Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1655 RUYDS 55 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 25 Ryan is quietly having another outstanding Fantasy season, and he comes into Week 6 having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 16 of his past 21 games going back to last year. He's passed for at least 300 yards in every game this season, and he has at least three touchdowns in three of his past four games. The Cardinals have allowed four of five quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points this season, and Ryan and Murray should put on a show in Arizona on Sunday.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1606 RUYDS 122 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 26 Sometimes bad performances can lead to good Fantasy production, which happened with Prescott in Week 5 against Green Bay. He struggled with three interceptions in a 34-24 loss, but Prescott still had 463 passing yards, two touchdowns and 27 rushing yards, which was 26 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 25 Fantasy points in four of five games, and I like him to keep rolling this week at the Jets. Only Tom Brady in Week 3 has more than 17 Fantasy points against the Jets this season, but I expect Prescott will do well in this matchup. Keep him active in all leagues.

Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1371 RUYDS 37 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.2 Winston will look to extend his streak of games with at least 20 Fantasy points to four, which is something he's only done once in his career. In 2016, Winston once had a four-game streak with at least 20 Fantasy points, and I expect him to match that this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed a quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in two of the past three games, including Gardner Minshew in Week 5. And Winston has improved since he scored just 14 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 2, with Carolina's defense banged up since then as well.

Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1279 RUYDS 124 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.6 Minshew continues to impress in Fantasy and reality, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of the five games that he's played. He just had his best outing in arguably his toughest matchup at Carolina in Week 5, and he scored 24 Fantasy points. He has another tough test in Week 6 against the Saints, although New Orleans has allowed four of five quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points this year. I like Minshew as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 6, and hopefully Minshew Mania keeps going for at least one more week.