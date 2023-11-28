Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 232 REC 24 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 You should still plan to add Johnson in all leagues even though the Bears are on a bye in Week 13. He might be Chicago's best running back for the rest of the season. In Week 12 against Minnesota, Johnson had a season-high 10 carries for 35 yards and five catches for 40 yards on five targets. The 15 total touches were a season best, and he played 50 snaps compared to just 15 for Khalil Herbert. Now, D'Onta Foreman (ankle) was out against the Vikings, so take that into account, but Chicago might want to see what Johnson has to offer to close the season, which makes sense. I'm hopeful Johnson has taken over in the Bears backfield, and he should be added in all leagues for up to 15 percent of your FAB.

Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 9 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 Wilson had his best game of the season in Week 12 at the Jets with 11 carries for 56 yards and three catches for 17 yards on three targets, but De'Von Achane (knee) was out. When Achane returns, which could be Week 13 at Washington, then the Dolphins will have a three-headed backfield with Wilson, Achane and Raheem Mostert, who remains the best running back in Miami. It will be tough for Wilson to help Fantasy managers if everyone is healthy since he's going to be third on the depth chart, but Achane is not a lock to play against the Commanders. If he's out in Week 13, then treat Wilson as a flex option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB.

Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 33 REYDS 285 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Gibson didn't have a big game in Week 12 at Dallas with six carries for 21 yards, along with three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but he played more snaps (46 percent) than Brian Robinson Jr. (45 percent) in that outing. Any time the Commanders are likely going to be chasing points then Gibson has the chance for increased playing time, and Washington hosts Miami in Week 13. That could lead to more work for Gibson given his role in the passing game, and he had at least five catches in three games in a row prior to missing Week 11 against the Giants with a toe injury. In PPR, Gibson can be a flex in Week 13, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB.

Samaje Perine RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 33 REYDS 337 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Perine has found a way to help Fantasy managers in consecutive games against Minnesota in Week 11 and Cleveland in Week 12. Against the Vikings, it was through the air with seven catches for 60 yards on seven targets, and he scored 13.7 PPR points. Against the Browns, he scored his first touchdown of the season with seven carries for 55 yards and the score, and he also added one catch for 11 yards, for 13.6 PPR points. He got the touchdown against Cleveland when Javonte Williams briefly left the game with a neck injury, and Perine should be considered the preferred handcuff to Williams ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin. Given his role in the passing game -- six games with at least three receptions this year -- Perine also has flex appeal in PPR. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB.

Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DAL -9 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 10 REYDS 69 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Dowdle is more of a lottery ticket than anything else because if something happened to Tony Pollard then Dowdle could be a star. But given how Dallas has destroyed teams of late, especially at home, we've seen Dowdle get increased playing time, and he's scored at least 9.6 PPR points in two of his past three games. The Cowboys host the Seahawks in Week 13, and there's blowout potential in this contest as well, so Dowdle has some flex appeal in this matchup. And Seattle is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I want Dowdle on my roster, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB.

Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI SF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 136 REC 4 REYDS -1 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 Mitchell should be added in all leagues since he's a lottery ticket in case something happens to Christian McCaffrey. That's really all there is to say. If McCaffrey were to miss any time, then Mitchell would be a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues. You should stash Mitchell for up to 5 percent of your FAB.