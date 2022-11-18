From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 11 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford; running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Gus Edwards; receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown; tight ends Gerald Everett and Cole Kmet; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Bears

Falcons

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) - Questionable

While Khalil Herbert wasn't a weekly start, his absence will make a significant impact on the Bears offense. Herbert is not eligible to return from IR until Week 16 against the Bills. While Herbert is out, David Montgomery is a reliable RB2. Justin Fields will likely continue to lead the way on the ground and that limits Montgomery's upside. But Montgomery should take the bulk of the snaps at running back. In very deep leagues, Fantasy managers can pick up Trestan Ebner, who will operate as the RB2. I expect Montgomery to lead the way. However, it's possible that Ebner sees enough work for low-end flex value in deep leagues as the season progresses. Cole Kmet is a top-10 option at tight end after being cleared.

DFS impact

Although Montgomery's upside is limited, this week's matchup against against the Falcons is excellent. Montgomery is a viable option in cash games. Ebner's price is very attractive but it's tough to trust he'll see a significant workload. Given the matchup, you could use Ebner as a GPP option but it's very risky. Kmet's price is on the rise but he's still a solid option, particularly when stacking with Justin Fields.

Notable injuries

Panthers



Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (illness) - Questionable

RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) - Questionable

WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) - TBD

TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) - Questionable

Baker Mayfield gets the start with P.J. Walker out. Walker has had a solid connection with D.J. Moore, and his absence makes Moore a riskier flex option. The Panthers continue to deal with injuries to their secondary and have given up the 10th most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Typically, this would be fantastic news for the Ravens, but the Ravens are thin at receiver and Mark Andrews is questionable. Andrews did practice in full on Friday so he's trending in the right direction. However, Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend. Fantasy managers should also monitor news around Edwards throughout the weekend. Given the matchup, Edwards is a flex option if active and not on snap count limitations. If Edwards is inactive, Kenyan Drake is a flex option and low-end RB2.

Lamar Jackson, who was a late addition to the injury report, did not practice on Friday with an illness and is questionable. Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend, although it is important to note than John Harbaugh said he expects Jackson to play on Sunday.

DFS impact

It's difficult to trust Ravens receivers, even against a struggling Panthers secondary. Andrews is the best option and priced well for being the top tight end on the main slate. With lack of pass-catching upside, playing Edwards in DraftKings is less than ideal as he'll likely give up receiving work to Drake. If Edwards is out, Drake is a solid option.

Notable injuries

Browns

TE David Njoku (ankle) - Questionable

CB Greg Newsome (concussion) - Out



Bills

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Commanders

Texans

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Eagles

Colts

The Eagles have typically had one of the shortest injury reports throughout the season. But they took a big hit in Week 10, losing Dallas Goedert to IR and seeing other big names deal with smaller injuries. But all Eagles players on the injury report other than Josh Jobe are cleared for Week 11. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting Brown as a WR1 and Smith as a low-end WR2.

DFS impact

While Brown and Smith are cleared and active for Week 11, the Colts have been a difficult matchup against the pass and the Eagles are priced up significantly on DraftKings, particularly Brown. However, they are interesting contrarian pieces as rostership might be lower, given the matchup.

Notable injuries

Jets

Patriots

WR Ty Montgomery (shoulder) - IR



WR DeVante Parker (knee) - Questionable

DT Christian Barmore (knee) - IR



SS Kyle Dugger (ankle) - Cleared

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Rams

Saints

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Lions

Giants

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Raiders

Broncos

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) - Questionable

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - Questionable

OLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) - Questionable



CB Anthony Brown (concussion) - Questionable

Vikings

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Bengals

Steelers

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

Chargers

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

49ers

DE Samson Ebukam (quadriceps) - TBD



DT Arik Armstead (foot) - TBD

Cardinals

Analysis coming soon.