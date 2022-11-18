From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 11 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford; running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Gus Edwards; receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown; tight ends Gerald Everett and Cole Kmet; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
- RB Khalil Herbert (hip) - IR
- WR N'Keal Harry (illness) - Out
- TE Cole Kmet (thigh) - Cleared
- G Teven Jenkins (hip) - Questionable
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) - Questionable
- CB Kyler Gordon (knee) - Cleared
- CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) - Questionable
- CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) - Questionable
While Khalil Herbert wasn't a weekly start, his absence will make a significant impact on the Bears offense. Herbert is not eligible to return from IR until Week 16 against the Bills. While Herbert is out, David Montgomery is a reliable RB2. Justin Fields will likely continue to lead the way on the ground and that limits Montgomery's upside. But Montgomery should take the bulk of the snaps at running back. In very deep leagues, Fantasy managers can pick up Trestan Ebner, who will operate as the RB2. I expect Montgomery to lead the way. However, it's possible that Ebner sees enough work for low-end flex value in deep leagues as the season progresses. Cole Kmet is a top-10 option at tight end after being cleared.
DFS impact
Although Montgomery's upside is limited, this week's matchup against against the Falcons is excellent. Montgomery is a viable option in cash games. Ebner's price is very attractive but it's tough to trust he'll see a significant workload. Given the matchup, you could use Ebner as a GPP option but it's very risky. Kmet's price is on the rise but he's still a solid option, particularly when stacking with Justin Fields.
Notable injuries
- QB P.J. Walker (ankle) - Out
- OT Taylor Moton (elbow) - Cleared
- DT Matthew Ioannidis (calf) - Out
- FS Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - Doubtful
- CB Donte Jackson (Achilles) - IR
- QB Lamar Jackson (illness) - Questionable
- RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) - Questionable
Baker Mayfield gets the start with P.J. Walker out. Walker has had a solid connection with D.J. Moore, and his absence makes Moore a riskier flex option. The Panthers continue to deal with injuries to their secondary and have given up the 10th most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Typically, this would be fantastic news for the Ravens, but the Ravens are thin at receiver and Mark Andrews is questionable. Andrews did practice in full on Friday so he's trending in the right direction. However, Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend. Fantasy managers should also monitor news around Edwards throughout the weekend. Given the matchup, Edwards is a flex option if active and not on snap count limitations. If Edwards is inactive, Kenyan Drake is a flex option and low-end RB2.
Lamar Jackson, who was a late addition to the injury report, did not practice on Friday with an illness and is questionable. Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend, although it is important to note than John Harbaugh said he expects Jackson to play on Sunday.
DFS impact
It's difficult to trust Ravens receivers, even against a struggling Panthers secondary. Andrews is the best option and priced well for being the top tight end on the main slate. With lack of pass-catching upside, playing Edwards in DraftKings is less than ideal as he'll likely give up receiving work to Drake. If Edwards is out, Drake is a solid option.
Notable injuries
- TE David Njoku (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Greg Newsome (concussion) - Out
- QB Josh Allen (elbow) - Cleared
- FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) - Questionable
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (illness) - Cleared
- WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) - IR
- OG Rodger Saffold (shoulder) - Cleared
- DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) - Out
- OLB Matt Milano (illness) - Cleared
- MLB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) - Out
- CB Tre'Davious White (knee) - Out
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) - Questionable
- FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB J.D. McKissic (neck) - Out
- WR Curtis Samuel (shin) - Cleared
- TE Logan Thomas (ribs) - Cleared
- C Tyler Larsen (back) - Cleared
- DE Chase Young (knee) - TBD
- LB Cole Holcomb (foot) - Out
- RB Dare Ogunbowale (foot) - Cleared
- WR Brandin Cooks (hip) - Cleared
- WR Nico Collins (groin) - Cleared
- OG Kenyon Green (shoulder) - Cleared
- DE Rasheem Green (illness) - Questionable
- DT Maliek Collins (chest) - Cleared
- LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring) - Out
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR A.J. Brown (ankle) - Cleared
- WR DeVonta Smith (knee) - Cleared
- TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) - IR
- C Jason Kelce (ankle) - Cleared
- DE Fletcher Cox (foot) - Cleared
- OLB Haason Reddick (thigh) - Cleared
- CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) - Cleared
- RB Deon Jackson (knee) - Cleared
- TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) - Out
- C Ryan Kelly (knee) - Cleared
- LS Luke Rhodes (calf) - Cleared
- DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) - Cleared
- DE Kwity Paye (ankle) - Out
- DT DeForest Buckner (neck) - TBD
- CB Kenny Moore (illness) - TBD
The Eagles have typically had one of the shortest injury reports throughout the season. But they took a big hit in Week 10, losing Dallas Goedert to IR and seeing other big names deal with smaller injuries. But all Eagles players on the injury report other than Josh Jobe are cleared for Week 11. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting Brown as a WR1 and Smith as a low-end WR2.
DFS impact
While Brown and Smith are cleared and active for Week 11, the Colts have been a difficult matchup against the pass and the Eagles are priced up significantly on DraftKings, particularly Brown. However, they are interesting contrarian pieces as rostership might be lower, given the matchup.
Notable injuries
- WR Corey Davis (knee) - Out
- OG Nate Herbig (shin) - Questionable
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Cleared
- NT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) - Out
- WR Ty Montgomery (shoulder) - IR
- WR DeVante Parker (knee) - Questionable
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) - IR
- SS Kyle Dugger (ankle) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) - Cleared
- QB John Wolford (neck) - Questionable
- WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) - IR
- C Brian Allen (knee) - Out
- OG Alaric Jackson (illness) - IR
- DE A'Shawn Robinson (illness) - Questionable
- RB Mark Ingram (knee) - Out
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Cleared
- C Erik McCoy (shoulder) - IR
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) - Cleared
- OT James Hurst (concussion) - Out
- OG Andrus Peat (triceps) - Questionable
- DE Marcus Davenport (calf) - Out
- DE Cameron Jordan (eye) - Out
- LB Pete Werner (ankle) - Out
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Out
- S Marcus Maye (abdomen) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR D.J. Chark (ankle) - TBD
- WR Josh Reynolds (back) - Questionable
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Questionable
- DE Charles Harris (groin) - Out
- SS DeShon Elliott (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Questionable
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) - Out
- OT Evan Neal (knee) - Doubtful
- OG Joshua Ezeudu (neck) - Questionable
- K Graham Gano (illness) - Cleared
- NT Dexter Lawrence (back) - Questionable
- OLB Jihad Ward (thumb) - Cleared
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) - Cleared
- FS Dane Belton (collarbone) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Davante Adams (abdomen) - Questionable
- OT Kolton Miller (shoulder) - Questionable
- MLB Denzel Perryman (hip) - Questionable
- FB Andrew Beck (hamstring) - Out
- WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) - Out
- WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder) - Questionable
- WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) - Out
- OT Cameron Fleming (quadriceps) - Questionable
- OG Graham Glasgow (shoulder) - Questionable
- OLB Baron Browning (hip) - Questionable
- CB K'Waun Williams (knee) - Out
- FS Justin Simmons (knee) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) - Questionable
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - Questionable
- OLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) - Questionable
- CB Anthony Brown (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Justin Jefferson (toe) - Cleared
- OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) - Cleared
- DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) - Out
- OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) - Questionable
- CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) - Out
- CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) - IR
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) - Out
- RB Chris Evans (knee) - Questionable
- DT D.J. Reader (knee) - TBD
- DT Josh Tupou (calf) - Out
- CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) - Questionable
- OG Kevin Dotson (hip) - Cleared
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) - Cleared
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) - Out
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) - Cleared
- WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) - IR
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) - Cleared
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) - Out
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) - Cleared
- WR Mike Williams (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR DeAndre Carter (ribs) - Cleared
- TE Gerald Everett (groin) - Cleared
- OT Trey Pipkins (knee) - Cleared
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) - Doubtful
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- DE Samson Ebukam (quadriceps) - TBD
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) - TBD
- QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) - TBD
- QB Colt McCoy (knee) - TBD
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Marquise Brown (foot) - TBD
- TE Zach Ertz (knee) - IR
- OT D.J. Humphries (back) - TBD
- C Rodney Hudson (knee) - IR
- OG Max Garcia (shoulder) - TBD
- OLB Markus Golden (illness) - TBD
- S Budda Baker (ankle) - TBD
- CB Byron Murphy (back) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.