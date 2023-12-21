Your Fantasy season might have ended already if Stefon Diggs is your No. 1 receiver. He's been struggling heading into Week 16, and it's been frustrating to deal with his lack of production. But if you're still competing for a championship, Diggs will reward you this week. He's about to go off against the Chargers.

Diggs has scored 8.8 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, including two in a row against Kansas City and Dallas. The Cowboys game was troubling because he tied his season low in targets with five, and the Bills have won their past two games without him doing much with fewer than 50 receiving yards in four of his past five outings.

But Diggs will get back on track against the Chargers in Week 16. They are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 15 receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against Los Angeles this year.

In Week 15, three Raiders receivers scored four touchdowns against the Chargers (Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker with two), and we could see Gabe Davis or Khalil Shakir also do well in this matchup, although they are tougher to trust. And Dalton Kincaid remains a low-end No. 1 tight end.

This should also be a get-right game for Josh Allen after Aidan O'Connell just had four touchdown passes against the Chargers. Allen only scored 18.2 Fantasy points against the Cowboys, but he'll get back to being a dominant force in Week 16 with this matchup.

James Cook will remain a focal point of the offense, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in four games in a row since Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator for Ken Dorsey, including two games in a row with at least 25.1 PPR points. His emergence has been part of the problem for Diggs.

But all the stars in Buffalo should do well in Week 16 against the Chargers, and Diggs will remind you of his greatness. He will end his slump with a standout game at the right time in the Fantasy playoffs.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN SEA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 720 REC 24 REYDS 232 TD 8 FPTS/G 14

There was a lot to like about Kenneth Walker III in Monday's win against a solid Philadelphia run defense in Week 15. He had 19 carries and 22 total touches, which was his most work since Week 10. He scored his first rushing touchdown since Week 6. And he continued to have a strong role in the passing game with seven catches on eight targets in his past two outings against the 49ers and Eagles.

The receiving production might have something to do with Drew Lock starting for the injured Geno Smith (groin), and Smith will return as the starter in Week 16 at Tennessee. But Walker should still have a big game, and he's our Start of the Week.

The Titans run defense has collapsed with standout defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee) missing the past two games. Raheem Mostert had 23 PPR points against Tennessee in Week 14 with 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Singletary had 21 PPR points in Week 15 with 121 rushing yards.

Now comes Walker, who is hopefully getting hot at the right time. As long as Simmons is out for the Titans -- and he missed practice again Wednesday -- then Walker should be the catalyst of the Seahawks offense. Zach Charbonnet is back in a secondary role, and Walker should be looking at 20-plus touches in Week 16.

I like Walker as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He should help plenty of Fantasy managers advance to the championship round with a strong performance against the Titans.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CHI -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1976 RUYDS 488 TD 16 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.9 Fields' stat line at Cleveland in Week 15 was bad with 19-of-40 completions for 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he only rushed for 30 yards. But he could have had a better day than just 11.6 Fantasy points. Both of his interceptions came on Hail Mary plays at the end of each half, and Darnell Mooney nearly caught the game-winning touchdown on the final throw. And Fields threw a beautiful pass down the field to a wide-open Robert Tonyan in the first quarter that would have been a 73-yard touchdown, but Tonyan had one of the worst drops of the season. This week, Fields should get back on track against the Cardinals, who allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 22 per game. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Arizona have scored at least 31.4 Fantasy points. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIA -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3921 RUYDS 55 TD 25 INT 10 FPTS/G 20.2 I didn't like Tagovailoa in Week 15 with his matchup against the Jets, and he scored just 14.9 Fantasy points. He's now been under 15 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. Tyreek Hill (ankle) didn't play against the Jets, but he's expected to return in Week 16 against the Cowboys, which is fantastic in a potential shootout. This isn't an easy matchup since Dallas just held Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen to a combined 26.8 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. But I'll take my chances with Tagovailoa at home, where he's scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five of seven starts this season. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -PK O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3315 RUYDS 152 TD 25 INT 8 FPTS/G 20 Mayfield is on fire coming into Week 16 against Jacksonville, and he scored a combined 61.1 Fantasy points in his past two outings against Atlanta and Green Bay. He was in consideration for Start of the Week with his matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season at 22.4 per game. Four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Mayfield should keep that trend going. He's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for me in Week 16. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO LAR -4 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3320 RUYDS 70 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.3 Stafford did well as the Start of the Week in Week 15 against Washington with 22.5 Fantasy points, and he's now hit that mark or better in four games in a row, with an average of 28.1 Fantasy points over that span. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 against the Saints, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks for the season, but they've faced a lot of bad quarterbacks (Ryan Tannehill, Bryce Young twice, Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder and Tommy DeVito). Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff all scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points against the Saints, and Stafford should be in that range as well. He remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN DET -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3727 RUYDS 21 TD 28 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.1 Jake Browning ended the Vikings eight-game streak of holding quarterbacks under 20 Fantasy points when he scored 22.9 points in Week 15. I expect Goff to have over 20 Fantasy points against Minnesota as well in Week 16, even though he's on the road. Goff has actually scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points in two of his past three road games, with both quality outings coming indoors (at the Chargers in Week 10 and at New Orleans in Week 13), and he has a great history against the Vikings with at least 25 Fantasy points in three of his past five meetings. This is a different defense that he's facing under coordinator Brian Flores, but I like Goff in this matchup since his offensive line is healthy after center Frank Ragnow was back in Week 15 against Denver when Goff scored 41.1 Fantasy points. That ended Denver's streak of not allowing a quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points in nine games in a row.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Flacco QB CLE Cleveland • #15

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 939 RUYDS -2 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.5 Flacco should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues for Week 16 at Houston. He comes into this game with at least 20.2 Fantasy points in all three starts for the Browns, with at least two touchdowns in each outing and at least 311 passing yards in his past two contests. This week, he gets to face a Texans defense that has allowed five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. It wouldn't surprise me if Flacco is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN SEA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2918 RUYDS 92 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.9 Smith will return as the Seahawks starter in Week 16 at Tennessee after missing the past two games with a groin injury. The last time we saw Smith he scored 35.9 Fantasy points at Dallas in Week 13 in his best game of the season. I hope he stays hot in this matchup with the Titans, who have allowed five quarterbacks this year to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points, and my only concern for Smith is Kenneth Walker III taking over this game on the ground. I still expect Smith to have his sixth game with multiple touchdowns, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in deeper leagues for Week 16. Nick Mullens QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 386 RUYDS 10 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Mullens is a great streaming quarterback to use in Week 16 against Detroit. He just scored 21.1 Fantasy points in his first start for the Vikings in Week 15 at Cincinnati, and he took advantage of playing with great weapons in Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Lions, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four of the past six quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points. It wouldn't surprise me if Mullens is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1075 RUYDS 155 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.5 Murray has scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points in each of his past two starts at Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and he should have another down outing in Week 16 at Chicago. While the Bears allowed Joe Flacco to score 21.1 Fantasy points in Week 15, he still threw three interceptions, and Chicago has 12 interceptions compared to six passing touchdowns allowed in the past four games. It's too tough to trust Murray in Week 16 against this defense on the road. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DEN -6.5 O/U 34.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2832 RUYDS 321 TD 27 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.1 Wilson comes into Week 16 with five games in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, and it's tough to trust him in the Fantasy playoffs. He's also facing a Patriots defense that has held five of their past six opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 20 Fantasy points, including Justin Herbert in Week 13 and Patrick Mahomes in Week 15. I would only start Wilson in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 16. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3568 RUYDS 265 TD 24 INT 15 FPTS/G 20.2 Howell is expected to remain the Commanders starter in Week 16 at the Jets after he was benched in Week 15 at the Rams. I thought he would play well given the matchup, but he struggled at Los Angeles with 11-of-26 passing for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 22 rushing yards, and he was benched for Jacoby Brissett. Hopefully, Howell can play well enough to stay in the game in Week 16, but this is a brutal matchup against the Jets, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 14.7 per game. Howell also has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row coming into this contest.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR GB -5 O/U 36 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.1 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3368 RUYDS 234 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.3 Love scored 21.5 Fantasy points in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, and he has now scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in five of his past six games. But this week I'm expecting Love to struggle at Carolina, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Panthers are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 14.6 per game, and only Jared Goff in Week 5, Tua Tagovailoa in Week 6 and Dak Prescott in Week 11 have scored more than 20 points against Carolina this year. Love might not have Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) for this game, which will definitely hinder Love's production. This could also be a breakout game for Aaron Jones based on how teams run on Carolina. I'm nervous about Love's ceiling in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -6.5 O/U 34.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 522 REC 36 REYDS 247 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Elliott only scored 9.6 PPR points in Week 15 against Kansas City, but I expect him to get back on track in Week 16 at Denver. Prior to Week 15, Elliott did well stepping in for Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) with at least 13.2 PPR points in two games against the Chargers and Steelers. He's been excellent in the passing game in his past three outings with 16 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, and he should remain heavily involved as a receiver against the Broncos. It also helps that Denver is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Broncos in the past six games. Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 884 REC 27 REYDS 203 TD 11 FPTS/G 14.4 I started the week not liking Henry after his terrible performance against the Texans in Week 15 when he had 16 carries for 9 yards and four catches for 1 yard on four targets. But this should be a bounce-back spot for him against Seattle at home. Henry is 116 rushing yards away from the fifth 1,000-yard season in his career, and I'm sure Mike Vrabel will want to get Henry that milestone at home. He also has just two home games left this year with Jacksonville in Week 18, and Henry might be done in Tennessee after this season since he'll be a free agent. The Seahawks are also playing on the road after a Monday night game, so we could see a tired defense, and a running back has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Seattle in seven of the past eight games, with nine running backs hitting that mark over that span. I still like Henry as a No. 2 running back in all leagues with this matchup. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR GB -5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 298 REC 23 REYDS 185 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Jones returned from his three-game absence with a knee injury in Week 15 against Tampa Bay and got plenty of work with A.J. Dillon (thumb) sidelined. Jones had 13 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 16 yards on four targets against the Buccaneers, and we'll see if Dillon can return in Week 16 against the Panthers. But Jones should still have a big role even if Dillon is healthy, and Jones might be needed in the passing game with Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) banged up. And it's a beautiful matchup against Carolina, which is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Jones should be trustworthy again as a No. 2 running back in Week 16. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 731 REC 32 REYDS 190 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Hubbard once again had a solid outing in Week 15 against Atlanta with 22 carries for 87 yards and two catches for 16 yards on two targets. He's now scored at least 11.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 16.6 PPR points over that span. This week, Hubbard is taking on a Packers defense that has been awful against running backs since Week 10. Over that six-game span, seven running backs have scored at least 11.3 PPR points, with three in a row scoring at least 21.3 PPR points. Green Bay has allowed seven total touchdowns and five running backs to gain at least 95 total yards during that stretch. Hubbard should be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 16. D'Andre Swift RB PHI Philadelphia

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -12 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 896 REC 38 REYDS 209 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.6 It would be hilarious if the Eagles let Boston Scott get a significant amount of work in Week 16 since he absolutely owns the Giants. In eight games against the Giants in his career, Scott has 86 carries for 414 yards and nine touchdowns and 17 catches for 222 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets. He has a touchdown in eight games in a row against the Giants going back to 2019. It's incredible. Now, we know Scott barely plays as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell, and hopefully Swift can beat up the Giants like Scott typically does. I thought Swift ran well in Week 15 at Seattle with 18 carries for 74 yards and two catches for 1 yard on three targets. A running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Giants in six of the past seven games, and I like Swift as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 723 REC 24 REYDS 149 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 It will take some guts to trust Harris in Week 16 given how bad he's been lately with 9.7 PPR points or less in three games in a row against Arizona, New England and Indianapolis, but this is a bounce-back spot for him and potentially Jaylen Warren. The Bengals just lost key run stuffer D.J. Reader (quad) for the season, and Harris should have the chance for another quality outing against Cincinnati. In Week 12, Harris had 15 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals, and he has either a touchdown or 100 total yards in four of his past five games against Cincinnati. Harris is worth using as a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 663 REC 11 REYDS 141 TD 11 FPTS/G 11.4 We'll see if the 49ers get Arik Armstead (ankle) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring) back for Week 16 against the Ravens, but both were missed in Week 15 against Arizona. James Conner, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter combined for 21 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns against San Francisco, and the Ravens could look to lean on Edwards in this matchup on the road. He'll be the main running back with Keaton Mitchell (ACL) out for the season, and Edwards has scored a touchdown in six of his past eight games, with 10 touchdowns over that span. I don't mind Edwards as a flex option in Week 16, especially if Armstead and Hargrave remain out for the 49ers. D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CHI -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 425 REC 11 REYDS 77 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.2 Foreman was bad in Week 15 at Cleveland with six carries for minus-6 yards, and he split touches with Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert, with Johnson leading the Bears in snaps. But I'll go back to Foreman as a flex option in Week 16 against the Cardinals, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. This could be a huge week for Foreman if he remains the No. 1 option in Chicago's backfield. As for Johnson, he's coming off a productive game against the Browns in Week 15 with five carries for 36 yards and four catches for 24 yards on six targets. He's also worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. I would mostly ignore Herbert, but the matchup makes him worth a flier in deeper leagues. In his past two games, he only has nine carries for 16 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -2 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 9 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 The Steelers are beat up defensively with both safeties out in Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Domatnae Kazee (suspension), and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is also in the concussion protocol. That should help Joe Mixon, who is a must-start Fantasy running back, but Brown is also worth using as a flex in Week 16. He's done well over the past two games in tandem with Mixon with three catches in each of those two outings against the Colts and Vikings, and he's scored at least 8.1 PPR points in each game. He also has three games in a row with at least seven carries. Brown could be awesome with more work, but just use him as a flex in this matchup. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 25 REYDS 192 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.2 We expect Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) to return in Week 16 against the Raiders, but if he's out then use McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire as flex options in all leagues. But I still like McKinnon as a flex with Pacheco in the lineup, and I expect him to still have a decent role. In two games without Pacheco, McKinnon only had seven touches in each outing, but he found the end zone three times (one passing, one rushing, one receiving). Going back to last season, McKinnon now has 11 rushing and receiving touchdowns in December and January over a span of nine games. The Chiefs love him near the goal line, and hopefully he can score once again in Week 16. Kansas City running backs have scored five total touchdowns against Las Vegas in the past two meetings.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -12 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 40 REYDS 373 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.4 It's hard to bench Ekeler in the majority of leagues, but we saw the downside of this offense in Week 15 at Las Vegas in a 63-21 loss with Justin Herbert (finger) out, which could get worse in this matchup with Buffalo in Week 16. Keep in mind that Ekeler was awful in four of his past five games, with his one positive outing against the bad Broncos run defense in Week 14. Otherwise, he scored 9.4 PPR points or less in his other four games, including 7.8 PPR points against the Raiders. Buffalo just held Tony Pollard to 7.7 PPR points in Week 15, and the Bills should be able to contain Ekeler in this matchup. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 718 REC 39 REYDS 238 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Ford scored at least 11.9 PPR points in six games in a row prior to Week 15 against Chicago when he was held to eight carries for 20 yards and four catches for 11 yards on five targets. It was a bad matchup against the Bears, and this is another tough matchup against the Texans. Houston hasn't allowed a running back to score on the ground in five games in a row, and only Breece Hall caught a touchdown against the Texans in Week 14. They just dominated Derrick Henry, holding him to 16 carries for 9 yards and four catches for 1 yard on four targets. Ford also continues to split playing time with Kareem Hunt, and I would only use Ford as a flex option in most leagues in Week 16. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 42 REYDS 342 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 With Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) out in Week 15 at the Rams, Gibson did not see a spike in playing time or touches, which was frustrating. He only had four carries for 15 yards and five catches for 20 yards on five targets, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the team in carries with 10. Robinson is still banged up heading into Week 16 at the Jets, so don't count on Gibson seeing an increased role. He could still be a flex option in PPR -- he has five games with at least four catches in his past six outings -- but don't make the mistake to overvalue him again if Robinson can't play. Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 5.9 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 9 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.2 As of Wednesday afternoon, we don't know the status of Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), but if he's out again then consider White just a flex option in the majority of leagues. He was great in Week 15 against the Chargers with 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but this is a step up in competition on the road. The Chiefs have allowed one running back to score more than 9.6 PPR points in the past three games, which was the scorching hot James Cook in Week 14, and we could see more Ameer Abdullah than White in Week 16 if the Raiders are chasing points. Jacobs would be a must-start running back if he's healthy, but White hasn't earned that respect yet despite his strong outing against the Chargers.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 717 REC 17 REYDS 39 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 Conner has proven me wrong in each of the past two weeks when I recommended to sit him, and we'll see what happens in Week 16 at Chicago. In his past two games against Pittsburgh and San Francisco, Conner has scored at least 17.9 PPR points in each outing with a combined 39 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns and three catches for 3 yards on five targets. I'm concerned about his production if he doesn't score a touchdown since he's not overly involved in the passing game, and the Bears have allowed just one touchdown to a running back in their past three games against Minnesota, Detroit and Cleveland. I would only use Conner as a flex option in most leagues in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND ATL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 86 REYDS 769 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 London loves playing at home. In his past five games in Atlanta, London has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, and he's averaging 19.7 PPR points per game over that span. We'll see how he does with Taylor Heinicke taking over for Desmond Ridder, and London missed Week 9 against Minnesota in Heinicke's first start. The Colts have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 14.4 PPR points in four of their past five games, and London is a borderline top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 16. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 84 REYDS 754 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.1 Rice's breakout started in Week 12 at Las Vegas when he had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets for 24.7 PPR points. Since then, he's scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least nine targets and seven catches in each outing over that span, with three touchdowns. The Raiders have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.4 PPR points in eight of their past nine games, and Rice should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -2 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 66 REYDS 497 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 If Higgins wants to get a big contract this offseason, then this is a great week to prove himself as an impending free agent. With Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not expected to play in Week 16 at Pittsburgh, Higgins can show he's an alpha receiver with a strong outing as the No. 1 guy. He looked the part in Week 15 against Minnesota in the game where Chase was injured with four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He now has five games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 19 PPR points in three of them. The Steelers secondary is beat up with both safeties out in Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Domatnae Kazee (suspension), and Jake Browning should lean on Higgins in this matchup. He's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -PK O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 108 REYDS 814 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Godwin is getting hot at the right time with 23 targets in his past two games, and he has 15 catches for 208 yards over that span against the Falcons and Packers. I'll buy into that production carrying over to Week 16 since he has a tremendous matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 14.5 PPR points against Jacksonville in the past seven games, and Godwin and Mike Evans should be able to take advantage of this secondary, especially while Baker Mayfield is playing at a high level. Evans has top-10 upside in all leagues, while Godwin is worth using as No. 2 Fantasy receiver. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYJ -3 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 79 TAR 138 REYDS 882 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Jets in Week 16 with Zach Wilson still in the concussion protocol Wednesday, but I would start Garrett Wilson against the Commanders even with Trevor Siemian under center. The matchup against Washington is too good since the Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In Washington's past five games, eight receivers have scored at least 14.7 PPR points, with nine touchdowns. Wilson struggled in Week 15 at Miami with three catches for 29 yards on four targets, but he should rebound this week given the matchup at home. This is the last home game for the Jets this year, and Wilson scored at least 13 PPR points in six of eight outings in his stadium.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 90 REYDS 824 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.2 Addison was great in his first start with Nick Mullens in Week 15 at Cincinnati with six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. That was also with Justin Jefferson back, so Addison will hopefully be fine with a new quarterback and a healthy receiving corps. This week, the Vikings should be throwing a lot at Detroit, and the Lions are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There also have been four times this season where a pair of receivers have scored at least 13.2 PPR points against Detroit in the same game -- Week 2 (Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf), Week 5 (Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark), Week 10 (Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton and Quentin Johnston) and Week 12 (Christian Watson and Jayden Reed) -- so Jefferson and Addison can both thrive in this matchup. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 73 REYDS 537 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.9 After not scoring a touchdown at all in 2022, Johnson comes into Week 16 against the Bengals with a touchdown in three games in a row. The last time he failed to score a touchdown was Week 12 at Cincinnati when Johnson had four catches for 50 yards on eight targets, but I'll still trust Johnson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the rematch, even with Mason Rudolph as the new quarterback in Pittsburgh. Johnson has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games against Cincinnati, and the Bengals have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.8 PPR points in their past three games against Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Minnesota. Noah Brown WR HOU Houston • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 46 REYDS 521 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Nico Collins (calf) again missed practice Wednesday, so it looks like Brown could once again be the No. 1 receiver for the Texans in Week 16 against Cleveland. He just had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Titans with Collins out, and Brown has done well when Collins has missed time. In three games where Collins was hurt (Week 9 against Tampa Bay, Week 10 at Cincinnati and Week 15), Brown has scored at least 22.2 PPR points in each outing. It stinks that C.J. Stroud (concussion) is likely out again in Week 16, but Brown connected well with Case Keenum in Week 15 and should do well against the Browns as well. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR GB -5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 491 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, and any absence for either of them in Week 16 at Carolina would be great for Wicks, who just had a huge game in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. Against the Buccaneers, Wicks had six catches for 97 yards on seven targets, and he now has 13 targets in his past two games. He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Panthers, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Jordan Love would likely lean on Wicks if Watson and Reed are out. Wicks is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 92 REYDS 680 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.8 Flowers is dealing with a foot injury, which caused him to miss practice Wednesday, but coach John Harbaugh didn't seem concerned. Flowers is coming off a bad game in Week 15 at Jacksonville with one catch for 7 yards on two targets, and I would only consider him a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16 at San Francisco. Prior to Week 15, Flowers scored at least 20 PPR points in each of his previous two games against the Chargers and Rams, but Flowers could struggle if he's matched up with San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward. This doesn't feel like a great spot to trust the rookie receiver. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 63 REYDS 544 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 Cooks had two catches for 10 yards on six targets in Week 15 at Buffalo, and he continues to struggle on the road. He's now averaging just 5.3 PPR points in seven outings outside of Dallas, and he should have another down game at Miami. Only four receivers have scored at least 10.5 PPR points against the Dolphins in their past four games, and CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson are the only pass catchers I would trust for the Cowboys in this matchup in Week 16. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -12 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 8.5 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 43 REYDS 490 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Palmer did well in his return from a six-game absence with a knee injury in Week 15 at Las Vegas with 21.3 PPR points, but you don't want to chase points with him in Week 16 against Buffalo. He scored on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Easton Stick, but otherwise he had three catches for 34 yards on three targets. Even if Keenan Allen (heel) remains out again in Week 16, Palmer didn't see a spike in targets against the Raiders. And Stick should struggle against the Bills, even at home. At best use Palmer as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 86 REYDS 648 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.9 Meyers had a big game against the Chiefs in Week 12 with six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And he's coming off a great Fantasy outing in Week 15 against the Chargers where he had two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on four targets, as well as throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. But I expect this to be a letdown game for Meyers, who has scored 8.9 PPR points or less in three of five road games this season. And Kansas City hasn't allowed a receiver to score more than 9.4 PPR points in the past two games against Buffalo and New England, so Meyers is just a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 16.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 112 REYDS 835 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 I thought McLaurin would play well in Week 15 at the Rams, and he delivered his best game of the season with 26.1 PPR points on six catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. That snapped a streak of four games in a row where McLaurin scored 9.3 PPR points or less, and I'm concerned he could revert to that type of stat line in Week 16 at the Jets, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only four receivers have scored touchdowns against the Jets this season, and Sam Howell is clearly struggling after he was benched last week against the Rams (McLaurin's touchdown also came from Jacoby Brissett). McLaurin is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 12.5 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 106 REYDS 704 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 Njoku has scored fewer than 10.4 PPR points just once since Week 6, and he's been excellent with Joe Flacco in the past two games. Against Jacksonville and Chicago, Njoku has 16 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets, and he should have another quality outing against the Texans, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I like Njoku as a top-five Fantasy tight end in Week 16. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 82 REYDS 614 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Ferguson has three games in a row with eight targets and at least five catches, and he scored at least 10.4 PPR points in each outing against Seattle, Philadelphia and Buffalo. Dak Prescott should continue to lean on Ferguson in Week 16 at Miami in what should be a shootout, and hopefully he gets at least seven targets. Three tight ends had at least seven targets against the Dolphins this season, and two of them have scored at least 16.6 PPR points. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 282 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 Likely has been a star with Mark Andrews (ankle) out, and Likely has 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in his past two games against the Rams and Jaguars. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 at San Francisco, but Trey McBride just beat up the 49ers for 10 catches for 102 yards on 11 targets in Week 15. And Colby Parkinson scored a touchdown against San Francisco in Week 14. I trust Likely as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 16.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 66 REYDS 513 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.3 Schultz was OK in Week 15 at Tennessee in his first game back after being out for two games with an injured hamstring. He had four catches for 58 yards on five targets against the Titans, but that was without C.J. Stroud (concussion) and Nico Collins (calf). Stroud is expected to be out again in Week 16 against Cleveland, with Case Keenum to start again, and we'll find out if Collins can return to action. But even if Collins is back, I still like Schultz as a low-end starter in all leagues. The Browns have been awful against tight ends of late with four touchdowns allowed in their past four games, and Evan Engram and Cole Kmet each scored at least 13.3 PPR points against Cleveland in the past two games. Hopefully, Schultz can follow suit in Week 16. Darren Waller TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 57 REYDS 424 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Waller had his shake the rust off game in Week 15 at New Orleans, which was his first game back following a five-game absence with a hamstring injury. He did OK with four catches for 40 yards on six targets, but he's capable of more, especially in a favorable matchup with the Eagles in Week 16. Philadelphia has allowed five tight ends to score at least 10.8 PPR points in the past seven games, and Waller should see a healthy amount of targets with the Giants likely chasing points. He's worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR GB -5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 216 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.7 We'll see what happens with Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) in Week 16 at Carolina, and if either one is out then Kraft should continue to be a playmaker for the Packers. It's not an easy matchup since the Panthers are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Kraft has 16 targets in his past three games and two touchdowns in his past four outings. In his past two contests against the Giants and Tampa Bay without Watson, Kraft has eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 10.4 PPR points in each outing. He's worth using as a streaming tight end in Week 16, especially if Watson or Reed can't play against the Panthers.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND ATL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 78 REYDS 586 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 In one start with Taylor Heinicke in Week 9 against Minnesota, Pitts had four catches for 56 yards on five targets. We'll see if Heinicke leans on Pitts more in his second stint as the starter for the Falcons, but it's still difficult to trust Pitts in the majority of leagues. He only has two touchdowns on the season and one game with more than 60 receiving yards. The Colts have only allowed two receiving touchdowns to tight ends this year, and Pitts should only be started in deeper Fantasy leagues in Week 16. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -4 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 8.1 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 72 RUYDS 347 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.4 Hill was awful in Week 15 against the Giants, and we'll see if he can rebound in Week 16 at the Rams. Against New York, Hill failed to complete his lone passing attempt and had one carry for 1 yard while catching his only target for a 4-yard reception. I'm hopeful he was just rusty after sitting out Week 14 against Carolina with a foot injury, but Hill has now scored 8.1 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. Hill is only worth starting in deeper leagues against the Rams in Week 16. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 6 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 66 REYDS 431 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 I thought Thomas had a chance to be a sleeper in Week 15 at the Rams, but he was once again disappointing with one catch for 7 yards on three targets. He's now gone six games in a row without a touchdown, and he's combined for 22 receiving yards on three catches in his past three games, with just eight targets. There's little reason to trust Thomas in any Fantasy leagues in Week 16 at the Jets.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -12 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 65 REYDS 470 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 In two games back following his three-game absence with a forearm injury, Goedert only has eight catches for 60 yards on 13 targets against Dallas and Seattle. We'll see how he does in Week 16 against the Giants, but this is actually a tough matchup. The Giants are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Goedert doesn't have a great history in this matchup. In his past five games against the Giants, Goedert has 17 catches for 172 yards and no touchdowns, and he's averaging just 6.8 PPR points over that span. Goedert is only worth starting in deeper leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Broncos (vs. NE)

The Broncos defense was embarrassed by the Lions in Week 15 when Detroit scored 42 points with no turnovers and just two sacks allowed. But that was a tough opponent on the road -- the third road game in a row for Denver -- and this week the Broncos are back home against the Patriots. New England has scored more than 17 points just three times this year, Bailey Zappe was sacked four times by Kansas City in Week 15, and Zappe has an interception in each of his past two games against the Steelers and Chiefs. Kareem Jackson's four-game suspension is also over for Denver, and the Broncos DST has top-five upside in Week 16.

Sleepers

Bears (vs. ARI)

Packers (at CAR)

Commanders (at NYJ)

DST to Sit

Ravens (at SF)

Baltimore has a solid defense, but the Ravens only have six sacks in their past three games against the Chargers, Rams and Jaguars, with one interception over that span. Now, Baltimore did allow 10 points or less in two of those outings, but this is a nightmare matchup at San Francisco in Week 15. The 49ers have scored at least 27 points in six games in a row, and they have only three turnovers in their past six games. This is a good week to bench the Ravens DST in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Gay K IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 2nd Gay's last road game didn't go so well in Week 14 at Cincinnati when he missed his lone field goal attempt and lone PAT and scored no Fantasy points. Otherwise, Gay has been great of late with at least 10 Fantasy points in three other contests in his past four games. Gay is averaging 10.1 Fantasy points in his past four indoor games, and the Falcons are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers this year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Lucas Havrisik K LAR L.A. Rams • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO LAR -4 O/U 46 OPP VS K 2nd PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 15th Tyler Bass K BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BUF -12 O/U 44 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 4th Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 6 K RNK 3rd