From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 11 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Derek Carr and Joe Burrow; running backs Kyren Williams and Dameon Pierce; receivers Justin Jefferson, Marquise Brown and Cooper Kupp; tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Dallas Goedert; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Notable injuries

Saints

Falcons

Derek Carr practiced in full and was removed from the injury report. Carr was still in concussion protocol after the team's bye but will start in Week 12. The Saints will be without Michael Thomas, whose absence opens the door for increased snaps and targets for Rashid Shaheed and A.T. Perry. Perry had played on a limited basis prior to Thomas' injury but had an 84% snap count in Week 10 with two receptions and one touchdown. Shaheed also saw his highest targets of the season in Week 10. Shaheed is a low-end flex option and Perry has flex appeal in very deep leagues.

Mack Hollins is out for Atlanta but his impact has been minimalized and he's absence should not affect Atlanta's offense.

DFS impact

Shaheed and Perry are potential value plays this week at just $4,300 and $3,200. Perry is the riskier play with such a small sample size, but it's important to note he did outsnap Shaheed in Week 11.

Notable injuries

Steelers

Bengals

Tee Higgins is ruled out for Week 12. With Burrow on IR, Jake Browning will start at quarterback and targets should be aggressively funneled through Ja'Marr Chase. Although the quarterback situation is less than ideal, Chase is still a must-start in all league formats.

Week 12 will be Browning's first start of his career. He should be benched even in Superflex leagues but use this game as a baseline to determine is usability as a streaming option in Week 13 with six teams on bye.

Defensively, the Bengals have been a good matchup for opposing quarterbacks and the loss of Cam Taylor-Britt only worsens the issue. George Pickens is cleared for Week 12 and the Steelers offense will have a new offensive coordinator with Matt Canada's recent firing. Although there are unknowns with the offense, Pickens is still a flex option.

DFS impact

Although both teams have ruled out key members of their secondaries, it's best to avoid receivers this matchup in DFS. Both sides have value plays but with unknowns around both offenses, there's limited upside.

Notable injuries



Jaguars

Texans

Dameon Pierce is officially listed as questionable but is expected to play but it's unclear if Pierce returns to a starting job. Prior to Pierce's injury, Singletary had already cut significantly into Pierce's workload. But while Pierce was out, Singletary's production exploded with over 250 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks. The back field will likely return to a split. Jacksonville is dealing with a couple injuries on defense but is still one of the most difficult matchups for running backs. Pierce's return combined with a tough matchup makes it hard to trust either running back this week. Both are low-end flex options with Singletary having the higher upside.

Noah Brown is out and targets should remain focused on Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz. Robert Woods is a flex option in deep leagues based off target volume.

Zay Jones is questionable for Week 12. Jones logged limited practices this week and should play, unless he suffered any setbacks. Fantasy managers should monitor his status. Jones is a low-end flex option in deep leagues as he works his way back to full capacity. He should be avoided in shallow leagues with little information around his workload.

DFS impact

Both Dell and Collins have seen significant price increases but are both viable options in both cash and tournament play. Brown's absence means the offense should continue to function as we've seen over the past several weeks with Dell being the strongest play.

Notable injuries



Buccaneers

Colts

Chris Godwin is cleared to play but the Bucs' defense has the most critical injuries in this matchup. Both Lavonte David and and Jamel Dean have been ruled out and Devin White is questionable. The Bucs are a difficult matchup for opposing backs but have been extremely vulnerable against the pass. Gardner Minshew is a solid streaming option this week. Michael Pittman remains a must start and Josh Downs should have a strong bounce back opportunity this week. Jonathan Taylor is a must start despite the difficult matchup, but defensive injuries could help increase his upside.

DFS impact

Pittman is in play with the matchup and injuries but take advantage the pricing on Josh Downs at just $4,800 on DraftKings. Downs was limited in his last game but was not listed on the injury report this week and should have a higher snap count coming off the bye week.

Notable injuries

Patriots

Giants

The Patriots are dealing with numerous injuries across both sides of the ball. Although it's important to monitor their status, the injuries have little impact on your Fantasy decisions. Saquon Barkley remains the only startable option for the Giants, regardless of New England's injuries. Darius Slayton seems unlike to play and his absence would adjust target share within the offense. However, there is no true, dependable play in season-long leagues.

The Patriots have still yet to name a starting quarterback and no quarterbacks are listed on the injury report.

DFS impact

It's possible Slayton's absence opens up a value play but it's difficult to pinpoint the biggest beneficiary. The Giants' uptick in offense in Week 11 was matchup based and unlikely to carry over to Week 12.

Notable injuries

Panthers

Titans

Hayden Hurst is out, opening the door for Tommy Tremble. Tremble scored a touchdown last week with Hurst absent but Tremble remains a low upside option only suitable for play in very deep leagues. The Panthers' secondary is still dealing with injuries. Henderson is doubtful and it's unlikely that Horn and Chinn are activated. However, the Panthers' have done well against the pass. Despite the injuries, the Titans' strongest play in this matchup is Derrick Henry. The Titans are dealing with injuries to their secondary and Adam Thielen remains the Panthers' strongest start.

DFS impact

Injuries have little impact on this matchup. The best and only viable options are the top players on each side: Henry and Thielen.

Notable injuries



Rams

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) - Cleared



WR Ben Skowronek (hip) - Questionable

RB Kyren Williams (ankle) - Cleared

C Coleman Shelton (ankle) - Cleared

OG Kevin Dotson (shoulder) - Cleared

SAF Quentin Lake (hamstring) - Out



Cardinals

Kyren Williams will return to play for Week 12. Williams practiced in full this week and the Rams released Darrell Henderson. All signs point towards Williams having a significant workload. Fantasy managers might feel skeptical after De'Von Achane's short return from IR last week but trust Williams as a top-24 back in Week 12. Cooper Kupp is cleared to play and practiced in full on Friday. Kupp has had under 10 Fantasy points in every game after Week 6. Arizona has been a good matchup for opposing offenses in general and Fantasy managers should trust Kupp this week.

For the Cardinals, Michael Wilson is out and Marquise Brown is questionable. These injuries are significant to note. In Wilson's Week 11 absence, Greg Dortch saw a massive increase in snaps and targets and has flex potential in deep leagues with Wilson out. Brown's failed to practice on Friday and his absence could open up opportunities for Rondale Moore.

DFS impact

It might feel risky but Dortch is a strong value play with Wilson out at just $3,300 on DraftKings. Moore is just $3,600 but his role seemed unaffected by Wilson's absence in Week 11. Moore could become a viable value play if Brown is out. It's riskier and only viable in tournament play.

Notable injuries

Browns

Broncos

The majority of injuries are defensive for both teams in this matchup. Potential absences on the Browns' side are critical to note. Russell Wilson has increased appeal as a streaming option if the Browns are missing members to their secondary. Courtland Sutton remains the best start of the receiving corps.

DFS impact

Although defensive injuries could open up potential value plays, it's best to avoid this matchup as a whole.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) - Out

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) - Out

Raiders

The Chiefs' injury list is short but the injury to McKinnon is important to note. McKinnnon has been a poor play in Fantasy but his absence could increase receiving opportunities for Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco has top-12 upside this week.

For the Raiders, their injuries are primarily defensive and very significant. The Raiders have struggled defensively throughout the year and this is an excellent matchup for the entire Chiefs' offense to get back on track.

DFS impact

Pacheco's lack of receiving upside typically makes him a difficult play on DraftKings but given the matchup and absence of McKinnon, he's an intriguing contrarian play at $6,200 with much of the focus on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Notable injuries

Bills

Eagles

A.J. Brown and D'Andre Swift are cleared to play and practiced in full on Friday. Dallas Goedert is out for Week 12. With no true replacement at tight end, DeVonta Smith saw an increase in opportunities in Week 11 and is a strong start this week. Both defense remain relatively healthy, with the exception of Dane Jackson for the Bills. But, both offenses should thrive in this matchup.

DFS impact

With Dallas Goedert out, DeVonta Smith has increased upside and is an interesting pivot off Brown. Smith is just $7,100 compared to Brown at $9K.

Notable injuries

Ravens

WR Zay Flowers (hip) - Questionable

WR Odell Beckham Jr (shoulder) - Questionable

TE Mark Andrews (ankle) - Out

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Questionable

LB Malik Harrison (groin) - Doubtful

LB Trent Simpson (concussion) - Out

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) - Questionable

Chargers

Zay Flowers' practice reports were worrisome this week but he practiced in full on Friday and is listed as questionable. Fantasy managers should still monitor his status throughout the weekend. Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable as well and practiced in full. He should be on track to play.

Gerald Everett is questionable and Donald Parham should continue to see increased opportunities in his absence. He's a streaming option in deep leagues if Everett is unable to play. Keenan Allen remains the only start-worthy pass catcher.

DFS impact

Injuries to Flowers and OBJ are the most critical to monitor for DFS purposes. Pricing in unavailable but they should be reasonable in a very advantageous matchup.

Notable injuries

Bears

Vikings

QB Jaren Hall (concussion) - TBD

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) - TBD



TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs) - TBD



CB Akayleb Evans (calf) - TBD

Fantasy managers must monitor status for D'Onta Foreman throughout the weekend. Foreman upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, which is a positive sign. Chicago's backfield should remain a committee but if Foreman returns, he could be the most reliable back for Chicago. In Week 11, he got the start and first goal line opportunity. Khalil Herbert was uninspiring and if Foreman returns, both Herbert and Roschon Johnson are difficult to trust.

Fantasy managers should monitor status for Jefferson and Hockenson throughout the weekend. Hockenson seems to be trending towards playing but Jefferson's status remains a true mystery.

DFS impact

Both the Vikings and Bears defenses have been strong recently and both are healthy in general. With the Bears back field being unclear, it's best focus on Justin Fields and DJ Moore for the Bears. Availability of Justin Jefferson determines DFS approach for the Vikings.