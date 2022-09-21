David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 5 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 Montgomery quietly had one of the best performances of any player in Week 2 at Green Bay when he ran 15 times for 122 yards, along with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He needed that type of game given how poorly he looked in Week 1 against the 49ers, and he also proved he's still better -- for now -- than Khalil Herbert. Both Bears running backs are worth using this week -- Montgomery as a must-start option and Herbert as a sleeper in deeper leagues -- against the Texans, who have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs with 287 after games against the Colts and Broncos.

Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 105 REC 2 REYDS -7 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Keep an eye on the status of Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), and if he's out as expected then Elliott could have his best game of the season. That's not saying much given his performance so far in two games with a combined 12 PPR points, but this is also his easiest opponent (if Williams is out) after facing Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. The Cowboys could lean on Elliott in this matchup, as well as Tony Pollard, who should be considered a sleeper, and Elliott has a great track record against the Giants. In his past five meetings with the Giants, Elliott has 434 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in each of those outings.

Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 176 REC 5 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 Sanders continues to be the lead running back for the Eagles, and he's done a great job so far in two games against the Lions and Vikings, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each outing. This week he's facing a Washington defense that has struggled in two games against the Jaguars and Lions, with James Robinson and D'Andre Swift each scoring at least 16 PPR points. Sanders also has smashed the Commanders whenever he's faced them, including scoring at least 16 PPR points in each of his past two meetings against Washington going back to 2019. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 2 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 I liked the way Pierce ran in Week 2 at Denver with 15 carries for 69 yards, and he also added one catch for 8 yards on one target. The best thing for Pierce was that Rex Burkhead didn't have a carry, and Pierce played 62 percent of the snaps compared to 37 percent for Burkhead. Let's hope that continues all season, and Pierce should have the chance for a quality outing this week against the Bears. Chicago allowed Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to combine for 33 carries, 193 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, along with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. And in Week 1, San Francisco had 24 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown from Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson against this defense. This should be the breakout game for Pierce in his rookie season.