From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 16 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Geno Smith and C.J. Stroud; running backs Alexander Mattison, Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones; receivers Nico Collins, Michael Pittman and Tyreek Hill; tight ends Hunter Henry and Michael Mayer; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect Heath Cummings' projections. All you have to do is head over to Heath's weekly projections article at SportsLine, which covers multiple formats at every position.

Notable injuries

Bengals

Steelers

Ja'Marr Chase is ruled out for Week 16 and his absence opens the door for a repeat performance from Tee Higgins. Tyler Boyd is a flex option and all formats and Trenton Irwin has appeal in very deep leagues. Injuries to the secondary could open up opportunities for Cincinnati pass catchers.

With Kenny Pickett out, Mason Rudolph is getting the start this week. Cincinnati's defense has been an excellent matchup for opposing teams this year. With Rudolph at quarterback, the Steelers could opt to lean on the ground game. Both Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris have increased upside. Diontae Johnson remains a flex option given his recent production. Fantasy managers should avoid George Pickens if possible.

DFS impact

Higgins is reasonably priced at $6,500 for his potential upside as the WR1 this week with Chase out.

Notable injuries

Bills

Chargers

Dalton Kincaid was cleared early and will play in Week 16. Despite the clean bill of health, Kincaid is a risky start. He's seen lower volume with the combination of the return of Dawson Knox and the change at offensive coordinator.

Keenan Allen is out, leaving Josh Palmer as the primary target for Easton Stick. Palmer had a strong game in his return from IR last week. Gerald Everett also had a strong performance and is a solid streaming option in Allen's absence. Quentin Johnston is a low in flex option in deep leagues only.

DFS impact

Palmer has some appeal at $5K with Allen out. The game script should favor the pass and Palmer will likely see more volume with an additional week removed from his injury.

Notable injuries



Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) - Cleared

RB Zack Moss (forearm) - Questionable

WR Michael Pittman (shoulder) - Questionable

OT Braden Smith (knee) - Out

G Jack Anderson (illness) - Out

K Matt Gay (hip) - Cleared

Falcons

Michael Pittman was cleared from concussion protocol but is now listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The change in injury designation makes his status for Week 16 very murky. If Pittman is cleared, he's a must start.

Fantasy managers with Indianapolis running backs will need to monitor their status throughout the weekend. Zack Moss is listed as questionable but failed to practice this week. Jonathan Taylor was cleared and although we don't have clarity around his workload, Taylor should start in all formats and could see a higher-than-usual workload if Moss is out.

The Falcons are dealing with injuries across the offensive and defensive lines but the majority of players were cleared to play.

DFS impact

Monitor the status for Pittman closely. Pittman has been a strong play in DFS for the entire season but he comes with a hefty price tag at $7,400. Unless we receive news that he has no limitations, it might be best to pivot to healthier options in that price range. Jonathan Taylor is $7,200 in his first game back from injury. Given the potential high workload, he's in play this week.

Notable injuries



Packers

Panthers

With A.J. Dillon questionable, Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status throughout the weekend for clarity around the workload for Aaron Jones. If Dillon is absent, Jones would be in line for a significant workload in an excellent matchup against a run-friendly Panthers defense.

Evaluating the Packers' wide receivers is difficult given the Panthers have been strong against the pass all season. It is important to note that Wicks was questionable last week and played very well through his injury. With Christian Watson doubtful, Wicks is a flex option, if active. If Jayden Reed is unable to suit up, Wicks would have significant upside and Doubs would be a flex option as well. If Reed is active, he's a low-end WR2.

The Packers continue to deal with injuries to their secondary and Jonathan Mingo is a low flex option in deep leagues.

DFS impact

The best play in DFS from this matchup could be Jones if Dillon is inactive. He would be a strong contrarian play in an excellent matchup. Wicks is just $4,300 on DraftKings and a strong value if both Reed and Watson are out. With the Packers' defensive injuries, both Chuba Hubbard and Jonathan Mingo are value plays at $5,700 and $3,600, respectively. Hubbard is likely a chalky play but has incredible upside. Mingo will likely see low ownership.

Notable injuries

Browns

Texans

C.J. Stroud is out for Week 16 so expect a heavy rushing attack from the Texans. Devin Singletary had 30 total touches in Week 15 and is a strong play at RB2 with RB1 upside. Nico Collins is questionable but logged multiple limited practices so it's possible he plays this week. Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. Collins is a WR2 if active. If he's unable to play, Noah Brown is a strong flex option even in the difficult matchup.

DFS impact

Brown received a boost in salary at $5,200. He's still a value play but Singletary is the best option to pull from the Texans at just $5,500.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

Titans

Geno Smith is set to return in Week 16 to an excellent matchup with a struggling Tennessee secondary. Tennessee has been one of the most ideal matchups for opposing quarterback and wide receivers throughout the entire season and is dealing with significant injuries throughout their secondary. Given the number of injuries that we have at quarterback this week and difficult matchups, Smith is one of the top streaming options this week.

Kenneth Walker is questionable coming off an excellent performance in Week 15. Walker managed to log a limited practice on Friday so he's at least trending in the right direction. Fantasy managers should monitor his status. Although the Titans have been a difficult matchup against the run, Walker is still a strong start if active.

Will Levis is questionable for Week 16. However, with Ryan Tannehill as the backup, his absence would have little effect on the Titans from a Fantasy perspective. The only potential issue with Tannehill is that there was inconsistency for DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the season when Tannehill was the starter. Hopkins is still a flex option but does come with risk.

DFS impact

Given the immense injuries across the Titans defense, particularly the secondary, Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all in play this week.

Notable injuries



Commanders

RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) - Out

OT Charles Leno (calf) - Out

C Tyler Larsen (knee) - Out

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) - Cleared

S Percy Butler (illness) - Questionable

Jets

Brian Robinson is out for the second week in row. Both Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez struggled last week but the Jets have been vulnerable against the run this season so there is potential for upside in this matchup. Neither running back is a reliable option. However, Gibson is an RB3 and the better play due to his receiving upside.

Zach Wilson failed to clear concussion protocol and Trevor Siemian will start in Week 16. Although the matchup is excellent, Fantasy managers should downgrade Garrett Wilson. Wilson is a risky flex option this week.

DFS impact

With Siemian at quarterback, the Jets could lean on the run and this is an excellent matchup for it. With many burned on Breece Hall previously, he's a strong contrarian play this week.

Notable injuries

Lions

Vikings

Alexander Mattison is listed as questionable for the week. If Mattison is active, he's a risky play given the Vikings' statement that Ty Chandler would see a featured role moving forward. We don't know the details of any potential work split but Chandler's Week 15 performance was the best of any Vikings running back this season. Chandler should start all formats.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson will have to wait at least one more week to help a struggling Detroit secondary.

DFS impact

Ty Chandler is just $5,600 on DraftKings and a strong play despite the difficult matchup.

Notable injuries

Jaguars

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Cleared

WR Rakim Jarrett (quad) - Out

DL Will Gholston (knee, ankle) - Questionable

NT Vita Vea (toe) - Cleared

S Antoine Winfield (calf) - Questionable

Trevor Lawrence's status remains uncertain heading into the weekend. He logged a limited practice on Friday which is encouraging but Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status and plan to pivot to another option. If Lawrence is cleared, he's a top-12 option this week.

DFS impact

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were strong plays regardless of injury statuses this week but the potential injuries to the Jags' secondary increase their overall upside. If Lawrence is active, Lawrence and his pass catchers are interesting contrarian plays but it's important to note the Bucs defense is much healthier than it has been in recent weeks.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

Dolphins

Both Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are cleared for this week. Mostert remains a top-12 back despite the difficult matchup and Achane is a low-end RB2 or flex option. Mike McDaniel spoke with media today and stated Tyreek Hill didn't suffer any setbacks in practice, meaning he is trending in the right direction. Managers will need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. However, this is a great sign. He is a must-start if active.

It's also critical to note the injuries to the Cowboys' offensive line. The Dolphins are a difficult matchup against the run and without key linemen, Tony Pollard could struggle this week.

DFS impact

The most significant potential impact for DFS is the status for Tyreek Hill. If Hill is out, Waddle is a strong play. Dallas, which is traditionally strong against the pass, has been vulnerable recently.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Bears

Marquise Brown has been ruled out for this week's game and Greg Dortch is questionable. It's possible that Rondale Moore or Michael Wilson steps up and offer value in deeper leagues. However, the likely gameplan is an aggressive target funnel to Trey McBride.

Fantasy managers should monitor Cole Kmet's status throughout the weekend. Arizona has allowed big games to tight ends and Kmet has top-five potential in this matchup. D'Onta Foreman is listed as questionable due to a personal matter. Chicago's backfield has been very difficult to rely on, operating is a committee with limited upside. In Week 15, Roschon Johnson had the most productive day of the Chicago backs from a Fantasy perspective. If Foreman is out, Johnson has potential as a flex option.

DFS impact

While injuries could create potential value plays in this matchup, it's best to stick with the top-tier options from both sides: Justin Fields, D.J. Moore and McBride.

Notable injuries

Patriots

Broncos

With Rhamondre Stevenson out again, Ezekiel Elliott remains the lead back for the Patriots. Elliott's production came back down to reality in Week 15 but in Elliott's defense, it was a difficult matchup. This week's matchup against Denver is more running back friendly. Elliott is a low-end RB2 and flex option with strong upside given the matchup.

Hunter Henry has been on fire with Bailey Zappe at quarterback but Henry is questionable. Henry managed to log a limited practice on Friday so he's at least trending in a positive direction. Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend as he's a strong streaming option.

DFS impact

Despite underwhelming in Week 15, Elliott is a strong play in showdown lineups. Hunter Henry is an interesting option as well if active.

Notable injuries

Raiders

Chiefs

Josh Jacobs' status is up in the air but he did manage to log a limited practice on Friday, leaving the door open for a potential return. The matchup is difficult but Jacobs is an RB1 if active. If inactive, Zamir White would be an RB2 with a heavy workload.

After two weeks of the combination of Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back, both backs are in doubt for Monday and Isiah Pacheco is cleared to play. If both backs are inactive, Pacheco would have a huge workload and top-five upside.

DFS impact

Injuries to the running backs on both sides are the most critical impact pieces. Pacheco is a near auto-play if both McKinnon and CEH are out.

Notable injuries

Giants

Eagles

Fantasy managers will need to monitor status for DeVonta Smith throughout the weekend. If Smith is inactive, target share would greatly increase for A.J. Brown. Dallas Goedert would also be a big beneficiary with top-five upside.

DFS impact

If Smith is out, Brown is an expensive but critical piece on a short slate. Status for the Eagles' secondary is critical as well. They've struggled to stop the pass all season and injuries could open up value plays in cheap Giants pass catchers.

Notable injuries

Ravens

49ers

Fantasy managers should monitor the status for the Ravens receivers but both seem on track to play as they practiced in full on Friday. The most significant injury to note is the loss of Keaton Mitchell for the season. Gus Edwards steps back up as the RB1 but the Ravens backfield should still operate as a committee. Justice Hill will see volume and receiving work and Melvin Gordon was elevated from the practice squad. Edwards is touchdown dependent and a low-end RB2.

DFS impact

The 49ers are dealing with injuries on defense but remain a difficult matchup for opposing teams. Injuries could open up opportunities for the Ravens but this matchup should be a strong defensive battle.