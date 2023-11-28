Well, this is going to be fun. There are six teams on a bye in Week 13, and we're missing a ton of stars with the Fantasy playoffs just on the horizon. Yay.
Here are the players out in Week 13 because of the bye ...
- Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Fields, Joshua Dobbs, Aidan O'Connell and Tommy DeVito
- Running back: Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Roschon Johnson, Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, Josh Jacobs, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler and Saquon Barkley
- Wide receiver: Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton
- Tight end: Isaiah Likely, Dalton Kincaid, Cole Kmet, Michael Mayer, T.J. Hockenson and Daniel Bellinger
Factor in the injuries as well, which you can read about below, and a lot of Fantasy managers could have some funky lineups for Week 13. But that's why you're here -- for some help. And we have you covered.
While it's impossible to replace all the stars who are out, we'll recommend some players who can help you this week. And hopefully they'll help you get a win in a very important week.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 12 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries: Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion)
- Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jordan Love (80 percent rostered), Matthew Stafford (75 percent) and Derek Carr (71 percent). Love has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two tough starts at Pittsburgh in Week 10 and at Detroit in Week 12. He hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, and his young receiving corps is starting to grow up, which has been fun to watch. He has a tough game in Week 13 against the Chiefs, but I'll still start him as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. Stafford easily had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 12 at Arizona with 31.4 Fantasy points, and he did that with little contribution from Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Stafford has a tough matchup in Week 13 against the Browns, but standout pass rusher Myles Garrett (shoulder) could be out. Given all the quarterbacks on a bye in Week 13, you might find it hard to pass up on Stafford, who also faces Baltimore in Week 14. However, after that he gets Washington in Week 15, which is a dream matchup. Carr's outlook in Week 13 against Detroit will likely depend on the health of his receiving corps, which could be down Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps). Olave has the better chance to play, and his presence is all Carr would need to make him a low-end No. 1 quarterback against the Lions, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Keep an eye on Olave's status, and that will determine how much I like Carr in Week 13.
- Drop candidate: Geno Smith (83 percent rostered). Given the week, it's hard to find quarterbacks to drop, but Smith definitely qualifies. He has only two games this season with more than 17.9 Fantasy points, and he has to face Dallas on the road in Week 13 and then at San Francisco in Week 14. He might have the chance to help you in Week 15 against Philadelphia, but you can probably add him back at that point, if interested. It's unfortunate, but Smith has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this year.
Add in this order:
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Minshew was underwhelming in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with just 14.6 Fantasy points, and he's now gone four games in a row with fewer than 19 Fantasy points. He also failed to throw a touchdown for the second game in a row. But I'm willing to trust him as a low-end starter in Week 13 at Tennessee. The Titans allow an average of 18.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and if Minshew hits that number that might make him a top 10 Fantasy quarterback this week given all the players on bye. Also, two of the past three quarterbacks against Tennessee (Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence) have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, with only the struggling Bryce Young under that total in Week 12. I wouldn't be surprised if this is one of Minshew's best games of the season, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pickett looked good in his first game without Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator in Week 12 at Cincinnati, and you might be able to use Pickett as a flier in deeper leagues in Week 13 against Arizona. Even though he didn't score a touchdown for the third game in a row, Pickett still passed for a season-high 278 yards on 24-of-33 completions against the Bengals. This is a great matchup against the Cardinals, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and maybe Pickett can find the end zone this week -- even twice. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB.
Joe Flacco QB
CLE Cleveland • #19
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
With Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) hurt, we could see the Browns turn to Flacco as their starter in Week 13 at the Rams instead of P.J. Walker. And that means you should be adding Flacco in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. His schedule coming up is relatively favorable against the Rams, Jaguars, Bears and Texans, and we'll see if Flacco can take advantage of a decent receiving corps in Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and David Njoku. I don't have a lot of faith in Flacco, who is 38 and averaged just 15.2 Fantasy points with the Jets in four starts last season. But in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Flacco could be a potential starter in Week 13 and beyond.
Running Backs
- Injuries: Aaron Jones (knee), Kenneth Walker III (oblique), De'Von Achane (knee), D'Onta Foreman (ankle), Rico Dowdle (ankle), Jerick McKinnon (groin) and Kendre Miller (ankle)
- Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Zack Moss (71 percent rostered), Tyler Allgeier (69 percent) and Tyjae Spears (69 percent). Moss has clearly taken a back seat to Jonathan Taylor over the past three games, but he's still someone you might want to roster as a potential lottery ticket. Moss showed his value early in the season when Taylor was out with at least 14.4 PPR points in five of his first seven games. Allgeier is like Moss in that he could be a lottery ticket if forced into a bigger role. Bijan Robinson has taken over the Falcons backfield, but Allgeier is not a bad running back to stash on your bench. He has three games this season with at least 11 PPR points, and we know this is a running back-friendly offense. Spears, like Moss and Allgeier, is a good running back to stash on your bench, given his potential upside. While Derrick Henry is still going strong, Spears could be a league-winner if thrust into a bigger role. He also might be the future of the Titans' backfield if you're in a keeper league and looking ahead to 2024.
- Drop candidates: Khalil Herbert (85 percent rostered), Dameon Pierce (82 percent), D'Onta Foreman (76 percent), Jaleel McLaughlin (57 percent) and Darrell Henderson (46 percent). It's easy to drop Herbert and Foreman while the Bears are on a bye in Week 13. We don't know what will happen when Foreman (ankle) is healthy, but Roschon Johnson looks like the best Chicago running back moving forward based on his workload against the Vikings in Week 12. He played 50 snaps compared to just 15 for Herbert. Pierce returned to action in Week 12 against Jacksonville from a three-game absence with an ankle injury, but he played just 11 snaps compared to 49 for Devin Singletary. It's hard to imagine that changing given Singletary's recent performances, and Pierce struggled early in the year as the lead running back for Houston. It would likely take a Singletary injury to change Pierce's Fantasy outlook moving forward. McLaughlin has nine total touches or less in six games in a row, and he's clearly fallen to third on the depth chart behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. As long as both are healthy, you won't be able to rely on McLaughlin any time soon in the majority of Fantasy leagues. Henderson is likely stuck on the Rams practice squad for the foreseeable future as long as Kyren Williams and Royce Freeman are healthy, so there's no reason to roster Henderson in most Fantasy leagues.
Add in this order:
CHI Chicago • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
You should still plan to add Johnson in all leagues even though the Bears are on a bye in Week 13. He might be Chicago's best running back for the rest of the season. In Week 12 against Minnesota, Johnson had a season-high 10 carries for 35 yards and five catches for 40 yards on five targets. The 15 total touches were a season best, and he played 50 snaps compared to just 15 for Khalil Herbert. Now, D'Onta Foreman (ankle) was out against the Vikings, so take that into account, but Chicago might want to see what Johnson has to offer to close the season, which makes sense. I'm hopeful Johnson has taken over in the Bears backfield, and he should be added in all leagues for up to 15 percent of your FAB.
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Wilson had his best game of the season in Week 12 at the Jets with 11 carries for 56 yards and three catches for 17 yards on three targets, but De'Von Achane (knee) was out. When Achane returns, which could be Week 13 at Washington, then the Dolphins will have a three-headed backfield with Wilson, Achane and Raheem Mostert, who remains the best running back in Miami. It will be tough for Wilson to help Fantasy managers if everyone is healthy since he's going to be third on the depth chart, but Achane is not a lock to play against the Commanders. If he's out in Week 13, then treat Wilson as a flex option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gibson didn't have a big game in Week 12 at Dallas with six carries for 21 yards, along with three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but he played more snaps (46 percent) than Brian Robinson Jr. (45 percent) in that outing. Any time the Commanders are likely going to be chasing points then Gibson has the chance for increased playing time, and Washington hosts Miami in Week 13. That could lead to more work for Gibson given his role in the passing game, and he had at least five catches in three games in a row prior to missing Week 11 against the Giants with a toe injury. In PPR, Gibson can be a flex in Week 13, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Perine has found a way to help Fantasy managers in consecutive games against Minnesota in Week 11 and Cleveland in Week 12. Against the Vikings, it was through the air with seven catches for 60 yards on seven targets, and he scored 13.7 PPR points. Against the Browns, he scored his first touchdown of the season with seven carries for 55 yards and the score, and he also added one catch for 11 yards, for 13.6 PPR points. He got the touchdown against Cleveland when Javonte Williams briefly left the game with a neck injury, and Perine should be considered the preferred handcuff to Williams ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin. Given his role in the passing game -- six games with at least three receptions this year -- Perine also has flex appeal in PPR. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB.
Rico Dowdle RB
DAL Dallas • #23
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Dowdle is more of a lottery ticket than anything else because if something happened to Tony Pollard then Dowdle could be a star. But given how Dallas has destroyed teams of late, especially at home, we've seen Dowdle get increased playing time, and he's scored at least 9.6 PPR points in two of his past three games. The Cowboys host the Seahawks in Week 13, and there's blowout potential in this contest as well, so Dowdle has some flex appeal in this matchup. And Seattle is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I want Dowdle on my roster, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB.
SF San Francisco • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mitchell should be added in all leagues since he's a lottery ticket in case something happens to Christian McCaffrey. That's really all there is to say. If McCaffrey were to miss any time, then Mitchell would be a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues. You should stash Mitchell for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
JAC Jacksonville • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
As we've said for the past few weeks, Johnson has emerged as the No. 2 running back behind Travis Etienne, and Johnson could be a lottery ticket in case something happens to Etienne. We saw Etienne leave briefly at Houston in Week 12 with a chest injury, so keep that in mind. Johnson has eight total touches in each of the past two games, including two receptions of at least 34 yards. But really, you're stashing him in case Etienne had to miss any time. Johnson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries: Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps), Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Amari Cooper (ribs), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Noah Brown (knee), Demario Douglas (head), Michael Thomas (knee), Josh Palmer (knee), Quentin Johnston (ribs), Michael Wilson (shoulder), Treylon Burks (concussion) and Kadarius Toney (ankle)
- Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Josh Downs (79 percent rostered), Christian Watson (76 percent) and Jayden Reed (68 percent). Downs only had five catches for 43 yards in Week 13 against Tampa Bay, but he had 13 targets, which is incredible. I'm hopeful that's a sign of things to come, especially in Week 13 against the Titans, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I prefer Reed over Watson, but both are worth looking into in your league. Reed has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in five of his past six games, with at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row. And Watson finally looked like a standout Fantasy option in Week 12 at Detroit with five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's scored a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time all season, and hopefully he's about to get hot to close the year.
- Drop candidate: Jerry Jeudy (77 percent rostered), Tyler Boyd (70 percent) and Rashid Shaheed (66 percent). Jeudy's best game this season is 13 PPR points in Week 8, and it's the only game where he scored a touchdown. He's been at three catches or fewer in three of his past four games, and he's topped 60 receiving yards just twice all season. Boyd has combined for 10.5 PPR points in his past two games against Baltimore and Pittsburgh, and he's tough to trust with Joe Burrow (wrist) out. We also hope Tee Higgins (hamstring) can return soon, which would really limit any upside for Boyd. Shaheed is dealing with a quad injury, and he's expected to miss Week 13 against Detroit, which stinks given the matchup with the Lions. We don't know when Shaheed will play, so he's droppable in most leagues.
Add in this order:
NE New England • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I'm hopeful Douglas clears the concussion protocol and can play in Week 13 against the Chargers. It's a great matchup since the Chargers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Douglas has consecutive games of nine targets and six catches prior to Week 13. He also has 38 targets in his past five outings, and he's become the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots over that span. Douglas is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your FAB. If Douglas can't play in Week 13 then consider DeVante Parker (5 percent rostered) in deeper leagues. Parker just had three catches for 42 yards on five targets in Week 12 at the Giants, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAB.
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Samuel is coming off his best game of the season in Week 12 at Dallas with nine catches for 100 yards on 12 targets for 19 PPR points, and he should continue to be a reliable target for Sam Howell. The Commanders have a crowded receiving corps with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Samuel, Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson, but Howell has six games in a row with at least 42 pass attempts, so there's room for everyone to be involved. This is now four games this season where Samuel has at least seven targets, and he scored at least 18.2 PPR points in three of them. Given the matchup against Miami in Week 13 where Washington is likely chasing points, expect Samuel's targets to be high once again. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Keep an eye on Michael Wilson (shoulder), and if he's out again in Week 13 at Pittsburgh then Dortch could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In the past two games without Wilson, Dortch has 17 targets for nine catches, 103 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each outing. Going back to last year, this is now nine games where Dortch had at least four targets, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in seven of those contests. Dortch is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
BAL Baltimore • #3
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Beckham is worth adding even with the Ravens on a bye in Week 13, and he should be a difference maker for Fantasy managers to close the season. He didn't have a big game in Week 12 at the Chargers with three catches for 34 yards on five targets, but he was limited with a shoulder injury in that contest. Prior to that, Beckham had scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and he should get back to 100 percent health after the bye. I like Beckham as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver moving forward in most leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Keep an eye on Amari Cooper's rib injury, and his status, as well as the quarterback situation in Cleveland, could sway how you feel about Moore. If Cooper is out in Week 13 at the Rams, then Moore could be a standout No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially if Joe Flacco starts for the injured Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion). Moore has 23 targets in his past three games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of them. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
A.T. Perry WR
NO New Orleans • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The Saints are beat up at receiver heading into Week 13 with Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps) injured, as well as Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve. That should allow Perry and Keith Kirkwood (1 percent rostered) to have prominent roles in a great matchup against the Lions in Week 13. I'm hopeful Perry takes advantage of this potential big opportunity, but he only has three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets in his past two games. Kirkwood only had two catches for 20 yards on three targets last week at Atlanta. Still, the Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Perry and Kirkwood could be No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues if Olave and Shaheed are out. Add Perry for up to 5 percent of your FAB, and Kirkwood is worth 1 percent.
Jalin Hyatt WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Giants are on a bye in Week 13, but I want to stash Hyatt in deeper leagues. I'm hopeful he can make an impact down the stretch for the Giants and Fantasy managers. In Week 12 against New England, Hyatt had five catches for 109 yards on six targets, and he could emerge as the best receiver in New York to close the year -- and maybe next season as well. Hyatt is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
Jalen Guyton WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Guyton only had one catch for 4 yards on five targets against the Ravens in Week 12, but he was coming off a missed game in Week 11 at Green Bay with a groin injury, so he might have been limited. Prior to that, Guyton had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Lions in Week 10, and he should continue to be heavily involved in the offense while Josh Palmer (knee) is out. Speaking of Palmer (37 percent rostered), now might be a good time to add him since he's close to a return to action. He could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues to close the season. Guyton and Palmer are each worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Tight Ends
- Injuries: Dallas Goedert (forearm), Luke Musgrave (abdomen), Darren Waller (hamstring), Zach Ertz (quadriceps), Dawson Knox (wrist) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring).
- Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dallas Goedert (80 percent rostered) and Logan Thomas (74 percent). Goedert (forearm) is hoping to play in Week 13 against the 49ers, which would be great, but it sounds like he'll be back for the Fantasy playoffs. He should be added in all leagues where available given his potential upside. Thomas had a down game in Week 12 at Dallas with two catches for 15 yards on four targets, but prior to that he had scored at least 8.8 PPR points in four of his past five games, which gave him a safe floor. He should get back on track against Miami and is worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues.
- Drop candidates: Hunter Henry (44 percent rostered), Jonnu Smith (42 percent) and Luke Musgrave (41 percent). Henry just had no targets in Week 12 at the Giants and has now scored 5.8 PPR points or less in six of his past seven games. There's no reason to roster him heading into Week 13 against the Chargers, even in a revenge game. Smith had no targets against the Saints in Week 12 and now has scored 5.7 PPR points or less in four of his past five games. There's no reason to roster him heading into Week 13 at the Jets. Musgrave (abdomen) might not play again this season, which is unfortunate. There's little reason to roster Musgrave in redraft leagues unless you can stash him on IR.
Add in this order:
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Bye Matt Canada, hello Freiermuth. In the first game after Canada was fired as offensive coordinator, Freiermuth had a monster outing at Cincinnati with nine catches for 120 yards on 11 targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. Now, he took advantage of a great matchup since the Bengals were No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and he faces a tougher test against the Cardinals in Week 13. Arizona is No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but I still want Freiermuth on my team if he's going to be this involved. He could be a difference maker to close the season, and you should add him for 10-15 percent of your FAB.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Otton just continues to provide a safe floor for Fantasy managers with at least 8.5 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. He's only scored double digits in PPR three times this season, so keep that in mind, but he should be considered a low-end No. 1 option heading into Week 13 against the Panthers.
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Likely didn't have a huge game in Week 12 at the Chargers in the first game without Mark Andrews (ankle) with four catches for 40 yards, but he got six targets, which is encouraging. I'm going to add Likely and stash him during Baltimore's bye in Week 13 where he's available, and you should as well. After the bye, Baltimore faces the Rams and Jaguars, and Likely could emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Johnson could be needed by the Saints in Week 13 against the Lions with Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps) banged up, and Johnson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB in all leagues. Against the Falcons in Week 12 when Olave and Shaheed were hurt, Johnson had a season-high seven targets for four catches and 45 yards. He might not do much better than that against the Lions, but he should be involved if Olave and Shaheed are out again, which gives him some upside in Week 13.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Chargers have had a tight end score at least 10.8 PPR points in five of the past seven games, with Everett hitting that mark three times over that span, including Week 12 against Baltimore when he caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 at New England since the Patriots are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but Everett can still be used as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He also gets Denver in Week 14, and Everett is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I don't expect Higbee to do much in Week 13 against the Browns, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but maybe his production in Week 12 at Arizona is a sign of things to come with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua slumping. Against the Cardinals, Higbee had five catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns on five targets for a season-high 19.9 PPR points. Just keep in mind that was Higbee's first touchdowns all season. In deeper leagues, you can add Higbee for 1 percent of your FAB.
DST
- Jaguars (55 percent rostered) vs. CIN
- Falcons (15 percent rostered) at NYJ
- Buccaneers (56 percent rostered) vs. CAR
- Chargers (38 percent rostered) at NE
- Colts (29 percent rostered) at TEN
KICKERS
- Blake Grupe (45 percent rostered) vs. DET
- Jake Moody (63 percent rostered) at PHI
- Matt Prater (32 percent rostered) at PIT
- Matt Gay (30 percent rostered) at TEN
- Chris Boswell (17 percent rostered) vs. ARI