From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 13 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Dorian Thompson-Robinson; running backs Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones; receivers Tee Higgins, Tank Dell, Marquise Brown and Keenan Allen; tight ends Dalton Schultz and Dallas Goedert; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Texans

WR Tank Dell (calf) - Questionable



WR Noah Brown (knee) - Questionable



TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) - Out

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) - Questionable



Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy (groin) - Cleared

WR Marvin Mims (hamstring) - Cleared

WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring) - Cleared

K Wil Lutz (hip) - Cleared



Fantasy managers must follow the Texans this weekend for clarity around both Tank Dell and Noah Brown. Dell logged multiple limited practices but Brown failed to practice on Friday and is trending in the wrong direction. Despite the difficult matchup, Dell is a must-start if active. Brown has value in deep leagues as Dell and Nico Collins should receiver the tougher coverage, potentially opening up targets for Brown. If Brown is inactive, Robert Woods is viable in deep leagues. Dalton Schultz is out for Week 13 and in season-long leagues, it's best to look at streaming options from another team rather than using Brevin Jordan.

Jerry Jeudy logged a full practice on Friday and is cleared for Week 13. Jeudy stated he expects to be 100% on game day. Jeudy has been unimpressive this season but Fantasy managers in deep leagues with bye week issues can turn to Jeudy.

DFS impact

Although Brevin Jordan isn't a strong play in redraft, at just $2,500 on DraftKings he is an interesting value play for those looking to punt at tight end. If Dell is unable to suit up, Nico Collins is a strong tournament play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chargers

Patriots

Keenan Allen is listed as questionable but did log a limited practice of Friday. Monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Allen is active, he's a must-start. With Josh Palmer still on IR and other Chargers receivers failing to step up, Allen's target volume should remain strong, even playing through an injury.

Demario Douglas failed to clear concussion protocol and is out for Week 13, a major blow to the Patriots. Douglas has been the team's WR1 since the loss of Kendrick Bourne. DeVante Parker will likely see the bulk of targets but with Mac Jones benched and Bailey Zappe at quarterback, it's best to avoid the entire receiving corps this week.

DFS impact

Parker is a potential value play but extremely risky with a limited upside. The better pivot is to Rhamondre Stevenson, who should see an uptick in targets with Douglas out. With Ezekiel Elliott questionable, the offense could run aggressively through Stevenson this week.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Lions

C Frank Ragnow (back) - Cleared

G Jonah Jackson (ankle, wrist) - Questionable

LB Alex Anzalone (hand) - Doubtful

Saints

Detroit is close to full health but the Saints have an extensive injury list that should be monitored throughout the weekend. Defensively, the Saints lost Marshon Lattimore to IR and have multiple significant injuries. The Saints defense is typically a stout unit but given the injuries, the Lions' high-powered offense could thrive in this matchup.

Chris Olave practiced in full on Friday an appears on track to clear concussion protocol. Monitor his status but prepare for him to be active. If he clears, he's a borderline WR1. Detroit has been an excellent matchup for volume and Olave shouldn't see any limitations. Rashid Shaheed is ruled out and his absence opens up opportunities for several players. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill could see increased usage, but A.T. Perry has value in very deep leagues.

DFS impact

Perry offers a cheap value play this week with Michael Thomas on IR and Shaheed out. However, Kamara is an interesting contrarian play, particularly if Olave fails to pass concussion protocol.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Falcons

WR Mack Hollins (ankle) - Questionable



OT Jake Matthews (hip) - Cleared

LB Nate Landman (thigh) - Cleared

CB Mike Hughes (hand) - Questionable

Jets

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) - Out

RB Breece Hall (hamstring) - Questionable

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) - Questionable

RB Israel Abanikanda (illness) - Questionable

G Wes Schweitzer (calf) - Questionable

LB Quincy Williams (knee) - Cleared

Breece Hall is questionable but practiced in full on Friday. Fantasy managers should monitor his status but he appears on track to play. However, this is one of the most unappealing Fantasy matchups of the weekend with an over/under of just 33.5 The most important area to note is that neither team is dealing with major injuries on defense and both defenses are strong plays this week.

DFS impact

Similar to redraft, the defenses in this matchup are the most reliable play in DFS.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Steelers

WR Diontae Johnson (illness) - Cleared

WR Calvin Austin III (ankle) - Cleared

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) - Cleared

Michael Wilson is out and Greg Dortch is back on the table as a flex option. Many Fantasy managers are hestitatant to buy into Dortch but he's been incredibly consististent as a spot starter. Dortch has back-to-back double-digit Fantasy point performances and should repeat with Wilson out. Dortch has been the big beneficiary but it's important to note that if Marquise Brown is unable to play, Rondale Moore could see an uptick in production as well. Ultimately, Trey McBride stands to benefit the most and would likely lead the team in targets if Brown is out. McBride logged two limited practices this week and Fantasy managers should monitor his status, but he looks on track to play. Given his upside, McBride is a must-start if active.

Diontae Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness but is cleared to play. The Cardinals' secondary is dealing with significant injuries and the Pittsburgh receivers could have a nice bounce back after poor Week 12 performances. Pat Freiermuth could take advantage of the injuries as well and Fantasy managers should note the Cardinals gave up two touchdowns to Tyler Higbee last week.

DFS impact

Dortch is a solid value play at just $3,700 on DraftKings with Wilson out. He's more suitable for cash play since his upside is a bit limited but he's a strong salary-saver and near lock for a minimum of 10 points.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) - Out

C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - Cleared



DE DeForest Buckner (shoulder) - Cleared

CB Julius Brents (quadriceps) - Out

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (concussion) - Questionable



CB Roger McCreary (foot) - Cleared

With Jonathan Taylor out, Zack Moss gets the start and has top-five upside despite the difficult matchup. Moss had 23 carries and 165 rushing yards with two touchdowns in Week 5 against the Titans. Treylon Burks is questionable for the Titans but he's simply not a strong play, even in deep leagues.

DFS impact

Because Jonathan Taylor's injury was announced after pricing was set, Zack Moss is just $4,600 on DraftKings. He's an extremely chalky play but well worth it to help open up salary for higher-priced players.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Dolphins

Commanders

FB Alex Armah (hamstring) - Cleared

C Tyler Larsen (knee) - Questionable

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) - Out

CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow) - Out

The Dolphins' injury report is extensive but the most significant offensive players are cleared. De'Von Achane will return this week but we don't have clarity around his level of workload. This is a tough spot for Fantasy managers because the matchup is ideal; Washington has struggled to stop the run all season long. However, given how quickly Achane reinjured his ankle, we have to proceed with caution around his usage. Achane is the type of player who can give an RB1 performance on an RB3 workload. With bye week issues leaving Fantasy teams strapped at running back, Achane is low-end RB2 with upside for Fantasy managers with unreliable options. Despite Achane's return, Mostert is still a top-20 back.

DFS impact

While Achane is a start in redraft leagues due to bye week woes, he's an extremely risky play in DFS, given his pricing. Avoid Achane in cash games. You can use Achane as a contrarian option in tournaments but be aware of the inherent risk if we lack clarity around his workload.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Panthers

Buccaneers

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - Cleared

WR Chris Godwin (neck) - Questionable

LB Devin White (foot) - Out



LB Lavonte David (groin) - Out

LB SirVocea Dennis (illness) - Doubtful

CB Jamel Dean (ankle) - Out

The Panthers continue to deal with injuries to the secondary but the defense has performed well regardless of the issues. They remain a difficult matchup and Baker Mayfield, who practiced in full this week and was cleared, is a risky streaming option. Chris Godwin was downgraded and didn't practice on Friday. Fantasy managers must monitor his status throughout the weekend.

The Bucs have several key injuries on defense and have struggle to defend the pass this season. Bryce Young has deep league streaming appeal and Adam Thielen should see an uptick in volume.

DFS impact

Adam Thielen's price has dropped with his recent struggles and he's just $6,600. While that's still a hefty salary, Thielen is in play given the matchup and potential decreased ownership. If Godwin is unable to play, targets would likely funnel through Mike Evans and Rachaad White but Trey Palmer is a potential value play at $3,200 despite the poor matchup

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

49ers

Eagles

WR AJ Brown (thigh) - Cleared



WR Julio Jones (knee) - Cleared

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) - Doubtful



TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle) - Questionable

OT Lane Johnson (groin) - Cleared

ILB Zach Cunningham (hamstring) - Out

DT Fletcher Cox (groin) - Questionable

S Justin Evans (knee) - Out

Dallas Goedert is doubtful, failing to practice even on a limited capacity this week. DeVonta Smith should continue to be the big beneficiary in his absence. Lane Johnson is good to go at right tackle after missing last week, giving the offensive line a boost heading into a matchup with the 49ers' dangerous pass rush.

DFS impact

Injuries have little impact on this matchup. This game offers one of the highest point totals of the weekend and all players are viable options in DFS.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Browns

Rams

With Dorian Thompson-Robinson out, Joe Flacco will get the start. It's possible Flacco is an upgrade from DTR with his experience level but Browns pass catchers, outside of David Njoku, are risky plays this week. Cleveland will likely lean on the run in this matchup. The Browns were dealing with significant injuries on defense but all cleared with the exception of Denzel Ward. His absence could open up opportunities for Matthew Stafford as a streaming option and increase upside for Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Kyren Williams remains the best play in this matchup.

DFS impact

Despite some potential value plays on the Browns side, it's best to pivot from this matchup in DFS. David Njoku is likely the only Browns player unaffected by changes at quarterback. His volume has been consistent regardless of who has started for the Browns.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chiefs

Packers

Jerick McKinnon is questionable and Isiah Pacheco should continue to thrive if he's out. For the Packers, Aaron Jones is out for the second straight week and A.J. Dillon gets the start. Dillon will have the bulk of the carries and does offer receiving upside, but he's been inefficient with volume and while Kansas City has allowed big games to strong backs, Dillon could underwhelm in this matchup. He's a low-end RB2 based off volume.

DFS impact

It's difficult to pinpoint which receiver will receive the tougher coverage in this matchup since Christian Watson is the traditional WR1 but Jayden Reed has performed at a higher level for several weeks. If cleared, Reed is still the most trustworthy option in the Packers' receiving corps. If Jerick McKinnon is out, Pacheco has extreme upside in this matchup and should be included in any showdown lineup.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bengals

Jaguars

Tee Higgins practiced returned to practice and appears on track to play. Trusting Higgins is difficult unless we have clear direction from the Bengals that Higgins will play a full workload. Higgins is in play in deep leagues but Fantasy managers without bye week issues should give Higgins another week before playing him. Jake Browning is still a question mark in terms of reliability but this matchup is ideal for Cincinnati. Given the matchup and his weapons, Browning is a deep league streaming option.

Travis Etienne is dealing with a chest injury and practiced on a limited capacity this week and Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend.

DFS impact

Cincinnati has key injuries in their secondary and if they are unable to play on Monday, the Jags offer the most upside in showdown lineups.