Justin Fields delivered in a big way as the Start of the Week in Week 4, scoring a season-high 35.9 Fantasy points against the Broncos. He passed for 335 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, and he added 25 rushing yards, with a lost fumble. Chicago lost 31-28 to Denver, but Fantasy managers who started Fields were definitely winners.

Now, the question is if Fields is back as a must-start Fantasy quarterback heading into Thursday's game at Washington. For me, the answer is yes.

He struggled in three games to start the season against the Packers, Buccaneers and Chiefs, scoring fewer than 17 Fantasy points in each outing. But his performance against the Broncos shows you his upside, and he should stay hot against the Commanders in Week 5.

Washington has allowed the past three opposing quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts to all score at least 23.1 Fantasy points, and Fields should stay in that range. He will hopefully get back to using his legs in this matchup, and the Commanders have allowed 134 rushing yards to the past three opposing quarterbacks.

I hope that after this week we don't have any more questions about Fields. His performance against the Broncos wasn't a fluke, and the quarterback we drafted as a top-seven option based on his CBS Sports Average Draft Position should start to deliver on a consistent basis moving forward. He still has the chance to be a breakout Fantasy quarterback in 2023.

Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 210 REC 5 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6

There are a lot of things to unpack for Breece Hall this week. He has a lot of intangibles working in his favor.

Hall is going back to Denver, which is the place where he suffered his torn ACL in Week 7 last year. Hall's offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, is facing his former team, and current Broncos coach Sean Payton has been vocal about Hackett's failures in 2022. And Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Hall has "no pitch count anymore" in his recovery from last year's injury.

The best thing for Hall though is his matchup against the Broncos. Denver has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and four running backs in the past three games (Brian Robinson Jr., De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Khalil Herbert) have scored at least 22.2 PPR points against the Broncos. That includes 11 total touchdowns for those running backs.

Hall has the chance to light up this defense, and he was on his way toward doing that in 2022 when he had four carries for 72 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. Now, he can finish the job this year.

Hackett will likely do whatever he can to put the ball in Hall's hands because that's the best chance for the Jets to win. In their lone victory this season against the Bills in Week 1, Hall had 10 carries for 127 yards and one catch for 20 yards on two targets. He's been limited since, but you saw flashes of his potential again in Week 4 against Kansas City with six carries for 56 yards and three catches for 13 yards on four targets.

And now, in Week 5, the Jets are ready to turn Hall loose. The results should be awesome, and Hall should be considered a top-15 running back in all leagues in this matchup.

I believe Hall and the Jets are ready to break out of their early season struggles, and that he will have a standout performance in Denver. For a quality second opinion, check out Heath Cummings' Week 5 projections for multiple formats over at SportsLine.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 479 RUYDS 131 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.7 Richardson has been nothing short of spectacular to start his rookie campaign, and he just scored 33.6 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 4. He also had 22.9 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Jacksonville and 17.7 points at Houston in Week 2 in just the first half before he suffered a concussion. His rushing production has been impressive with at least 10 Fantasy points using his legs in each outing, and the Titans have already allowed two quarterbacks (Justin Herbert and Deshaun Watson) to score at least 25.2 Fantasy points this year. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1214 RUYDS 17 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.5 Cousins had his first game this season with fewer than 20 Fantasy points in Week 4 at Carolina, but prior to that he scored at least 31.7 points in each of his previous two outings against the Eagles and Chargers. He should rebound against the Chiefs with the Vikings likely chasing points, and I like Cousins as a potential top-five quarterback in Week 5. Zach Wilson in Week 4 is the lone quarterback to top 20-plus Fantasy points against Kansas City this year, but Cousins should pile up stats this week in garbage time. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV GB -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 901 RUYDS 72 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 25.3 Love had his first game under 26.3 Fantasy points in Week 4 against Detroit, but he still managed 19.6 points. He struggled against the Lions, but that production is still a solid floor if that's going to be what a poor game looks like. I'm hopeful we see better production from Christian Watson and Aaron Jones in Week 5 at Las Vegas to support Romeo Doubs. And the matchup with the Raiders is a favorable one since Las Vegas has allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Josh Allen, Kenny Pickett and Justin Herbert) to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points. Love should rebound in Week 5 and once again has top-10 upside. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR DET -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1029 RUYDS 12 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 I'll probably have Goff as a starting option in every home game this year, and he has top-10 upside this week against the Panthers. In nine home games last year, Goff averaged 26.5 Fantasy points per game, and he's averaging 24.5 Fantasy points in two games in Detroit this year. We'll see if Jameson Williams makes a big impact in his 2023 debut, and that's just another weapon for Goff to lean on. No quarterback has topped 17.4 Fantasy points against Carolina because teams have run all over the Panthers, which could happen here. But I'll still take my chances with Goff when he's playing at home. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1212 RUYDS 51 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 21.6 Stroud has been exceptional to start his NFL career, and he's scored at least 24.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He hasn't thrown an interception yet, and he hasn't been sacked in the past two games against Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. His receiving corps is playing great with Nico Collins and Nathaniel Dell making plays, and I expect Stroud to stay hot in this matchup against the Falcons. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Atlanta (Jordan Love and Jared Goff) have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and Stroud should do the same in Week 5.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1019 RUYDS 24 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.8 Purdy doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 against Dallas, but I'm still going to trust him as a low-end starter. He's scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in three of four starts, including at least 23.3 points in two games in a row, and we'll see if the Cowboys can slow down this 49ers offense. So far, Dallas has faced Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Joshua Dobbs and Mac Jones, but Purdy will be their toughest opponent to date. He's also been great at home, scoring at least 20.0 Fantasy points in all five games that he's started in San Francisco in the regular season going back to last year, with an average of 23.8 points over that span. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 961 RUYDS 82 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.1 It was impressive to see Howell bounce back in Week 4 at Philadelphia after his miserable performance against Buffalo in Week 3. Howell scored 0.6 Fantasy points against the Bills when he had four interceptions and was sacked nine times, but he rebounded against the Eagles with 21.6 points. He should stay hot this week against the Bears on Thursday night since Chicago has allowed every opposing quarterback this season to score at least 20.4 Fantasy points, with three of them (Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson) scoring at least 28.2 points. Joshua Dobbs QB ARI Arizona • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 814 RUYDS 141 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.7 Dobbs has been great over the past three weeks with an average of 24.6 points against the Giants, Cowboys and 49ers, and he should do well against Cincinnati in Week 5. The Bengals allow an average of 19.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson both scored at least 22.7 points against this defense. Dobbs is making plays with his legs with at least 41 rushing yards in each of the past three games, and he's yet to throw an interception. He's been a pleasant surprise so far this year, and he's a good bye-week replacement if needed in Week 5.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 728 RUYDS 3 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 8.9 At some point, hopefully, Burrow is going to look like a standout Fantasy quarterback again, but right now he's struggling with his calf injury. He's scored 8.2 Fantasy points or less in three of four games this season, including two in a row, and he might not have a healthy Tee Higgins (ribs) in Week 5 at Arizona. I hope I'm wrong by putting Burrow in this section of the column, and the Cardinals have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.2 Fantasy points. But until we see Burrow look like Burrow, I'm going to lean toward sitting him in most one-quarterback leagues. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 908 RUYDS 43 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.7 Prescott has scored 16.4 Fantasy points or less in three of four games this season, and it's hard to trust him in one-quarterback leagues at San Francisco. While the 49ers did allow Joshua Dobbs to score 27.4 Fantasy points in Week 4, the previous three quarterbacks against San Francisco (Kenny Pickett, Matthew Stafford and Daniel Jones) combined for just 31.8 points. Granted, that's not exactly the most stellar list of opponents, but Prescott has been underwhelming this season with his production. He also has offensive line concerns with left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and right guard Zack Martin (quad) at less than 100 percent. I would only start Prescott in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 5. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -11 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 765 RUYDS 173 TD 3 INT 6 FPTS/G 12.9 The good news for Jones is that he's No. 2 in rushing yards among quarterbacks this season with 173. The bad news is everything else. He's scored 8.7 Fantasy points or less in three of four games this season, he hasn't scored a touchdown in each of the past two outings against San Francisco and Seattle and his offensive line is a mess after allowing 10 sacks against the Seahawks. We'll see if Jones can rebound against the Dolphins, who were just lit up by Josh Allen in Week 4 for 44.2 Fantasy points. But this is more about Jones, who has been too much of a disaster to trust, and he's barely a starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues on the road in Week 5. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1229 RUYDS 49 TD 3 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.5 Stafford had a solid game in Week 4 at Indianapolis with 18.2 Fantasy points, and he could stay in that range in Week 5 against the Eagles. He might even get Cooper Kupp (hamstring) back for this matchup with Philadelphia, and hopefully Stafford is 100 percent despite dealing with a bruised hip. But even though Stafford has three games this season with at least 300 passing yards, he hasn't posted standout Fantasy production. Going back to 2021, Stafford has just two games with more than 20 Fantasy points in his past 17 outings, including none this year. And he has three touchdowns and five interceptions in his past three games. I would only start Stafford in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 5.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 943 RUYDS 101 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.4 Lawrence has been a bust so far as a Fantasy quarterback with a season-high 21.7 points in Week 1 at Indianapolis. Since then he's scored 18.5 Fantasy points or less in his past three outings, and he should struggle against the Bills in London. Buffalo just held Tua Tagovailoa to 15.9 Fantasy points in Week 4, and that's the best performance for an opposing quarterback against the Bills this year. I'm hopeful Lawrence will start producing like the breakout candidate I expected to see in 2023, and he still has that potential. But it's hard to count on a big outing in Week 5 given how well the Buffalo defense has played this season. I would only start Lawrence in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 5.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 261 REC 5 REYDS 55 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.7 Robinson has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in three of four games this season, and he gets a great matchup in Week 5 against the Bears. Chicago has already allowed six running backs to score at least 12.7 PPR points this season, and the only running back who had at least 10 total touches against the Bears and failed to either score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards was A.J. Dillon in Week 1. Robinson has at least 10 total touches in every game this season, and I like him as a top 10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR DET -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 262 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 5 FPTS/G 20 This should be a game where Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs both have success against the Panthers, but clearly you're starting Montgomery in all leagues after his performance against the Packers in Week 4. He had 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and he added two catches for 20 yards on three targets. He's scored a touchdown in every game he's appeared in so far for the Lions, and he's on pace for 26 rushing touchdowns this season. Every running back with at least 10 carries against the Panthers has scored a touchdown or gained at least 98 total yards, and Carolina is No. 2 in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs. Look for Montgomery to find the end zone again in Week 5 at home. James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 296 REC 11 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 Cook scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against Miami, which saved his production since he was held to 12 carries for 29 yards and one catch for 48 yards on one target. Prior to that, Cook had at least 112 total yards in each of his previous two games against Las Vegas and Washington, and I expect him to rebound in that area against Jacksonville in Week 5. The Jaguars have allowed Dameon Pierce and Bijan Robinson to each score at least 14.9 PPR points in the past two games, and Cook should be considered a borderline No. 1 running back in PPR in this game in London. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG MIA -11 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 16 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 249 REC 13 REYDS 115 TD 7 FPTS/G 22.4 While De'Von Achane might be becoming the man in Miami, you can still start Mostert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 5 against the Giants. Mostert only scored 5.5 PPR points against the Bills in Week 4, while Achane had 27.0 PPR points, but it's not like Mostert will be phased out of the offense. That was the first time Mostert didn't lead the Dolphins running backs in snaps, but the score probably had something to do with it since Miami was blasted by Buffalo. The Dolphins should rebound in Week 5 against the Giants, who have allowed four running backs to score at least 13.9 PPR points this season. I like Achane as a top-10 running back in all leagues, and Mostert is right behind him in the top 15. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN KC -4 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 270 REC 10 REYDS 90 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.5 Pacheco has played well so far this season, and the Fantasy production is starting to reflect that over the past two games against Chicago and the Jets. He's scored at least 15.8 PPR points in each outing, and the Chiefs have given him at least 17 total touches in each contest. I would expect a similar workload against the Vikings, and Pacheco should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. While Minnesota's run defense has been solid so far this year -- D'Andre Swift in Week 2 is the lone running back with more than 7.3 PPR points -- the Vikings have also thrived against Rachaad White, the Chargers without Austin Ekeler and a banged-up Miles Sanders. Minnesota will likely attempt to stop Patrick Mahomes as best as possible, and Pacheco should beat up this run defense in Week 5.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 92 REC 4 REYDS 25 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 We'll be watching the injury report for the rest of the week to see if Javonte Williams (hip) is out, and if that's the case then McLaughlin has the chance to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He looked good in Week 4 at Chicago after Williams got hurt with seven carries for 72 yards and three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and Sean Payton indicated McLaughlin has earned more playing time moving forward. We'll see what that means if everyone is healthy, but this could be a breakout game for McLaughlin if he starts against the Jets in Week 5. In their past three games, the Jets have allowed Tony Pollard to go over 100 total yards with seven catches, the combination of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott to rush for 139 yards and Isiah Pacheco to gain 158 total yards and a touchdown. Samaje Perine has sleeper appeal as well if Williams is out, but I like the upside of McLaughlin more in this matchup. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 196 REC 10 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Let's hope the Bears ride the hot hand at running back this week and stick with Herbert as the main running back coming off his standout game against the Broncos in Week 4. He had 18 carries for 103 yards and four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and all of those stats set a season high aside from the targets and receiving yards. This is a tougher test against the Commanders, but three running backs have already scored at least 12.0 PPR points against Washington this season. All three had at least 17 total touches, and Herbert should have similar success if he gets that kind of work. He's worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back or flex option on Thursday night. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 84 REC 18 REYDS 127 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 Warren has outscored Najee Harris in PPR in every game this season, and Warren has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his past three outings coming into this game against the Ravens. We'll see what happens at quarterback for Pittsburgh with Kenny Pickett (knee) banged up, but if it's Pickett or Mitch Trubisky, we should see Warren heavily involved in the passing game since Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is joining Diontae Johnson (hamstring) on the sidelines. Warren is already among the league leaders in targets (22) and receptions (18) for running backs this season, and the Ravens have allowed at least 6.0 PPR points to three running backs (Joe Mixon, Zack Moss and Jerome Ford) just with their receiving stats alone. Warren is a quality flex option in PPR in Week 5.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 15 REYDS 81 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Keep an eye on the injury report this week with Sanders, who played through a groin injury in Week 4 against Minnesota. He played fewer snaps than Chuba Hubbard against the Vikings, and Sanders struggled with 13 carries for 19 yards and three catches for 13 yards on three targets. He's now been held to 43 rushing yards or less in three games in a row, and he's scored 7.7 PPR points or less in two of his past three outings. The Lions haven't allowed more than 43 rushing yards to any running back this season, including matchups with Isiah Pacheco, Kenneth Walker III, Bijan Robinson and Aaron Jones, and Walker is the lone running back with more than 10.0 PPR points against Detroit because he scored two touchdowns. Sanders is a flex at best in all leagues in Week 5. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NE -1 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 164 REC 12 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Stevenson started the season with at least 14.9 PPR points in each of his first two games against Philadelphia and Miami, but he's combined for just 13.2 PPR points in his past two outings against the Jets and Cowboys. Granted, those aren't easy matchups, and now he has another tough test in Week 5 against the Saints. No running back has scored a touchdown against New Orleans this season, and Derrick Henry in Week 1 has the best game against the Saints with 13.9 PPR points. Stevenson's lack of involvement in the passing game has been frustrating since he has just six catches for 23 yards on 10 targets in his past three games, and the Patriots are giving Ezekiel Elliott too much playing time. I'd buy low on Stevenson if you can since better days are likely ahead, but he's only a flex option in Week 5 given the matchup. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 210 REC 4 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 Harris is having the best season of his career in yards per carry (4.3) and yards after contact (3.5), but that hasn't mattered with his Fantasy production. His best game of the season came in Week 4 at Houston with 14 carries for 71 yards and one catch for 32 yards on two targets, but he scored 6.5 PPR points or less in each of his previous three games. Jaylen Warren has outscored Harris in PPR in every game this season, and he's still searching for his first touchdown. I can't trust Harris as anything more than a flex option in the majority of leagues against the Ravens in Week 5. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 8 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Pierce had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Pittsburgh with 24 carries for 81 yards and one catch for 27 yards on two targets. He's now scored at least 11.8 PPR points in each of his past two games, and hopefully he can start producing at a high level for the remainder of the season. While I expect better production in the coming weeks, I don't love his matchup in Week 5 against the Falcons, which is why he's listed here. Atlanta is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Falcons have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this year. They just held Travis Etienne to 20 carries for 55 yards and three catches for 17 yards on three targets in Week 4, and Atlanta should be able to keep Pierce in check. He's only worth using as a flex option in most leagues in Week 5.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I said earlier this week on our social media accounts that if Taylor plays in Week 5, you should start him. Let me clarify that stance. While it's exciting to have Taylor back and ready to play for the Colts, he should be considered a flex option at best in Week 5. This could be a game where he needs to shake off the rust since he hasn't played since Week 15 of last season, including no reps in training camp, and coach Shane Steichen said that if Taylor "feels good, then we'll rotate him in," which means he's likely sharing touches with Zack Moss. This is also a brutal matchup against the Titans, who just held Joe Mixon to 8.6 PPR points in Week 4, and Tennessee is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I'm hopeful Taylor comes back and lights up the scoreboard, but it might take some time for him to look like a star Fantasy running back once again. For Week 5, use him as just a flex option in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRS to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 36 REYDS 225 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.9 This is the first time in four starts with Zach Wilson under center this season that I'm recommending Garrett Wilson as a starter in all leagues. Previously, I said he was a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, but Zach Wilson looked much improved in Week 4 against Kansas City, which led to Garrett Wilson getting 14 targets for nine catches and 60 yards. He also almost had a touchdown, and hopefully the two will connect in the end zone this week against the Broncos. Denver has allowed at least one receiver to score 16.4 PPR points each week, and six receivers have scored at least 12.6 PPR points. I'd consider that the floor for Wilson in Week 5, but he has a much higher ceiling in this matchup. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV GB -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 224 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.1 Doubs and Christian Watson are both in play this week as starting options, but Doubs is the safer choice of the two. He's scored at least 18.3 PPR points in three of four games this season, and he comes into Week 5 against the Raiders with 25 targets in his past two outings against New Orleans and Detroit. With Watson back in action against the Lions, albeit on a snap count, Doubs had nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets. He should remain the top target for Jordan Love against the Raiders, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this year. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 I hope the toe injury from the preseason is a thing of the past for McLaurin, who has stepped up his production of late, scoring at least 16.4 PPR points in two of his past three games. He just had his best outing in Week 4 at Philadelphia with eight catches for 86 yards on 10 targets, and he should stay hot against the Bears on Thursday night. Romeo Doubs and Mike Evans have each scored at least 18.6 PPR points against this secondary, and you can even use Jahan Dotson as a sleeper in this matchup in three-receiver leagues. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 245 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.6 Let's go back to Pittman despite his poor game in Week 4 against the Rams when he scored just 4.5 PPR points with one catch for 15 yards on five targets. Prior to that, he had at least 13.6 PPR points in each of his three previous games, with at least 11 targets in each outing. He has a beautiful matchup in Week 5 against the Titans, who have already allowed seven receivers to score at least 13.8 PPR points this year. And Pittman has at least six catches in three of his past four meetings with Tennessee going back to 2021, including two games over that span with at least 12.8 PPR points. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 33 REYDS 287 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.6 Thielen did well in his revenge game against the Vikings in Week 4 when he caught seven passes for 76 yards on eight targets. He now has three games in a row with at least seven catches and eight targets, and he's scored 15.2 PPR points in each outing over that span. In his past two games with Bryce Young, Thielen has 14 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. Young should continue to lean on Thielen in Week 5 against the Lions, who have allowed three of five receivers with at least six targets to score at least 13.5 PPR points in the past three games. Theilen has top-20 upside once again in PPR in Week 5.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 267 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Nico Collins has become a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and I'm going back to Dell as a borderline starter in all formats as well. He should bounce back after a dud in Week 3 against Pittsburgh when he caught one pass for 16 yards on three targets. Prior to that, Dell scored at least 20.2 PPR points in each of his previous two games against the Colts and Jaguars, and I'm expecting a solid showing against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed five receivers to score at least 11.8 PPR points in the past three games, and Dell should remain a go-to option for C.J. Stroud in this matchup. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 185 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Addison had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at Carolina with no catches on just one target, but he should bounce back this week against the Chiefs. While he's still playing fewer snaps than K.J. Osborn, this should be a game where Addison's targets are bountiful with the Vikings likely chasing points, even at home. Addison scored a touchdown in his first two games this year against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, and he had six catches for 52 yards on eight targets in Week 3 against the Chargers. He's still a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I expect him to do well in Week 5. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BAL -4 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 29 REYDS 244 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 Flowers had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at Cleveland with just 8.0 PPR points on three catches for 56 yards on four targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 13.0 PPR points in two of his first three games, and I expect him to bounce back in Week 5 against the Steelers. Now, we could see Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) return to action this week, but Flowers will remain the No. 1 receiver for Lamar Jackson (No. 2 target behind Mark Andrews). And all four No. 1 receivers to face the Steelers this season (Brandon Aiyuk, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams and Nico Collins) have scored at least 16.0 PPR points. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 165 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Gallup has worked his way into the conversation as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially with four teams on a bye. In his past two games, Gallup has 11 catches for 152 yards on 13 targets, and he's scored at least 11.0 PPR points in both outings against the Cardinals and Patriots. He has passed Brandin Cooks as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott should continue to lean on Gallup in this tough road game at San Francisco in Week 5. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 127 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Tee Higgins (ribs) missed practice Wednesday, and if he's out in Week 5 against the Cardinals then Boyd could be used as a No. 3 PPR receiver. He comes into Week 5 with 24 targets in his past three games, and he has two outings with at least five catches over that span. We could see his targets and receptions rise with Higgins out, and Boyd could help you in deeper leagues. It would be even better for Boyd if Joe Burrow was 100 percent, but his calf injury limits the upside for everyone in Cincinnati. That being said, Boyd should benefit with Burrow continuing to dump the ball off underneath based on how the past three games have gone.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 126 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 London scored a touchdown for the second time in his past three games, but he still had a mediocre stat line against the Jaguars in London. London finished Week 4 with three catches for 28 yards on seven targets, and he's been at 31 yards or less in three of four games this year. Desmond Ridder is not helping London's Fantasy production, and it's hard to trust him even in three-receiver leagues in Week 5 against Houston. Only one receiver has scored a touchdown against the Texans this year. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 216 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.9 Sutton has outperformed his Average Draft Position this season (Round 11 on CBS Sports), and he comes into Week 5 having scored a touchdown in three of four games and at least 11.6 PPR points in each outing. But I expect him to struggle in Week 5 against the Jets, and he should only be considered a starter in three-receiver leagues. The Jets have only allowed one touchdown to a wide receiver this season, and Sutton's production could be minimal this week if he fails to find the end zone. DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND TEN -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 216 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.9 Hopkins can be used in three-receiver leagues in Week 5 at the Colts, but I'm not ready to start him in all formats. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he's been held to four catches or less in three games in a row. He's also been at seven targets or less in each of the past three games. While the Colts have been great for opposing receivers this season, with seven guys scoring at least 13.0 PPR points, it's hard to trust Hopkins right now, and he could be playing through an ankle injury, which might be the reason for his poor production. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -1 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 219 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 It's been great to have Thomas back on the field this season after being limited to 10 games over the past three years due to injury. And he scored at least 11.0 PPR points in three of his first four games before finishing with just 9.3 PPR points in Week 4 against Tampa Bay. Two things happened against the Buccaneers that should have you concerned for Thomas and potentially Chris Olave. Alvin Kamara returned from his three-game suspension, and he had 14 targets and 13 catches. And Derek Carr tried to play through his shoulder injury. A limited Carr isn't going to help Thomas against the Patriots, even with Matt Judon (biceps) and Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) out. Consider Thomas just a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver, and he's someone to avoid in non-PPR leagues since Thomas has yet to score a touchdown this year.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 30 REYDS 263 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 It appears like Kenny Pickett (knee) will play for the Steelers in Week 5 against the Ravens, but if he's out then Mitch Trubisky will also make Pickens a focal point. He's been a focal point for the past three games with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) out, and it's led to mixed results. Pickens scored 22.7 PPR points in Week 2 against Cleveland, but he's combined for 17.0 PPR points in the past two outings against the Raiders and Texans. He had a 71-yard touchdown catch against the Browns, but without that, Pickens has been somewhat underwhelming as a Fantasy option. The Ravens could be getting Marlon Humphrey (foot) back in Week 5 to help their secondary, but Baltimore has allowed just one receiver to score a touchdown this year, which was Tee Higgins in Week 2. I would only use Pickens in three-receiver leagues in Week 5.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR DET -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 27 REYDS 242 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.1 LaPorta had his first game with fewer than five catches in Week 4 at Green Bay when he had four receptions for 56 yards on five targets. I'm expecting a better outing in Week 5 against the Panthers, and LaPorta has 13 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in two home games this season. Carolina just held T.J. Hockenson to two catches for 24 yards on three targets in Week 4, but I'll still trust LaPorta in this matchup at home. I like him as a top-five Fantasy tight end in Week 5. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 26 REYDS 196 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Keep an eye on Higbee's thumb, as well as the potential return of Cooper Kupp (hamstring), but I like Higbee as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 5 against the Eagles. He's had two solid games in the past two weeks against the Bengals and Colts, combining for 10 catches and 135 yards on 16 targets over that span. And the Eagles have struggled against tight ends so far this year, allowing the third-most Fantasy points to the position. The majority of that production came against Hunter Henry and T.J. Hockenson in the first two games of the season when Philadelphia had injuries in the secondary, but I'll ride the hot hand of Higbee in Week 5 and use him as a starting option in all leagues. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Ferguson has scored at least 9.8 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's coming off his best performance of the season in Week 4 against New England with seven catches for 77 yards on seven targets. This isn't an easy matchup against the 49ers in Week 5, but San Francisco just allowed Zach Ertz to score 11.3 PPR points with six catches for 53 yards on 10 targets. Ferguson has seven targets in three of four games this year, and he's worth trusting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 5.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NE -1 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 176 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 In the past two games without safety Marcus Maye (suspension), the Saints have allowed Luke Musgrave and Cade Otton to each score at least 10.3 PPR points. Henry was one of the few bright spots for the Patriots in Week 4 at Dallas with four catches for 51 yards on five targets, and Mac Jones missed him for a touchdown in the back of the end zone. Henry has now scored at least 9.1 PPR points in three of four games this season, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 5 at home. Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Ertz should have scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 at San Francisco, but the ball slipped out of his hands for a bad drop late in the fourth quarter. Still, Ertz scored at least 11.3 PPR points for the second time in three games, and he has three outings this season with at least six catches and eight targets. This week, he's facing a Bengals defense that has allowed three tight ends in the past three games (Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee and Josh Whyle) to score at least 10.6 PPR points, and Ertz has top-10 upside in PPR in Week 5. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 The Broncos made Cole Kmet look like a superstar in Week 4 with seven catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, and that's now two tight ends with at least 10.2 PPR points against the Broncos this year after Logan Thomas hit that number against Denver in Week 2. Conklin has scored at least 9.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has 17 targets in his past three outings. Given the matchup and his recent level of production, Conklin is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues as a quality bye-week replacement.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8 Jonnu Smith has been the more productive tight end for the Falcons this season. Smith has scored at least 8.7 PPR points in three games in a row, while Pitts' best game is 8.7 PPR points in Week 3. He's scored 4.1 PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and it's harder to make excuses for Pitts that he's worth starting in all leagues. The Texans have allowed two tight ends to score at least 10.6 PPR points this year (Kylen Granson and Evan Engram), but until Pitts starts producing at a high level, he should be left on your bench. George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 148 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Kittle had 16 PPR points in Week 3 against the Giants. In his other three games, Kittle has combined for 12.8 PPR points, and there's a reason for it. Brandon Aiyuk missed the Giants game with an injured shoulder, and Kittle has been the forgotten man when all the main 49ers are active with Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey. Kittle had nine targets against the Giants, and he combined for 10 targets in his other three outings. Also, going back to last year, the Cowboys have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end in their past 21 games. It's hard to bench Kittle in most leagues, but he's just a low-end starter in Week 5 as long as everyone is healthy for San Francisco. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND TEN -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 I made the mistake of expecting Okonkwo to step up in Week 4 against Cincinnati with Treylon Burks (knee) out, and he had another subpar outing with three catches for 29 yards on three targets. He's now scored 7.5 PPR points or less in every game this year, and he's yet to find the end zone. Even if Burks remains out again in Week 5 against the Colts, I can't trust Okonkwo, even in the deepest of leagues. Indianapolis has yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown, and the Colts have held Evan Engram and Mark Andrews to 9.9 PPR points or less this year.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 189 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 I want to have Kmet on my Fantasy roster, and he was impressive in Week 4 against Denver with seven catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. But this matchup against Washington might not help Kmet have a strong encore performance, and the Commanders are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. For the season, in matchups against Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid and Dallas Goedert, Washington has allowed just 13 catches for 83 yards on 21 targets to tight ends, which includes Ertz having six receptions on 10 targets in Week 1. Prior to Week 4, Kmet averaged just 7.1 PPR points per game, and I would put him in that range for this week, making him a low-end starter at best in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Lions (vs. CAR)

In three games started by rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers have scored 17 points or less, given up 11 sacks, three fumbles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown. The Lions have 12 sacks in their past two games against Atlanta and Green Bay, with two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Detroit has also allowed a combined 26 points over that span. I like the Lions DST as a top-three Fantasy option in Week 5.

Sleepers

Dolphins vs. NYG

Commanders vs. CHI

Texans at ATL

DST to Sit

Bengals (at ARI)

On paper, it might seem like the Cardinals matchup is favorable, but that hasn't been the case so far this year. Joshua Dobbs has yet to throw an interception, Arizona has just two fumbles and the Cardinals have only allowed six sacks on the season. We'll see if the balloon pops in Week 5 and the Cincinnati defense is better than the Commanders, Giants, Cowboys and 49ers, but the Cardinals have done well against some top-tier competition. I would avoid the Bengals DST in Week 5.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 9th The Texans offense has been spectacular over the past three weeks, and Fairbairn has attempted three field goals in every game this season. He has one missed field goal in 12 attempts, and he has scored at least eight Fantasy points in every outing. In the past two games against Jacksonville and Pittsburgh, Fairbairn has six field goals and seven PATs, and he's averaging 12.5 Fantasy points over that span. The Falcons have allowed five field goals and four PATs in the past two games against Riley Patterson and Brandon McManus, and Fairbairn should be considered a top-10 Fantasy kicker in Week 5.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Riley Patterson K DET Detroit • #36

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR DET -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 7.8 K RNK 13th Wil Lutz K DEN Denver • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 14th Nick Folk K TEN Tennessee • #6

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND TEN -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 5.4 K RNK 7th