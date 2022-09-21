david-montgomery-1400-us.jpg
Coming off a three-touchdown game, Nick Chubb gets one of those bruising AFC North tests on Thursday night when the Browns welcome the Steelers to Cleveland. It doesn't figure to be any easier for the Steelers' Najee Harris, who has started slow yet still figures to be in every lineup. But what other running backs should you be rolling with for Week 3?

It will be our objective to find you the running backs you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022. 

RBs to Start
Running Backs
RBs to Start
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
13.9
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
148
REC
5
REYDS
38
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.8
Montgomery quietly had one of the best performances of any player in Week 2 at Green Bay when he ran 15 times for 122 yards, along with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He needed that type of game given how poorly he looked in Week 1 against the 49ers, and he also proved he's still better -- for now -- than Khalil Herbert. Both Bears running backs are worth using this week -- Montgomery as a must-start option and Herbert as a sleeper in deeper leagues -- against the Texans, who have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs with 287 after games against the Colts and Broncos.
Ezekiel Elliott RB
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
11.8
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
105
REC
2
REYDS
-7
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.3
Keep an eye on the status of Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), and if he's out as expected then Elliott could have his best game of the season. That's not saying much given his performance so far in two games with a combined 12 PPR points, but this is also his easiest opponent (if Williams is out) after facing Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. The Cowboys could lean on Elliott in this matchup, as well as Tony Pollard, who should be considered a sleeper, and Elliott has a great track record against the Giants. In his past five meetings with the Giants, Elliott has 434 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in each of those outings.
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
12.5
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
176
REC
5
REYDS
15
TD
1
FPTS/G
15.1
Sanders continues to be the lead running back for the Eagles, and he's done a great job so far in two games against the Lions and Vikings, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each outing. This week he's facing a Washington defense that has struggled in two games against the Jaguars and Lions, with James Robinson and D'Andre Swift each scoring at least 16 PPR points. Sanders also has smashed the Commanders whenever he's faced them, including scoring at least 16 PPR points in each of his past two meetings against Washington going back to 2019. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.
Dameon Pierce RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
102
REC
2
REYDS
14
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.8
I liked the way Pierce ran in Week 2 at Denver with 15 carries for 69 yards, and he also added one catch for 8 yards on one target. The best thing for Pierce was that Rex Burkhead didn't have a carry, and Pierce played 62 percent of the snaps compared to 37 percent for Burkhead. Let's hope that continues all season, and Pierce should have the chance for a quality outing this week against the Bears. Chicago allowed Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to combine for 33 carries, 193 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, along with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. And in Week 1, San Francisco had 24 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown from Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson against this defense. This should be the breakout game for Pierce in his rookie season.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN SF -1.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.8
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
106
REC
4
REYDS
27
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.7
Wilson will still have to contend with Deebo Samuel taking carries in the 49ers backfield, but the injury to Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) should give Wilson more chances to establish himself as the lead running back for San Francisco. That happened in Week 2 against Seattle when Davis-Price was hurt, and Wilson had 18 carries for 84 yards, along with two catches for 19 yards. I like him as a No. 2 running back this week against the Broncos, who haven't allowed a running back to score yet, but Rashaad Penny and Dameon Pierce have run well against this defense for a combined 27 carries for 129 yards (4.8 yards per carry). If the 49ers have a lead in this matchup then Wilson could have the chance for a big game.
Sleepers
Cordarrelle Patterson RB
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
13.1
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
161
REC
3
REYDS
16
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.4
In Week 2 at the Rams, Patterson and Tyler Allgeier split carries evenly as both had 10, but Patterson played more with 59 percent of the snaps compared to 31 percent for Allgeier. This is a game the Falcons can win, and Patterson could have the chance for a bigger workload. He showed he can still be productive in Week 1 against the Saints with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets, and I like Patterson as a borderline starter in all leagues. Seattle has already allowed Javonte Williams and Jeff Wilson to each score 11 PPR points this season in two games.
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
11.7
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
94
REC
5
REYDS
26
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.5
I'm going to stick with Henderson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week even after Cam Akers got more playing time in Week 2 against the Falcons compared to the split in Week 1 against Buffalo. In Week 1, Henderson played 82 percent of the snaps compared to 18 percent for Akers. In Week 2, it was 56 percent for Henderson and 44 percent for Akers, and Akers had more touches (15 carries and two catches) than Henderson (10 carries and no catches). Still, it was Henderson who had the better Fantasy day with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown compared to Akers, who had 62 total yards. Henderson has the better chance to score, and he should be able to find the end zone against the Cardinals.
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
9.4
RB RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
4
REC
10
REYDS
87
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.6
I'm going to stick with Hines this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to be involved in the passing game, especially if the Colts receiving corps remains banged up. Hines didn't have a great game in Week 2 against the Jaguars with four catches for 37 yards on five targets, but he played better in Week 1 at Houston with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. I expect that to be closer to the norm, and the Chiefs lead the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 20. Hines is a solid flex play in PPR this week.
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
34th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
75
REC
2
REYDS
7
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.1
We'll see how much more work Ken Walker gets in his second game, but I still expect Penny to lead the Seattle backfield against the Falcons. In Week 2 against San Francisco, Travis Homer actually played the most snaps of the Seattle running backs at 45 percent, with Penny at 41 percent and Walker at 24 percent. Penny only had six carries for 15 yards, but this is a better situation for him in Week 3 since the Seahawks are favored at home. He's worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues.
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR NO -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
7.3
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
82
REC
3
REYDS
4
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.8
We're waiting to find out the status for running back Alvin Kamara (ribs), but if he's out again in Week 3, consider Ingram a flex option in the majority of leagues. He didn't have a great outing in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with 10 carries for 60 yards, along with two catches for 3 yards on two targets, including a lost fumble. But I still expect him to get the majority of work for the Saints in a game where they are favored on the road. Ingram has top-20 upside if Kamara is out.
RBs to Sit
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN LV -2 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
13.1
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
126
REC
2
REYDS
28
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.7
We can't say the workload is a problem for Jacobs since he had 19 carries in Week 2 against Arizona and one catch. But he finished with 69 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards, and he's now combined for just 15 PPR points in two games. He'll need to score a touchdown to help Fantasy managers, and he's facing a wounded Titans defense that should be able to slow him down. I expect the Raiders to be passing a lot in this matchup, and Jacobs is just a flex at best in the majority of leagues.
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
8.8
RB RNK
38th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
67
REC
4
REYDS
16
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.2
I'm not sure why the Bills aren't leaning more on Singletary, but he's stuck in a three-way timeshare with Zack Moss and James Cook. With the way the Bills are throwing the ball right now, Singletary might never see the workload he needs to be successful. In two games, he's combined for just 14 carries for 67 yards and four catches for 16 yards on six targets. The Dolphins run defense is tough, and Singletary should have a hard time making plays with his limited workload. At best, consider Singletary a flex in the majority of leagues.
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It was great to see Hall perform well in Week 2 at the Browns, and he finished the game with seven carries for 50 yards and one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown on one target. He's actually averaging 11.0 PPR points per game for the season, but he's still the No. 2 running back for the Jets behind Michael Carter. Until their roles reverse and Hall is the lead guy, you should only consider Hall a flex option in the majority of leagues. Carter is also a flex, and I would start Carter ahead of Hall against the Bengals.
Chase Edmonds RB
MIA Miami • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
31st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
58
REC
5
REYDS
48
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.8
Edmonds has been a disappointment thus far in two games with the Dolphins, and he's not worth starting in the majority of leagues. He's combined for 14 PPR points against the Patriots and Ravens, and he should once again struggle against the Bills, who have yet to allow more than 50 yards rushing in a game, with just one touchdown, to the Rams and Titans. Raheem Mostert might be the most reliable running back in Miami right now, but neither Dolphins running back should be considered as starters in any format in Week 3.
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
67
REC
5
REYDS
51
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
James Robinson has outplayed Etienne so far in two games, and we'll see how long that continues. For now, consider Robinson a flex option heading into Week 3 at the Chargers, with Etienne only a starting option in deeper leagues as a flex. In games against the Commanders and Colts, Robinson has 34 total PPR points, while Etienne has combined for just 15 PPR points. I wish Etienne was more involved in the passing game -- he only has five catches for 51 yards on seven targets -- and hopefully the changes in Week 3. But this Chargers run defense is tough, and Etienne hasn't done enough to warrant must-start consideration. Just keep him stashed on your bench for now.
Bust Alert
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -1.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
106
REC
6
REYDS
52
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.9
Dillon will likely need to be involved in the passing game this week to help his Fantasy production, and I would only use him as a flex against the Buccaneers. Dillon had five catches for 46 yards on six targets in Week 1 at Minnesota, along with 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, but he was limited in the passing game against the Bears in Week 2. He finished that game with 18 carries for 61 yards, along with one catch for 6 yards on three targets. Aaron Jones will likely handle the bulk of the work in the passing game, and Dillon could struggle against Tampa Bay, which has shut down Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram in consecutive weeks. I would still start Jones in all leagues given his role as a receiver.