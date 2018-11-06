Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Injuries push Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mike Davis into the spotlight

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

There are some key injuries Fantasy owners are keeping an eye on heading into Week 10. It could make for some important decisions on the waiver wire.

The biggest one is at wide receiver with A.J. Green (toe), who could be out for at least two games, according to an ESPN report. His absence could be good for John Ross and C.J. Uzomah as waiver wire options, as they will have to help Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon in Cincinnati's passing game.

Other receiver options that you should be looking at include Marquez Valdes-Scantling — how is he still a free agent in so many leagues? — Anthony Miller, and Christian Kirk. Valdes-Scantling could be a Fantasy starter for the rest of the season with Geronimo Allison (groin) likely out for at least six weeks.

At running back, the biggest injury we're monitoring is for Chris Carson (hip), who could be out in Week 10. His potential absence will make Mike Davis the most added free agent this week in the majority of leagues. Elijah McGuire, Josh Adams and Ito Smith will also be popular waiver-wire additions.

Also, keep in mind there are still four teams on a bye (Minnesota, Houston, Baltimore and Denver), which will influence your moves, especially at quarterback with Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins out. Baker Mayfield and Nick Mullens might be your best bets there.

Jack Doyle should be the most added tight end, and we also have DST and kicker options for you to consider streaming. It should be an active waiver wire period in Week 10.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Quarterbacks

Priority List 58% Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB Mayfield has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's averaging 20.6 points over that span. In the first game for interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens against Kansas City, Mayfield had 297 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he's worth using as a streaming option in Week 10 against Atlanta. The Falcons allow an average of 27.3 Fantasy points a game to quarterbacks, and they have allowed at least 18 points to every opposing passer since Week 2. Mayfield is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 2% Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB Mullens is expected to start in Week 10 against the Giants after his standout performance in Week 9 against Oakland. Starting in place of Beathard, Mullens passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and he's a great streaming option against the Giants on Monday night. The Giants have allowed two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and Mullens is a solid starter in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 26% Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota came off his bye with a strong performance in Week 9 at Dallas. He had 240 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 32 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's now run for at least 25 yards in five of his past six games, and New England has struggled with running quarterbacks at times this year, including Mitchell Trubisky in Week 7 and Blake Bortles in Week 2. The Patriots also have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four of the past five games, and Mariota was great against New England in the playoffs last year with 254 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as four carries for 37 yards. He's not a bad option in two-quarterback leagues this week and is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 10% Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals QB In his first game with interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in Week 8 against San Francisco, Rosen had his best Fantasy outing of his rookie campaign. He scored 23 Fantasy points with 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he added 12 rushing yards. With the bye in Week 9, Rosen had extra time to get more comfortable with Leftwich, and that should make him a decent streamer in Week 10 at the Chiefs. It also helps that Kansas City allows 22.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Rosen is a good option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 30% Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this year, but he has played his best on the road. In his past three road games at Houston in Week 3, at Carolina in Week 5 and at Atlanta in Week 7, Manning has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in each outing. This week, he's facing a 49ers defense that allows an average of 22.8 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Manning is also averaging 20.5 Fantasy points in his past four games coming off a bye. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB if you need help in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues. 31% Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Bortles has been bad this season and could be benched at any moment. But he has still scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. And he's facing a Colts defense that allows an average of 21.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Also, in his past five games against the Colts, Bortles is averaging 279 passing yards a game with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, while adding 21 carries for 112 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB if you need help in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues.

Running backs

Priority List 41% Mike Davis Seattle Seahawks RB Carson is likely out in Week 10 at the Rams after he was limited to just 10 snaps in Week 9 against the Chargers. In his place, Davis was fantastic, finishing with 15 carries for 62 yards, as well as seven catches for 45 yards on eight targets. The last time Carson was out in Week 4 at Arizona, Davis had 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, as well as four catches for 23 yards on four targets. Davis is a must-start running back for as long as Carson is out, including Week 10 against the Rams (he had 14 PPR points in Week 5 against the Rams), and he's worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB. Penny would also get some work in reserve, but he's just a flier in deeper leagues. Spend 5-10 percent of your FAAB on Penny. 30% Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB McGuire played 13 more snaps than Isaiah Crowell (36-23) in Week 9 at Miami, and he did nice job in his 2018 debut after being out to start the season with a foot injury. He had seven carries for 30 yards, as well as three catches for 37 yards on five targets. McGuire stepped right into Bilal Powell's role since Powell is out with a neck injury, and he should continue to get plenty of work down the stretch in tandem with Crowell. McGuire is worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB, and he can be a useful flex in Week 10 against Buffalo. 13% Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB The Eagles could come off their bye week with Adams as their lead running back after the way he played in Week 8 against Jacksonville in London. He led the team in carries (nine) and rushing yards (61) against the Jaguars, while also adding one catch for 6 yards on seven targets. Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement aren't going away, and we'll see what happens when Sproles is healthy. But it's worth speculating on Adams in case he becomes the featured running back in Philadelphia to close the year. Adams is worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB. 61% Ito Smith Atlanta Falcons RB Smith scored a touchdown in Week 9 at Washington for the fourth time in his past five outings, and he also added 10 carries for 60 yards, as well as one catch for 4 yards. He's playing in tandem with Tevin Coleman, and Smith would be a star if Coleman ever got hurt. You can use Smith as a flex option in Week 10 at Cleveland, and he's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. 4% Cordarrelle Patterson New England Patriots WR Patterson just became dual eligible on CBS Fantasy, so you can use him at running back and receiver. He would be higher on the priority list at running back except ESPN reported Monday that Michel is likely to return in Week 10 at Tennessee. However, since we don't know for sure that Michel will play, you should speculate on adding Patterson. He just had 11 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against Green Bay, as well as one catch for 7 yards, after putting up 10 carries for 38 yards in Week 8. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. And if you're adding him at receiver, he would be No. 4 on the priority list behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Miller and Christian Kirk. 41% Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers RB In the first game without Ty Montgomery after he was traded to Baltimore, Williams had nine total touches in Week 9 at New England, his most since Week 4. He had seven carries for 34 yards, as well as two catches for 20 yards on two targets, and he'll continue to work in tandem with Aaron Jones. Now, Jones played 43 snaps to 31 for Williams against the Patriots, and Jones is the No. 1 running back in Green Bay. But if he gets hurt or fumbles again like he did against New England, we could see Williams with a bigger workload. Williams is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 4% Kapri Bibbs Washington Redskins RB Thompson has been out in two of the past three games, and Bibbs has been productive in both outings. In Week 7 against Dallas, Bibbs had two carries for 13 yards, as well as four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets. And in Week 9 against Atlanta, Bibbs had three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 15 yards on one target. We'll see if Thompson is able to play in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, but Bibbs can be a flex option in PPR leagues if he's the No. 2 running back behind Adrian Peterson once again. Bibbs is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

Wide receivers

Priority List 44% Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers WR We've been telling you for weeks to add Valdes-Scantling, and now he's about to become extremely popular with Allison expected to be out at least six weeks. Valdes-Scantling has scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has two touchdowns and two 100-yard games over that span. He will continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver for the Packers behind only Davante Adams, and Valdes-Scantling could be a potential starter in all leagues moving forward. He should be added in all leagues, and he's worth at least 30 percent of your FAAB. 20% Anthony Miller Chicago Bears WR Miller might be the last-man standing for the Bears' receiving corps if Robinson and Gabriel are out, and he's starting to emerge as the No. 1 receiver in Chicago. He only had six targets in Week 9 at Buffalo for five catches and 49 yards, and those stats seem minimal. But when you consider that Mitchell Trubisky attempted just 20 passes against the Bills, you can see how much he's starting to lean on Miller. If Robinson and Gabriel remain out in Week 10 against Detroit then consider Miller a potential starter in all leagues, at least as a flex. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. 36% Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals WR Prior to Arizona's bye in Week 9, Kirk had scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his previous six games. He has two touchdowns in his past four outings, and he should continue to build on his rapport with Rosen, even as the No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald. We hope the bye week helped the Cardinals offense with Leftwich now calling plays, and Kirk has a favorable matchup in Week 10 at Kansas City. He is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 5% John Ross Cincinnati Bengals WR If Ross is healthy, he could be in line for a big role with Green out. Ross returned to practice Monday, so there's a chance he could play in Week 10 against the Saints after missing three of the past four games. He hasn't caught a pass since Week 4 and only has seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on the season with 16 targets, but the Bengals will need a lot of help in their receiving corps depending on how long Green is out. It's worth speculating on Ross in all leagues, and we'll see if Green's injury is the catalyst for Ross finally making an impact in the NFL. He is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 1% Maurice Harris Washington Redskins WR Harris should be locked in to a key role with Washington now that Richardson is out for the season, as well as Crowder being banged up, and Harris is coming off a strong game in Week 9 against Atlanta. He had 10 catches for 124 yards on 12 targets, and that could be a sign of things to come. He has a great matchup in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, and Harris could be a sneaky flex option if Crowder remains out. Harris is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 60% Mohamed Sanu Atlanta Falcons WR Sanu is coming off two down games in a row against the Giants in Week 7 (four PPR points) and at Washington in Week 9 (eight PPR points), with a bye in Week 8. But prior to Week 7, Sanu had scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, and this Falcons offense is playing great behind Matt Ryan. It's worth stashing Sanu even if you don't plan to play him, but he has two favorable matchups in the next three games at Cleveland in Week 10 and at New Orleans in Week 12. He could be a decent play in PPR in those matchups. Sanu is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 4% Adam Humphries Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Was Week 9 at Carolina a fluke for Humphries or is he starting to become a key member of this Tampa Bay offense? It might be more of the latter, even with a crowded receiving corps. Humphries has at least eight targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in consecutive games. The highlight was the performance against the Panthers when he had eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Now, we might see a downturn in production with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard also part of this passing attack, but keep in mind that Tampa Bay averages 41.5 passes per game this season. Humphries should have plenty of good moments moving forward. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

Tight ends

Priority List 52% Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Doyle had a bye in Week 9, but he's coming off his best game of the season in Week 8 at Oakland with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in the two games he was able to finish, and he missed five games with a hip injury before facing the Raiders. He should be able to work in tandem with Eric Ebron, and Doyle is someone you can start in most leagues for the rest of the season, including Week 10 against Jacksonville. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. 14% Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE Davis is coming off his best game of the season in terms of targets (seven), catches (five) and yards (62), and he scored at least 11 PPR points for the second time in his past four outings in Week 9 against Atlanta. With Reed banged up, Davis could see an increased role, but Washington is also playing without Richardson and Crowder. Davis has a favorable matchup in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, which allows the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. If Reed is out, Davis would be a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 10. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 49% Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE Watson has now scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games, and hopefully this is the start of a strong second half for him. It might be hard to trust him in games where the Saints aren't throwing much, and he fell victim to that scenario in Week 8 at Minnesota when Drew Brees only attempted 23 passes. That could happen again in Week 10 at the Bengals, but Cincinnati has been awful against tight ends all year, so I would suggest using him as a streaming option. The Bengals have allowed three tight ends to score or gain at least 95 receiving yards in their past two games against Kansas City (Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris) and Tampa Bay (O.J. Howard). Watson is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 32% C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE Uzomah is coming off a terrible Fantasy game against Tampa Bay in Week 8 when he had four targets and no catches. But coming off Cincinnati's bye in Week 9, Uzomah could be needed by the Bengals with Green out. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 10 against the Saints, who have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end all season. But he could see his targets rise with Green out. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 66% Chris Herndon New York Jets TE Herndon's three-game stretch of scoring a touchdown ended in Week 9 at Miami, but he still was productive with four catches for 62 yards on four targets. He's now scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four outings, and hopefully he's poised for a strong finish to the year. It's not an easy matchup in Week 10 against Buffalo, but the Bills have allowed a tight end to score in two of the past three games against Indianapolis in Week 7 (Erik Swoope) and Chicago last week (Trey Burton). Herndon is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 7% Jeff Heuerman Denver Broncos TE Heuerman was a star against the Texans with 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in the first game without Demaryius Thomas. This was encouraging for Heuerman since he could take on a bigger role in the passing game. Denver is off in Week 10, but after the bye the Broncos have some favorable matchups coming up for Heuerman against Pittsburgh in Week 12 and at Cincinnati in Week 13. You could be looking at Heuerman as a streaming option that week. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 4% Hunter Henry Los Angeles Chargers TE ESPN is reporting that Henry could return at some point in December from the torn ACL he suffered in late May. He might not get back in time to help for the Fantasy regular season or even the playoffs, but he's worth adding if you have an IR spot or deep roster. If Henry is able to return, he could end up as a top-10 Fantasy tight end if healthy. Remember, prior to his injury, Henry was expected to be drafted as a No. 1 tight end in all leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

DST streamers

Chargers (62 percent) at OAK

Packers (25 percent) vs. MIA

Jets (65 percent) vs. BUF

Bills (21 percent) at NYJ

Falcons (11 percent) at CLE

Saints (17 percent) at CIN

K streamers

Jake Elliott (36 percent) vs. DAL

Robbie Gould (60 percent) vs. NYG

Adam Vinatieri (39 percent) vs. JAC

Mike Badgley (1 percent) at OAK

Josh Lambo (19 percent) at IND

Jason Myers (25 percent) vs. BUF

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.