From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 5 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson; running backs Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley and Breece Hall; receivers Cooper Kupp, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tee Higgins and Christian Watson; tight ends Luke Musgrave and Pat Freiermuth; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Jaguars

Bills

For the Jaguars, Zay Jones logged multiple limited practices and it's possible he could return this week. Against the Bills defense, it's difficult to trust Jones after an extended absence, but it's important to note how his presence could affect the rest of the receiving corps. Christian Kirk has excelled over the past several weeks. His only poor performance was in Week 1, when Jones was at full health. Ridley has struggled since his Week 1 performance. If Jones is active, Ridley and Kirk are flex options with risk against Buffalo's defense.

The potential return of Von Miller would give a boost to one of the league's best defenses. The Bills' defense has the second highest Fantasy points.

DFS impact

Unfortunately, the Bills defense isn't on the main slate. But they're a must-play in single game DFS. If Jones is active, Ridley and Kirk could have limited upside.

Notable injuries

Texans

Falcons

None

Tunsil is questionable to return to action, and the Texans line has struggled throughout the season. C.J. Stroud has excelled despite the line issues, but Dameon Pierce has struggled to find room. Pierce remains a low-end RB2 and Stroud a solid streaming option.

DFS impact

With the continued offensive line issues, it's best to avoid Dameon Pierce in DFS.

Notable injuries



Panthers

Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown is doubtful and Josh Reynolds is questionable for Week 5, leaving Fantasy managers with a huge decision: should you start Jameson Williams in his first game back from suspension? Dan Campbell spoke regarding the potential usage for the returning receiver and implied they wouldn't force an aggressive workload onto Williams. But, if St. Brown and Reynolds are unable to suit up, Williams could be one of the top targets for Jared Goff. Kalif Raymond would likely see an increase in workload as well and would be a flex option.

The issue was compounded when Jahmyr Gibbs was added to Friday's injury report. Fantasy managers should monitor Gibbs' status throughout the weekend. If active, it's possible he sees an increase is targets to help support a depleted receiving corps. David Montgomery could repeat his Week 4 usage if Gibbs is out.

Miles Sanders is cleared for Week 5. Sanders played last week despite dealing with the groin injury and Chuba Hubbard cut into Sanders' workload. This could remain a split backfield if Sanders is still playing through the injury. Given the matchup with a tough Detroit run defense, Fantasy managers should pivot to another back with higher upside. Jonathan Mingo returns this week but Adam Thielen should remain the target leader.

DFS impact

The Lions could rely heavily of Montgomery again this week. Montgomery had 32 attempts for 121 yards and three rushing touchdowns in Week 4. The matchup with Carolina is excellent and Montgomery is a strong play in both cash and tournaments.

Notable injuries



Titans

WR Treylon Bruks (knee) - Out

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (NIR) - Out

DT Teair Tart (knee) - Out

DT Denico Autry (groin) - Cleared

Colts

The Titans will be without Treylon Burks again in Week 5. Fantasy managers expected target share to favor DeAndre Hopkins in Week 4 with Burks out, but unfortunately, both Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had six targets each and Westbrook-Ikhine had the touchdown. Fantasy managers can look to Hopkins as a flex option this week and Westbrook-Ikhine as a flex in deep leagues. The Titans should continue to rely on their ground game, particularly after Derrick Henry's strong Week 4 performance.

Jonathan Taylor is questionable and Fantasy managers must await final confirmation on his status. It's tough to imagine Taylor comes back to a full workload but the Saints' Alvin Karama returned to strong usage after his three-game absence. Fantasy managers should view Taylor as a low-end RB2 or flex option if active.

DFS impact

Despite Burks' absence and value pricing, the Titans' receiving corps has little appeal in DFS due to limited upside. Westbrook-Ikhine is priced at just $3,500 but given the Titans' low pass volume, he'd need a touchdown to make in impact in lineups. Given lack of clarity around Taylor's workload, poor matchup and a hefty price tag of $6,800, it's best to avoid Taylor in DFS.

Notable injuries

Giants

Dolphins

Saquon Barkley is questionable again in Week 5 and Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Barkley is active, Fantasy managers should view him as an RB2 with possible limitations on his snap count. If Barkley splits work with Matt Breida, neither back would offer any upside. The Giants will be without multiple offensive lineman and have struggled all season along the line. It's difficult to trust any Giant, but given the matchup, pure volume makes most Giants players flex options in deep leagues.

The Dolphins placed Terron Armstead on IR and have two other lineman questionable for Week 5. Despite the offensive line issues, all Dolphins remain strong plays in an excellent matchup against a struggling Giants defense.

DFS impact

Even if Barkley is inactive, Breida isn't a viable option in DFS. He's priced at $5,200 and paying up for other backs priced just $500 to $1,000 more is the better play. Wan'Dale Robinson was cleared and while he's not an ideal play in season-long leagues, he's priced at just $3,000 on DraftKings and could be a strong value play in tournaments, coming off a week where he led the Giants' receiving corps.

Notable injuries

Saints

Patriots

Derek Carr is questionable for Week 5 but logged multiple limited practices this week and played through the injury in Week 4. Unfortunately for Fantasy managers, if Carr plays through the injury again, his limitations significantly affect the Saints' pass catchers. Carr struggled to get the ball down field and the result was poor performances for the entire receiving corps. Alvin Kamara saw a significant target share in Week 4, likely due to Carr's limitations. Kamara remains the strongest start and all other Saints are risky flex options.

The Patriots are dealing with significant injuries across the board. Three linemen are questionable and Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a thigh injury. Ezekiel Elliott could see an increase in workload but isn't a strong play and should only be started in deep leagues dealing with bye week issues.

DFS impact

Kamara is priced at $6,300 and is usable in both cash and tournament play, given Carr's shoulder issues. It's best to avoid trying to find value within the Patriots offense.

Notable injuries



Ravens

Steelers

Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell is expected to return from his stint on IR and could see action this week. The Ravens' backfield already lacks upside and the addition of Mitchell muddies the water even further. It's difficult to trust any back beyond Gus Edwards as a low-end flex option. All other backs should remain on the bench.

Rashod Bateman is cleared and Odell Beckham Jr. remains questionable. Regardless, Zay Flowers should remain the WR1 and the second look behind Mark Andrews. Bateman and Beckham are not viable options this week outside of very deep leagues.

Kenny Pickett is cleared to play and Pat Freiermuth is out for Week 5. Target share could funnel even further to George Pickens. Pickens is a high-end WR3, given the matchup and potential return of Marlon Humphrey.

DFS impact

Despite the return of Bateman and potential return of Beckham, Zay Flowers is still a solid piece in DFS at just $5,500 on DraftKings. Andrews has the same price. The Steelers have been very vulnerable to opposing receivers and Flowers could be an interesting under-the-radar play coming off an underwhelming week. Pickens is cost effective and could see an increase in targets this week. It's a volatile play only suitable for tournaments.

Notable injuries

Bengals

Cardinals

Tee Higgins returned to practice on Friday after logging two DNPs this week. Higgins expressed his hope to play through the injury. For Fantasy managers, this presents a difficult situation if Higgins' status isn't finalized prior to the 1 p.m. ET games. Higgins tried to play through an injury in 2022, but ultimately was immediately pulled from the game, giving Fantasy managers zero points for the week. If Higgins' status is unclear, Fantasy managers should prepare to pivot to other options. Irv Smith is cleared to play but Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for streaming options as Smith failed to make an impact in his first two games.

It's also important to note the injuries to the Bengals defense. Although the struggles have been focused on the offense, the defense has been an issue as well. The Cardinals could take advantage of these injuries, making Joshua Dobbs a good streaming option for Fantasy managers with bye week issues.

DFS impact

It's best to avoid the unnecessary risk and avoid Higgins this week.

Notable injuries

Eagles

Rams

Cooper Kupp has been cleared to play in Week 5. The Philadelphia defense has been stout against the run but vulnerable to opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers. The Eagles are in the top five of fantasy points given up to opposing receivers. It's unknown the level of workload Kupp will return to and Fantasy managers should assume Puka Nacua will still have significant involvement. Nacua remains a start in Week 5. Fantasy managers should start Kupp, but proceed with caution as a high-end flex play in the event he's limited.

Kyren Williams is dealing with a hip injury but has also been cleared to play. It's possible to Rams opt to limit Williams' workload and increase usage for Ronnie Rivers, who had nine carries in Week 4. Given the difficult matchup, Fantasy managers should approach Williams as an RB2 and Rivers as an option in very deep leagues.

DFS impact

Fantasy managers should feel comfortable with Kupp in season-long leagues but his price point in DFS -- $8,600 on DraftKings -- makes him a risky play in Week 5. Nacua is also priced high at $7,700. It's difficult to use either pass catcher without a clear indication of the level of workload Kupp will have this week. With Williams' hip injury, it might be best to avoid the Rams in Week 5, outside of minor usage in tournament play.

Notable injuries

Jets

CB D.J. Reed (concussion) - Out

Broncos

Javonte Williams suffered an injury in Week 4 and is questionable for Week 5. Williams did log a full practice on Friday and could play this week, so Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend. Jaleel McLaughlin stepped in and had the best performance of any Broncos back thus far this season. Even if Williams is active, expect McLaughlin to have a role and offer Fantasy value in deep leagues. It's best to avoid playing Williams unless we have clarity around his usage.

The Jets' defense will be without D.J. Reed but is still a solid play in season-long leagues.

DFS impact

Avoid all Broncos backs in DFS if Williams is active. McLaughlin offers a strong value play even in a poor matchup if Williams cannot suit up.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton (ankle) - Questionable

Vikings

There are no significant offensive injuries in this matchup. The defensive injuries should be monitored but top tier players in both offenses remain strong starts and secondary options are solid flex plays in these high-powered offenses.

DFS impact

There is not injury impact for DFS in this matchup.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

49ers

Dallas continues to deal with injuries on defense but remains one of the strongest defenses in the NFL. It's difficult to trust them in a matchup with San Francisco but they remain a fringe start given their upside with turnovers.

Deebo Samuel was limited at practice this week but played through his rib injury in Week 4. The result was terrible from a Fantasy perspective. One week removed from the injury, Fantasy managers should still view Samuel as a must-start in all formats. Elijah Mitchell is out for Week 5 and Christian McCaffrey will likely continue to see an aggressive workload.

DFS impact

This matchup is difficult to pinpoint from a DFS perspective as the matchup features the combination of two teams with strength on both offense and defense. Given the anticipation of McCaffrey's workload, he's a strong play even against the Dallas defense.

Notable injuries

Packers

Raiders

The majority of Packers remain in question for Week 5. Christian Watson and Aaron Jones played through their injuries on a limited basis last week and the result was underwhelming, although Watson scored a touchdown. Fantasy managers should monitor any news around their workload but should note this week's matchup is far better than Week 4, especially if key defensive players for the Raiders are unable to play. The big issue for the Packers is injuries to the offensive line. Expect increase rushing from Jordan Love, who has been the Packers' most successful player at the goal line. Luke Musgrave is expected to return this week and is a streaming option for tight-end needy Fantasy managers.

Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play this week. This is a welcome return for the Raiders' receivers, particularly Jakobi Meyers. With Garoppolo back, Meyers returns to being a flex option.

DFS impact

The Raiders pass catchers should offer a stronger return on price with Garoppolo back at quarterback. Monitor news around the Jones' and Watson's workload to determine their usage for showdown lineups.