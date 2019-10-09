Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls for the week.
Editor's Note: In Week 6, we've got four teams on bye, but that doesn't matter too much for quarterback, where there are typically more Fantasy viable players than spots to fill. However, the struggles of some of our projected stars could leave you in a pinch — it's fair to wonder if you can just Aaron Rodgers in your lineup these days, let alone the likes of Jared Goff or Baker Mayfield. Whether you're just playing the matchups or find yourself in need of a surprise replacement, Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column is the place to find the answer at quarterback. Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls for QB ready to go for Week 6, so dig in to see what to expect for this week.
Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Ryan is quietly having another outstanding Fantasy season, and he comes into Week 6 having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 16 of his past 21 games going back to last year. He's passed for at least 300 yards in every game this season, and he has at least three touchdowns in three of his past four games. The Cardinals have allowed four of five quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points this season, and Ryan and Murray should put on a show in Arizona on Sunday.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Sometimes bad performances can lead to good Fantasy production, which happened with Prescott in Week 5 against Green Bay. He struggled with three interceptions in a 34-24 loss, but Prescott still had 463 passing yards, two touchdowns and 27 rushing yards, which was 26 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 25 Fantasy points in four of five games, and I like him to keep rolling this week at the Jets. Only Tom Brady in Week 3 has more than 17 Fantasy points against the Jets this season, but I expect Prescott will do well in this matchup. Keep him active in all leagues.
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Winston will look to extend his streak of games with at least 20 Fantasy points to four, which is something he's only done once in his career. In 2016, Winston once had a four-game streak with at least 20 Fantasy points, and I expect him to match that this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed a quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in two of the past three games, including Gardner Minshew in Week 5. And Winston has improved since he scored just 14 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 2, with Carolina's defense banged up since then as well.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Minshew continues to impress in Fantasy and reality, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of the five games that he's played. He just had his best outing in arguably his toughest matchup at Carolina in Week 5, and he scored 24 Fantasy points. He has another tough test in Week 6 against the Saints, although New Orleans has allowed four of five quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points this year. I like Minshew as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 6, and hopefully Minshew Mania keeps going for at least one more week.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Rodgers didn't have a good Fantasy outing in Week 5 at Dallas in the first game without Davante Adams (toe), and we'll find out if Adams is able to return this week. But Rodgers scored just nine Fantasy points against the Cowboys, and he's been under 20 Fantasy points in four of five games this year. I'm going to trust him this week at home against the Lions, especially given his history against Detroit. In his past four full games against the Lions, Rodgers has 1,220 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception, as well as 101 rushing yards and a touchdown. He has at least three total touchdowns in each of those outings against Detroit. In two road games this year, the Lions have allowed Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz to each score 25 Fantasy points, so hopefully Rodgers follows suit in Green Bay.
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Dalton's Fantasy production in Week 5 against Arizona was about what I expected. I thought he would do well with a limited ceiling, and he scored 22 Fantasy points. That's now three games with at least 22 Fantasy points in five outings, and he has just one game with fewer than 18 points on the season. I can see him in that range again in Week 6 at Baltimore. In his past three games against the Ravens, Dalton has 698 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each outing.
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
The hope for Allen this week against Tampa Bay in London would be that he does what each of the past three quarterbacks did against the Buccaneers. Daniel Jones, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater each scored at least 24 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and hopefully Allen gets in that range. We have only seen Allen have one game over 13 Fantasy points, which was Week 3 in his first start at Arizona. Since then, he's combined for 16 Fantasy points against Houston and Jacksonville. But this matchup is easier given what the Buccaneers defense has looked like the past three games, so hopefully Allen takes advantage of this matchup.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Garoppolo only has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points, which was Week 2 at Cincinnati. That was the last time Garoppolo was on the road, so hopefully that's a good omen. The Rams have been abused the past two games by Winston and Russell Wilson for a combined 74 Fantasy points, and hopefully Garoppolo delivers a big game. He's worth using a streaming option this week.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Wentz didn't have to do much last week against the Jets, and he scored just 13 Fantasy points in a 31-6 victory. He might have similar production this week, although it will be a much tougher opponent on the road. The Vikings allow an average of just 16.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Matt Ryan in Week 1 scored more than 20 Fantasy points against this defense. Wentz is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game in two road outings this season, but I expect this to be a tough test. I would only start Wentz in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mayfield has been a disaster so far this season, and he just had his worst game of the year in Week 5 at San Francisco. He scored minus-2 Fantasy points with 100 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has yet to throw multiple touchdowns in any game this year, and his right shoulder is a little banged up after Monday's loss to the 49ers. We hope he can shake it off this week against the Seahawks, but Seattle has limited Kyler Murray and Jared Goff to just 34 Fantasy points combined in the past two games.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Cousins quieted some doubters with his performance last week against the Giants, but we expected him to play well in that matchup. It was against an inferior opponent, and he scored a season-high 24 Fantasy points. While the Eagles defense has been favorable to opposing quarterbacks – Case Keenum, Ryan and Rodgers scored at least 24 Fantasy points – I don't trust Cousins when he's playing a good team, even at home. He's someone to avoid in most formats this week.
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Bridgewater was fantastic in Week 5 against Tampa Bay. He completed 26 of 34 passes for 314 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and he scored a season-high 34 Fantasy points. He now has at least 20 Fantasy points in two of three starts for the injured Drew Brees (thumb), but this could be a tough matchup for him on the road, especially if Jalen Ramsey (back) returns to the Jaguars' secondary. Jacksonville has allowed one quarterback to score more than 15 Fantasy points in the past four games, which was Joe Flacco in Week 4 with 28 points in the first game Ramsey was out. I don't see Bridgewater following suit in this matchup on the road.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
I'm a believer in this Steelers defense, and it has been tough against opposing quarterbacks of late. After giving up back-to-back games with at least 30 Fantasy points in the first two weeks of the season against Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh has limited Garoppolo, Dalton and Lamar Jackson to a combined 26 Fantasy points over the past three games. Rivers just lost another offensive lineman in center Mike Pouncey (neck), who was placed on injured reserve, and Rivers scored just four Fantasy points in Week 5 against Denver. I can see another week of limited production, and Rivers is a low-end starter at best in most formats.
