year's foot injury, and he should be able to run through the Giants defense. But Tannehill can still make enough plays against this secondary to have success as an option in Superflex and 2QB leagues, and I'm curious to see how he'll perform with his revamped receiving corps, which features Robert Woods, Treylon Burks and Ryan Philips. I wouldn't be shocked to see Tannehill with a top-15 Fantasy finish this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 12th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4611 RUYDS 118 TD 36 INT 14 FPTS/G 23.9 It sounds like Burrow will be fine following the appendectomy he had in late July, but he missed a lot of practice time in August. I'd be nervous trusting him against the Steelers, and he averaged just 19.5 Fantasy points per game against Pittsburgh last season. He did have multiple touchdowns in each outing against the Steelers, but he averaged just 181 passing yards per game over that span. Burrow is just a low-end starter in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN GB -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 14th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4115 RUYDS 101 TD 40 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.5 I hope Rodgers has Allen Lazard this week against the Vikings, but his status was up in the air as of Tuesday afternoon. Without Lazard, in the first game without Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it will be tough to trust Rodgers against what should be an improved Vikings defense. I'd only prefer to start Rodgers in larger leagues this week if Lazard is out. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 13.9 QB RNK 16th 2021 Stats PAYDS 1870 RUYDS 420 TD 9 INT 10 FPTS/G 11.7 I'm hopeful that Fields can overcome tough matchups like this against the 49ers, but I want to see it first. I want to see how Chicago's offensive line holds up under duress. I want to see if the Bears receiving options not named Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet can make plays. I want to see how much Fields will use his legs. He's still worth starting in Superflex and 2QB leagues, but Fields likely doesn't have a high ceiling in this matchup with San Francisco.

Avoid in Superflex/2QB (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CAR -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 23rd 2021 Stats PAYDS 3010 RUYDS 134 TD 18 INT 13 FPTS/G 15.4 I'm typically a fan of the revenge game narrative, and Mayfield will likely be motivated facing the team that traded him away. But I'm a believer in this Browns defense, and Mayfield could be running for his life from former teammate Myles Garrett. Eventually, I expect Mayfield to make plenty of plays for the Panthers, especially if Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore stay healthy. But this isn't a good week to trust Mayfield, even at home. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 13.4 QB RNK NR 2021 Stats PAYDS 4 RUYDS 87 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.5 By the end of the season, if Mariota holds onto the starting job in Atlanta, we're likely going to regret not drafting him higher in Superflex and 2QB leagues. He'll make plenty of plays with his legs, and he should connect well with Kyle Pitts and Drake London to boost his production. But this week could be tough for all the Falcons, especially Mariota, against a potentially dominant Saints defense. I'm not ready to trust Mariota as a starter yet, especially when the matchup is tough like he has this week. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK NR 2021 Stats PAYDS 3245 RUYDS 87 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.6 This Eagles defense has the potential to be nasty, especially with an upgraded secondary featuring James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson joining Darius Slay. Goff could always find his way to quality production, including some likely garbage-time stats, but I don't expect him to have a huge outing this week against Philadelphia. In 2021, Goff had just five games with more than 21 Fantasy points in 13 starts. He also had five games with eight Fantasy points or fewer.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 18th 2021 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 James Robinson (Achilles) is expected to be active for this matchup with the Commanders, but I'm still counting on Etienne to have a huge role, especially in the passing game. The Jaguars aren't going to rush Robinson back on the field, and they don't have to because of Etienne. He should be a popular target for Trevor Lawrence, especially if the Washington pass rush is an issue and Lawrence needs to dump the ball off. If he scores, Etienne could be a top-10 running back in all leagues this week. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 20th 2020 Stats RUYDS 448 REC 53 REYDS 402 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 The status of Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) could determine if Pierce is good or great for this week. You should be starting him regardless given his expected role as the lead running back for the Texans. He has 20-touch potential, and hopefully Houston uses him in the passing game. Leonard missed Week 16 last year against the Cardinals, and Chase Edmonds went nuts with 16 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, along with eight catches for 71 yards. Hopefully, Pierce could have a huge game as well if Leonard is out. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN GB -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 22nd 2021 Stats RUYDS 803 REC 34 REYDS 313 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.9 We're going to find out this week just how much the Packers will use Dillon in tandem with Aaron Jones, and I expect it will be a lot, especially if Allen Lazard (undisclosed) is out. In Week 17 last year against the Vikings, Dillon played great with 14 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 20 yards. In that same game, Jones had eight carries for 76 yards, along with five catches for 30 yards. Let's hope history repeats itself in the rematch, with both finding the end zone this time, and Dillon is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI SF -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 14th 2021 Stats RUYDS 963 REC 19 REYDS 137 TD 6 FPTS/G 15 Mitchell is expected to be healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp, and he should be started in all leagues when he's playing in a favorable matchup. Last year in Week 1 at Detroit is when Mitchell became a household name after he took over for an injured Raheem Mostert (knee) and had 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. He was San Francisco's best running back in 2021, and hopefully he can do that again this year, starting against the Bears. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC WAS -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 17th 2021 Stats RUYDS 1037 REC 42 REYDS 294 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.3 With Brian Robinson Jr. (lower body) on the NFI list and out for the first four weeks of the season, Gibson should get plenty of touches as the lead running back in Washington. J.D. McKissic will also play a role on passing downs, and he's worth using as a sleeper in PPR this week against Jacksonville. But Gibson should be a must-start option in all leagues, and hopefully he doesn't fumble away his chance to get back in the good graces of his coaching staff. The Commanders were ready to replace Gibson with Robinson, but now Gibson could get 20-plus touches in a favorable matchup. Last season, the Jaguars were top five in rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs with 17.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 25th 2021 Stats RUYDS 386 REC 22 REYDS 174 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.8 I'm counting on Hunt to play a pivotal role in the passing game for the Browns this week and likely for as long as Jacoby Brissett is the starter. He's not going to challenge downfield often and with a lot of success, and Cleveland has a suspect receiving corps behind Amari Cooper and David Njoku, which should give extra targets to Hunt. While Nick Chubb will be heavily involved in the game plan as the lead running back for the Browns, so will Hunt. He's at least a flex in the majority of leagues for Week 1. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 33rd 2021 Stats RUYDS 719 REC 39 REYDS 337 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 We'll find out this week just how much the Cowboys will use Pollard in the passing game, and it's a great matchup for him against Tampa Bay. Last year, the Buccaneers were second in the NFL for receptions allowed to running backs with 118, and they were first in 2020 with 104. It's difficult to run on Tampa Bay, which is why I'm concerned for Ezekiel Elliott. But if Pollard is deployed as a receiver he could be useful as at least a flex in PPR. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 31st 2021 Stats RUYDS 276 REC 40 REYDS 310 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 If you've followed me this offseason you know how much I love Hines, and I expect him to have a significant role in tandem with Jonathan Taylor, starting in Week 1 against the Texans. Now, the concern for him will be if Indianapolis is up big against Houston that Hines won't need to do much in the passing game. But I expect Matt Ryan to lean on Hines as a weapon out of the backfield, and he could be second on the team in targets behind Michael Pittman -- all season. Hines is a great flex play in PPR this week. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 41st 2021 Stats RUYDS 20 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 I'm starting Chase Edmonds as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week, but I would also consider Mostert as a flex, especially in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. When healthy, he could lead the Dolphins in carries, and Mike McDaniel likely has a lot of trust in Mostert from their days together in San Francisco. If the Dolphins are playing with a lead -- and they are 3.5-point favorites at home -- then look for Mostert to help kill the clock and rack up some cheap production late in the game. Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 39th 2021 Stats RUYDS 254 REC 30 REYDS 291 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 This posting could change if J.K. Dobbins (knee) is ready for Week 1, but Drake and Mike Davis have the chance to be flex plays this week if Dobbins is out. The Jets were No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they gave up the most touchdowns to the position by a glaring margin with 28 in total. The defense should improve this season, but Baltimore is going to run the ball no matter who lines up at running back. I'll give a slight edge to Drake given that he should be more talented -- and hopefully get more opportunities -- than Davis in Week 1.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 30th 2021 Stats RUYDS 1065 REC 33 REYDS 238 TD 12 FPTS/G 15.4 I hope that I'm wrong by putting Hall in this spot, and in full disclosure, I'm starting him in several leagues. I drafted him to be a No. 2 running back, and I hope he can overcome some of the negatives working against him. For starters, I don't want to see Michael Carter play ahead of Hall, and that could be the case for the Jets based on the preseason. And in a secondary role against a good run defense for Baltimore, you should only consider Hall as a flex at best. He'll have big days this season, but if you can sit him this week then that's the right move. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 29th 2021 Stats RUYDS 3 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Like Hall, I'd love to see Akers come out and smash in Week 1 against the Bills. I'd like him to keep Darrell Henderson on the bench and prove, without a doubt, he's the best running back for the Rams this year. But it seems like we're going to see too much of Henderson and potentially rookie running back Kyren Williams as well. And if Williams plays on passing downs then Akers could be in trouble all season. The Bills are a brutal matchup as well, and this should be a game where the Rams are throwing a lot. Let's see how Akers does, and hopefully he's back to being a weekly starter in all leagues as early as Week 2 against Atlanta. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 26th 2021 Stats RUYDS 749 REC 6 REYDS 48 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 The good news for Penny is he's healthy entering Week 1. He battled hamstring and groin injuries this offseason, and he recently missed practice time due to a positive test for COVID-19. He also likely won't have to worry about Ken Walker (hernia) playing this week. But I'm still not fully trusting Penny in this matchup with the Broncos, and I would only use him as a flex if possible. If Denver pulls ahead in this game, we could see more of Travis Homer then you expect since he's the passing-down running back in Seattle. The Seahawks offense could struggle with Geno Smith under center, and Penny could have a lot of empty carries if he doesn't score. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 34th 2021 Stats RUYDS 929 REC 18 REYDS 132 TD 15 FPTS/G 14 The Patriots backfield remains somewhat of a mystery for Week 1 at Miami. Ty Montgomery (ankle) traveled with the team, and he could surprise us by playing after getting hurt in the preseason. If he's active then he should have a role in the passing game, and we know Rhamondre Stevenson is also going to get his share of touches. Harris will likely need to score to reward Fantasy managers, which he did often last year with 15 rushing touchdowns. He also had 117 total yards against Miami in Week 1 last year, and he had 73 total yards and a touchdown (with four catches) against the Dolphins in Week 18. I just don't want to trust Harris if he's not dominating touches, and he could be in trouble if the Patriots are chasing points. Consider Harris just a flex, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. As for Stevenson, he's also a flex, but his value will increase in PPR if Montgomery is out. Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 32nd 2021 Stats RUYDS 618 REC 52 REYDS 548 TD 11 FPTS/G 14.7 One of the backfields I'm curious to see in Week 1 is the Falcons. We expect Patterson to still be the lead running back, but Damien Williams and Tyler Allgeier are expected to also have a role. In a tough matchup against the Saints, this is likely a situation you want to avoid. The hope for Patterson is that he's involved in the passing game, and he had a monster performance against New Orleans in Week 9 last year with six catches for 126 yards to go with nine carries for 10 yards. In Week 18 in the rematch, Patterson was held to four carries for 11 yards and one catch for 1 yard. At best, Patterson should be considered a flex play in PPR.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 24th 2021 Stats RUYDS 1002 REC 47 REYDS 287 TD 12 FPTS/G 14.8 I hope Elliott can reward the Fantasy managers who drafted him in Round 3 in the majority of leagues this year, but I'm concerned about his role in tandem with Pollard and the offensive line. Without left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring), Elliott could find it tough to get additional rushing yards, and Pollard could take him off the field in obvious passing situations. This week, you probably want to only use Elliott as a flex in most leagues. Tampa Bay has arguably the best run defense in the NFL, and the Buccaneers limited Elliott to 11 carries for 33 yards in Week 1 last year, along with two catches for 6 yards. If Elliott can have a role in the passing game then he could still be productive this week, but asking him to find success against this run defense on the ground is a tall task.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI KC -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 28th 2021 Stats REC 15 TAR 28 REYDS 129 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 The sliding scale for the Chiefs receivers this week is start Smith-Schuster as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a boom-bust flex with sleeper appeal and use Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman as desperation plays in deeper leagues. Smith-Schuster made Fantasy managers nervous by missing practice time with a knee injury, but he's fine now. And he should help Patrick Mahomes exploit this Cardinals secondary while making a big splash in his Kansas City debut. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA DEN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 32nd 2021 Stats REC 38 TAR 56 REYDS 467 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Courtland Sutton is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week against the Seahawks, and Jeudy isn't far behind. You want pieces of the Broncos passing game in your lineup this week for Russell Wilson's return to Seattle, and Jeudy should start his breakout third season with a big outing in Week 1. Wilson is going to provide plenty of fireworks this week, with Sutton and Jeudy leading the way. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR BUF -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 30th 2021 Stats REC 35 TAR 63 REYDS 549 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.9 There are five receivers to start in Thursday's game with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson for the Rams and Stefon Diggs, Davis and Isaiah McKenzie for the Bills. There is going to be plenty of passing in this matchup, and despite both teams having great defenses, it will be hard to stop Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford. For Davis, his breakout third season starts this week, and he already scored a touchdown in his lone preseason game against Denver with two catches for 47 yards on three targets. If you're keeping score at home, that's six touchdowns in his past six times on the field going back to the playoffs. He has the chance to be a monster this week -- and every week moving forward. Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 29th 2021 Stats REC 43 TAR 77 REYDS 538 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 I'm disappointed we won't get the chance to see Zach Wilson (knee) in Week 1 against Baltimore, but Joe Flacco starting for the Jets is good news for Moore. Joe Flacco appeared in two games for the Jets last year, and 13 of his 42 pass attempts went to Moore. He caught 10 of them for 149 yards and two touchdowns. This could be a fantastic week for Moore, who could thrive with Flacco while Wilson is out. He's now a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 34th 2021 Stats REC 77 TAR 103 REYDS 982 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.2 Kirk should see plenty of passes from Trevor Lawrence this week as the Jaguars will attack this Washington secondary. And if the lone preseason appearance for Lawrence and Kirk is any indication, Kirk could be in line for a monster campaign. They played one half against Pittsburgh in the preseason, and Kirk had eight targets for five catches and 54 yards. Let's hope that's a sign of things to come in Week 1 and all season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI SF -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 36th 2021 Stats REC 56 TAR 84 REYDS 826 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 All we've heard all preseason is that Aiyuk has a strong connection with Trey Lance, and hopefully that carries over to the games that count, starting this week against Chicago. Last year, Aiyuk started in coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he worked his way out of it and played great to close the season, scoring at least 13 PPR points in four of his final five games in the regular season. If he can pick up where he left off, as well as Lance maximizing his potential, Aiyuk could be in line for a huge third year. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET PHI -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 39th 2021 Stats REC 64 TAR 104 REYDS 916 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 I'm excited about the Eagles passing game this season with the addition of A.J. Brown, and he should open up the offense for Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. Jalen Hurts is poised for a big year, and Smith has the chance to perform like a low-end starter in all leagues. For this week, Smith should be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside, and the Eagles will hopefully have plenty of volume in the passing game. The Lions secondary should struggle to stop all of Philadelphia's weapons in this matchup. Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 37th 2021 Stats REC 39 TAR 57 REYDS 420 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 As long as Toney is healthy, he should have the chance to help Fantasy managers in a big way, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 receiver in this matchup with the Titans. We'll see what happens with Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and how the Giants use rookie Wan'Dale Robinson, but Toney should be the go-to option for Daniel Jones in the passing game. Last year, the Titans were No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Toney could have a bigger game than expected if Jones gives him enough opportunities to make plays. Julio Jones WR TB Tampa Bay • #85

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK NR 2021 Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 434 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 I'm not sure what's going to happen with Chris Godwin (knee) this week, so look for Tom Brady to lean on Jones and Russell Gage if Godwin is out or limited. Both should be heavily involved anyway, along with Mike Evans, and we'll see if we get an answer on if Jones or Gage will be the preferred Fantasy option moving forward. Most likely, while Jones is healthy, he should have an edge. For this week, consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy option, especially if Godwin can't play. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 43rd 2021 Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 338 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 London is ready to go after suffering a knee injury in Atlanta's first preseason game against Detroit. While we hope he makes plenty of plays -- this week and all season -- let's give him at least a week before starting him in the majority of leagues. The Saints defense is tough, and London hasn't proven to have a strong connection with quarterback Marcus Mariota yet. At best, use London as a low-end No. 3 receiver in three-receiver leagues. Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 38th 2021 Stats REC 68 TAR 104 REYDS 865 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.5 I'm probably not going to love Cooper much while Jacoby Brissett is filling in for Deshaun Watson, and that's expected to happen for the first 11 games. Cooper will have to prove me wrong before I use him as a starter in the majority of leagues, and I'm not willing to trust him in Week 1 against the Panthers. Carolina was actually solid against opposing receivers last season, ranking No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position, and the Panthers should be able to contain Cooper because of Brissett's limitations. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 23rd 2021 Stats REC 98 TAR 127 REYDS 1103 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.3 Even if Godwin plays against the Cowboys, I'll likely lower expectations for him given some of the things being said from him -- and about him -- this week. He's talking about wanting to be at full strength for the end of the season and not wanting to rush his comeback from last year's knee injury. That could lead to a limited snap count if he's active, or he might not play at all. Tampa Bay has plenty of options at receiver with Evans, Jones and Gage, and while the Buccaneers would love to have a healthy Godwin on the field, they aren't going to risk him suffering a setback. You should plan on finding another Fantasy receiver instead of Godwin this week. Robert Woods WR TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG TEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 40th 2021 Stats REC 45 TAR 69 REYDS 556 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.2 I'm curious to see how Woods does in his first game back from last year's torn ACL, as well as his rapport with new quarterback Ryan Tannehill. I wouldn't be surprised if Woods has a quality stat line given that the Giants secondary will likely struggle. But we don't expect a lot of volume for Woods because of Derrick Henry, and the Titans will likely spread the ball around to Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Austin Hooper. At best, consider Woods a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, with his value slightly higher in PPR. DeVante Parker WR NE New England • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 48th 2021 Stats REC 40 TAR 73 REYDS 515 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 We have another revenge game narrative at play here with Parker facing his former team in Miami. But that could also mean a matchup with cornerback Xavien Howard, and Parker will likely struggle in that scenario. Mac Jones has been inconsistent according to reports in training camp, and the only Patriots receiver I would be comfortable using this week is Jakobi Meyers in a deep PPR league. Parker is, at best, a desperation starter in 14-team leagues or larger.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 9th 2021 Stats REC 60 TAR 93 REYDS 612 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 I'm going to start Kmet despite the tough matchup, and we'll see if he can take advantage of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) being out. Last year, Kmet faced San Francisco in Week 8, and he was limited to three catches for 24 yards on six targets. I'm expecting him to be much better than that in the rematch, and Kmet should be a prime target for Justin Fields all season. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 12th 2021 Stats REC 36 TAR 53 REYDS 475 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.7 Njoku is going to soak up targets from Jacoby Brissett, and he should finish this week -- and hopefully all season -- as a low-end starter in PPR. The Panthers only allowed six touchdowns to tight ends last year, so keep that in mind with the matchup. But I expect Njoku to see a lot of volume in the passing game because of Brisset's inability to throw downfield, and that's why Njoku is listed here. Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA DEN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 15th 2021 Stats REC 33 TAR 40 REYDS 330 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.4 Okwuegbunam dealt with a lower-body injury in practice last week, but he's fine for Week 1. And he should hopefully be part of the fireworks from Russell Wilson in this matchup against Seattle. The Seahawks were among the league leaders in touchdowns allowed to tight ends last year with nine, and Wilson should know how to exploit this secondary better than anyone. Okwuegbunam is a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 13th 2021 Stats REC 46 TAR 73 REYDS 408 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 Safety Kamren Curl (thumb) might play this week, which would help the Commanders secondary, but I'll still use Engram as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He should be a primary target for Trevor Lawrence, and tight ends have always been a staple of Doug Pederson's offenses. I expect a lot of passing from Jacksonville this week, and Washington was one of nine teams to allow over 1,000 receiving yards to tight ends last season. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 16th 2021 Stats REC 48 TAR 63 REYDS 478 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.9 Everett is expected to be a go-to option for Justin Herbert, and this is a matchup the Chargers can exploit. The Raiders were one of three teams to allow at least 10 touchdowns to tight ends last season and one of the nine teams to allow over 1,000 yards to the position. We haven't heard much about Everett in the preseason, but Herbert leaned on his tight ends last year a lot (137 targets to the position). He's a sneaky starter in deeper leagues this week. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK NR 2021 Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 119 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.2 We'll see if his strong performance in the preseason can carry over to this week, and Likely is someone to use as a streaming option in deeper leagues. In his final two preseason games, Likely had 12 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. It wasn't from Lamar Jackson, so keep that in mind, but Baltimore needs playmakers in the passing game, and Likely should play a lot in tandem with Mark Andrews. Last year, the Jets were also No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 11th 2021 Stats REC 61 TAR 85 REYDS 560 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 I liked Higbee coming into Week 1 when Bills safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) looked like he was going to be out. With Poyer in, and Buffalo having question marks at cornerback without Tre'Davious White (knee), look for Matthew Stafford to challenge the perimeter instead of the middle of the field. Buffalo has been among the best teams at defending tight ends under coach Sean McDermott, and Higbee could be asked to block a lot in this matchup. He could find the end zone, but the Bills allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends in 2021. Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 21st 2021 Stats REC 74 TAR 112 REYDS 763 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Ertz is dealing with a calf injury that has left his status for Week 1 against the Chiefs in doubt. Fantasy managers should look for an alternative because even if he plays he likely won't be 100 percent. It's too bad he's hurt because he has an opportunity for plenty of targets with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six weeks. When healthy, Ertz will be a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 22nd 2021 Stats REC 68 TAR 90 REYDS 670 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 This is a revenge game for Fant after the Broncos traded him to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson deal this offseason, but Fant isn't worth starting in the majority of leagues. He had a suspect preseason with limited involvement, and it's hard to trust Geno Smith's third target at best behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Let Fant prove himself before starting him as a Fantasy option, and hopefully you can find someone more productive for Week 1.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 18th 2021 Stats REC 73 TAR 112 REYDS 780 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 The Patriots have been in the top three of fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends over the past two seasons. Over that span, New England has allowed just seven touchdowns to tight ends, and Gesicki has faced the Patriots three times. His stat line in those games is five catches for 52 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. Given his struggles with his new role under Mike McDaniel this preseason, as well as the tough matchup, it's easy to bench Gesicki in most leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Starts

Dolphins (vs. NE)

All we've heard for weeks in training camp is how the Patriots offense has struggled. The offensive line has been a mess, Mac Jones has been inconsistent and the receivers have struggled to make plays. It could be that the Patriots defense is just that tough in practice. Or, maybe, having Matt Patricia as the offensive coordinator is a bad idea. Either way, the Dolphins DST is a good play this week at home, and I consider this unit a top-10 Fantasy option in all leagues.

Sleepers

Eagles (at DET)

Titans (vs. NYG)

Browns (at CAR)

Sits

Cowboys (vs. TB)

The Cowboys DST was amazing in 2021, but one of the worst games for this unit was Week 1 at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in that game but also allowed 31 points and 431 total yards, with no sacks. We'll see how Tampa Bay's revamped offensive line holds up in this matchup, but I'm not trusting the Cowboys DST in a matchup against Tom Brady.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS K 4th PROJ PTS 7 K RNK 6th I'm excited about this Minnesota offense this season, and I expect the Vikings to score against the Packers in Week 1, giving Joseph plenty of chances to produce. Last year against Green Bay at home, Joseph was 2-of-2 on field goals, including a 51-yarder, and he made 2-of-3 PATs.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Prater K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 7 K RNK 10th Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 2nd PROJ PTS 7.8 K RNK 11th Jake Elliott K PHI Philadelphia • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET PHI -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 8.3 K RNK 8th