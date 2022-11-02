It was a crazy week in the NFL with the trade deadline Tuesday. We had plenty of Fantasy relevant guys on the move, including T.J. Hockenson, Chase Claypool, Nyheim Hines, Jeff Wilson, Chase Edmonds and Zack Moss. And now that it's over, we get to make sense of it when it comes to your Fantasy lineups.

For this week, I'd take a cautious approach with most of the players who were dealt. Edmonds is obviously on a bye now that he's in Denver, and we'll see how much Hines plays for the Bills and Wilson for the Dolphins. I hope we don't see Moss play for the Colts because that could mean Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is hurt.



Hockenson and Claypool likely have the best chance to help your Fantasy rosters this week, but I don't love the matchup for Hockenson against Washington, as you'll read below. I am hopeful Claypool makes an impact for the Bears because that would be great for Justin Fields.



We'll see how most of these moves look on the field this week. And hopefully these trades in reality help your teams in Fantasy for the rest of the year.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1199 RUYDS 424 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 17

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1678 RUYDS 35 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.7 Everything clicked for Tagovailoa in Week 8 at Detroit as he was 29-of-36 passing for 382 yards and three touchdowns, along with 19 rushing yards. He beat up on a bad defense, and he should do the same thing this week against the Bears. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are unstoppable right now, and Chicago has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points. This defense just traded its two best players in Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, and Tagovailoa should have another strong outing in this matchup. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1734 RUYDS 40 TD 13 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.5 Cousins just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 8 against Arizona with 27 points. He's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he gets a new weapon this week after Minnesota traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson from Detroit. On the other side of the ball, Washington just traded cornerback William Jackson III to Pittsburgh, and I expect Cousins to become the fourth quarterback this year with more than 20 Fantasy points against the Commanders. We also have the revenge game narrative at play since Cousins started his career in Washington and played there from 2012-17. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1800 RUYDS 20 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.2 As you would expect, Rodgers has a great history against the Lions. In 24 career games against Detroit, he's passed for 6,055 yards, 52 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. And in his past five games at Detroit he has 1,493 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns and just one interception. He's been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback this season, scoring 20 points or less in every game, but this could be his breakout performance, especially if Allen Lazard (shoulder) is healthy. The Lions are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1924 RUYDS 158 TD 14 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.1 One of Smith's worst Fantasy games this season came against the Cardinals when he scored just 11 points in Week 6. He didn't play poorly in a 19-9 Seattle victory, but he passed for just 197 yards with no touchdowns, adding 48 yards on the ground. The defense and Kenneth Walker III led the way in that first meeting, but this should be a more high-scoring affair in the rematch, with the over/under set at 50.5 from Caesers Sportsbook. The Cardinals allow an average of 23.0 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and three of their past four opponents have scored at least 27 Fantasy points.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1840 RUYDS 99 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Lawrence only has three games this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, and two of them came against the Colts. He has combined for just 26 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Giants and Broncos, and he has two passing touchdowns and four interceptions in his past four games overall. But I expect a rebound performance this week against the Raiders, who have allowed every quarterback this season to score at least 21 Fantasy points and give up an average of 26.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. This should be one of Lawrence's best games this year. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 480 RUYDS 33 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.2 This could be Heinicke's last chance at a quality outing before Carson Wentz (thumb) is back. Wentz can return in Week 11, but the Commanders play the Eagles in Week 10, which is a brutal matchup. Heinicke should fare better against the Vikings this week, and Minnesota has allowed 55 Fantasy points over the past two games against the Dolphins and Cardinals. For the season, the Vikings allow 20.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Heinicke is averaging 20.5 Fantasy points per game in his past two outings against Green Bay and Indianapolis. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1432 RUYDS 280 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.6 Let's hope Mariota is forced to throw this week. In two games with at least 25 pass attempts since Week 5, Mariota is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game. He's also doing a nice job with his legs in the past four games with at least 31 rushing yards in four games in a row, including one touchdown. Mariota should give you a safe floor since he has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two games with 28 points over that span. It's not an easy matchup this week against the Chargers, who allow an average of just 18.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but Mariota should provide a safe floor to trust him as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 15.1 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1763 RUYDS 6 TD 8 INT 8 FPTS/G 13.9 Stafford just scored 19 Fantasy points against San Francisco in Week 8, and that's his second-best game of the season. It's been that bad for him this year. It's hard to imagine him having a big game against the Buccaneers on the road, and Tampa Bay allows just an average of 18.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Hopefully, Stafford has Cooper Kupp (ankle) in this matchup, otherwise, it would be an absolute disaster. And the Buccaneers have revenge on their mind since the Rams knocked out the Buccaneers in the playoffs last year. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1904 RUYDS 30 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.8 The Packers just held Josh Allen to 20 Fantasy points in Week 8, which should be viewed as a huge win. And only two quarterbacks have scored more than 18 Fantasy points against Green Bay this season, which were Allen and Kirk Cousins in Week 1. Goff has been better at home this year with at least 18 Fantasy points in each of his four starts, including two games with at least 34 points. But I would expect him to be around the 19 Fantasy points he scored last week against Miami, especially with Detroit trading T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota on Tuesday. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LV -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1621 RUYDS 67 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.5 Carr was a disaster in Week 8 at New Orleans with just two Fantasy points, and he's been held to 15 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. He's also averaging just 15.8 Fantasy points per game on the road, and the Jaguars have held 5-of-8 opposing quarterbacks to 15 Fantasy points or less, including Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson. I hope Carr can snap out of his funk and start playing better, and we'll see if Darren Waller (hamstring) can play this week. But Carr is tough to trust right now, especially on the road.

QBs Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2267 RUYDS -5 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.6 It's been a rough season so far for Brady, who has just two games with more than 19 Fantasy points. He's scored 19 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, and he only has one game this year with multiple touchdowns. The Rams gave up 36 Fantasy points to Josh Allen in Week 1, but the next six opposing quarterbacks have averaged 11.7 Fantasy points per game. When these teams met in the playoffs last year, Brady passed for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with a fumble, and scored 15 Fantasy points in a 30-27 loss. I can see a similar stat line for Brady again this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PHI -14 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 11 REYDS 42 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 Sanders didn't have a dominant stat line in Week 8 against Pittsburgh, but he finished with nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have another solid outing against the Texans this week. This is a dream matchup since Houston has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in all but one game this season, and the Texans have allowed five rushing touchdowns in the past two games against Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry. Boston Scott can be a sneaky sleeper this week as well. D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 2 REYDS 27 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 We'll see what happens with Chuba Hubbard (ankle) this week, but it's safe to trust Foreman as at least a No. 2 running back even if Hubbard is active. In two games since trading Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco, Foreman has 41 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns, as well as two catches for 27 yards on three targets. He has 46 PPR points over that span, and he should still remain in the lead role even if Hubbard plays. The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games in a row, and Foreman looks great right now as the catalyst of the Panthers offense. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 452 REC 13 REYDS 97 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 I wouldn't worry about Jeff Wilson this week since he might not take away enough work from Mostert to matter against the Bears. Moving forward, Wilson could become an issue for Mostert, but this week you should trust Mostert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Bears have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven games in a row, and Mostert has scored at least 18 PPR points in two of his past four games. He has five games in a row with at least 15 total touches, and that shouldn't change in Week 9 even with Wilson now in Miami. Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 464 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.3 I'm still starting D'Andre Swift this week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Williams is the better Fantasy option again. Against the Dolphins in Week 8, Williams had 10 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 23 yards on three targets. Swift, in his first game back from a three-game absence with ankle and shoulder injuries, had five carries for 6 yards and five catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He said he's still not 100 percent, but he should be fine for Week 9. Williams, who is second to Nick Chubb with eight rushing touchdowns, has now scored at least 15 PPR points in four of seven games this year. The Packers have allowed eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Williams would love to score against his former team. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 29 REYDS 228 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 The best thing to happen to Gibson was Brian Robinson replacing him as the main rusher for the Commanders. It has allowed Gibson to play more on passing downs and be used in space, which is his best attribute. And now J.D. McKissic (neck) is banged up, which means we can see more of Gibson in that role. In his past two games against Green Bay and Indianapolis, both with Taylor Heinicke, Gibson has 10 catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. He also has 17 carries for 78 yards over that span. The Commanders will likely be chasing points in this game, and Gibson should have the chance for another quality outing, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 355 REC 14 REYDS 89 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 If there was ever a week to buy back into Dillon as a low-end starter or flex, it's this one against the Lions. Detroit is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense. Aaron Jones should be a star in Week 9, but I expect Dillon to get double digits in carries for the seventh time in nine games in this matchup. Of the eight running backs with at least 10 carries against the Lions, only Raheem Mostert in Week 8 failed to score or gain at least 100 total yards. This will be Dillon's best game since Week 1. Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 14 REYDS 108 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 There are two reasons to like Jackson this week. The biggest reason could be if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out, and he missed practice Wednesday. If Taylor were to sit against the Patriots then Jackson would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. But even if Taylor plays as expected then consider Jackson a flex option in PPR since he'll take over for Nyheim Hines on passing downs. For the season, Jackson has 14 targets for 14 catches and 108 yards. He could prove to be a valuable weapon for Sam Ehlinger in Week 9 and beyond now that Hines was traded to Buffalo. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 6 REYDS 62 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 David Montgomery is still slightly ahead of Herbert when it comes to the Fantasy value of the Chicago backfield, but Herbert is making a strong case to be the No. 1 option for the Bears. In his past two games against the Patriots and Cowboys, Herbert has 28 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He scored 15 PPR points in each outing, and hopefully he stays hot this week against the Dolphins. Herbert should be considered a flex option in all leagues. Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 7 REYDS 29 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 You'll have to monitor the injury report all week to see if Gus Edwards (hamstring) is out. If that happens then Drake would start for the Ravens, and he would be at least a flex option in that scenario. He's been productive of late, scoring 18 PPR points in Week 6 at the Giants and 16 PPR points in Week 8 at Tampa Bay in the game Edwards got hurt. In those two games, Drake averaged at least 8.8 yards per carry, and he had four catches on four targets against the Buccaneers. The Saints run defense is tough, but five running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against New Orleans. If Edwards can't play Monday night then use Drake as a potential starter in all leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 254 REC 24 REYDS 186 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 We'll see how the second week of Carter and James Robinson working in tandem goes for the Jets, but Fantasy managers should stay away from this backfield against the Bills. Last week against New England, Carter had seven carries for 26 yards and four catches for 35 yards on seven targets. Meanwhile, Robinson had five carries for 17 yards and no catches on one target. I'd trust Carter over Robinson for this week, but the Bills are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Buffalo has allowed only five total touchdowns to running backs this year and just four guys to top 12 PPR points. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 288 REC 16 REYDS 137 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.5 We'll see what the Kansas City backfield looks like coming off the bye, but it could still be an ugly timeshare with Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. In Week 7 against San Francisco, Pacheco was the starter but only had eight carries for 43 yards. Edwards-Helaire scored a touchdown on six carries for 32 yards. And McKinnon had two carries for 12 yards and two catches for 36 yards on three targets. The Titans have not allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 1 and have only given up two total touchdowns to running backs. Without a touchdown, Edwards-Helaire's production could be awful. Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 175 REC 2 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 While I like Antonio Gibson this week, I would shy away from Robinson if possible. He doesn't help in the passing game, and despite two games with at least 17 carries in his past three games, he hasn't scored more than 12 PPR points in any outing, including when he scored in Week 6 at Chicago. The Vikings have allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back in their past three games, and Robinson's Fantasy production will be minimal if he doesn't score. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 197 REC 16 REYDS 91 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Henderson was terrible in Week 8 against San Francisco, and he will be tough to trust in Week 9 at Tampa Bay. The Rams could use Cam Akers again since he wasn't traded, and Henderson was already sharing touches with Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers. Henderson has one game with more than seven PPR points since Week 3, and the Buccaneers are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. It's risky to trust Henderson as even a flex option this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -13 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 23 REYDS 183 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.1 I'm curious to see how the Bills will use Singletary and Nyheim Hines together, and the idea of Hines playing on most passing downs makes it tough to trust Singletary. He'll likely need to score if he's losing potential receptions to Hines, and Singletary only has one receiving touchdown this season. The Jets have also been tough on opposing running backs this season and haven't allowed a running back to score since Week 5, including matchups with the Packers and Patriots. I'll still use Singletary as a flex in most leagues, but don't be surprised if he's losing work to Hines right away against the Jets.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 65 REYDS 425 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Whether it's Christian McCaffrey's absence or the awakening from P.J. Walker, Moore has been unleashed the past two weeks, and he shouldn't slow down in Week 9 against the Bengals, who just lost cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (ACL). Against Tampa Bay and Atlanta, Moore has 21 targets for 13 catches, 221 yards and two touchdowns for 46 PPR points. He looks like the breakout receiver we called him in the preseason, and Moore has top-10 upside this week. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 53 REYDS 553 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 McLaurin might secretly be hoping that Carson Wentz (finger) doesn't come back because McLaurin has done well with Taylor Heinicke in the past two games. Over that span, McLaurin has 16 targets for 11 catches, 186 yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 17.5 PPR points against two tough secondaries in Green Bay and Indianapolis. This week's matchup isn't as daunting against the Vikings, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers have scored at least 18 PPR points against Minnesota in the past two games. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 48 REYDS 494 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 Let's hope the bye in Week 8 didn't slow down Smith-Schuster, who scored 47 PPR points in his past two games with 12 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets against the Bills and 49ers. He should stay hot against the Titans, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, nine receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Tennessee, and hopefully Smith-Schuster is locked in with Patrick Mahomes for this matchup -- and the rest of the year. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 43 REYDS 493 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.5 It took a while, but Boyd finally scored in Week 8 at Cleveland with a fourth-quarter touchdown. He finished the game with three catches for 38 yards and the score on five targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, Boyd should remain in your lineup as at least a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, along with Tee Higgins. The Panthers have also allowed five receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in their past three games. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND NE -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 45 REYDS 415 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.9 Meyers has been fantastic this season, and it's worth trusting him again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Usually, we just say Meyers is an option in PPR because of his lack of touchdowns, but he's scored three times in the past four games. He has three games this season with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 18 PPR points in all three outings. And he should continue to see a heavy dose of pass attempts from Mac Jones this week with DeVante Parker (knee) banged up. The Colts have a tough secondary, but at least one receiver has scored at least 12 PPR points against Indianapolis in seven of eight games. That should be Meyers this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Palmer was removed from the concussion protocol Wednesday, and Keenan Allen (hamstring) missed practice. Coach Brandon Staley said Allen's injury hasn't "responded the way that we hoped," and Allen could be out in Week 9 against the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. With Mike Williams (ankle) also out, Palmer could be the No. 1 target for Justin Herbert in this dream matchup. Palmer has three games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA ARI -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 Moore should again be a popular target for Kyler Murray, and I like Moore as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 9. He just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Minnesota with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and that game proved he can co-exist with DeAndre Hopkins. Moore already faced Seattle in Week 6 and had six catches for 49 yards on 10 targets. I'm hoping for a similar amount of targets with better production this week at home. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -12.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 In the first game without Breece Hall (ACL), the Jets were forced to throw in Week 8 against New England, and Wilson had his most targets (seven) since Zach Wilson replaced Joe Flacco in Week 4. Garrett Wilson finished with six catches for 115 yards, and Corey Davis (knee) was also out. Davis will likely be out again in Week 9 against Buffalo, which should help Wilson. And if the run game stalls as expected then the targets should be up for Wilson as well. The Bills have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 14 PPR points in each of their past three games. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 364 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Even with the addition of Chase Claypool via trade from Pittsburgh, I still like Mooney as a sleeper this week. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. While he's still searching for his first touchdown this year, he does have at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. The Dolphins have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past three games, and Mooney should hopefully see some easier coverage with Claypool to help. As for Claypool, I'd consider him a low-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. He can certainly make plays on this secondary, but we'll see how much he plays after getting traded to Chicago on Tuesday. Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 313 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 I'm willing to gamble on Duvernay this week as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. With Rashod Bateman (foot) out and Mark Andrews (shoulder) banged up, we could see more targets headed for Duvernay on a fast surface. Demarcus Robinson could also be a factor, and he just had six catches for 64 yards on eight targets in the game Bateman was injured in Week 8 at Tampa Bay. But Duvernay has the most upside of the group. He scored 16 PPR points against the Buccaneers, and Duvernay now has three games this season with at least 12 PPR points. The Saints have also allowed nine receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this year.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -14 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 53 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Cooks is dealing with a wrist injury and a tough matchup in Week 9 against the Eagles, and he's only worth starting as a low-end option in three-receiver leagues. He has one touchdown on the season, which came in Week 4, and he's been held to single digits in PPR in four of his past six games. The Eagles have allowed just five touchdowns to receivers all season and only one since Week 4. Cooks is likely also disgruntled after not being traded, so this could be a rough outing for him Thursday night. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 49 REYDS 346 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 London continues to be a non-factor for Fantasy managers given the Falcons run-first offense, and he has now scored seven PPR points or less in five games in a row. That isn't expected to change against the Chargers, who are better against the pass but struggle against the run. I wish the Falcons would throw more and give London the chance to make plays, but he's not even seeing enough opportunities to warrant use in three-receiver leagues when there are six teams on a bye. Kadarius Toney WR KC Kansas City

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he will "try to work him in" during Week 9 against Tennessee when it comes to Toney, which makes it risky to trust him in the majority of leagues. There's obviously the scenario of Toney being good on just a handful of plays, or he could do little to nothing at all with limited targets. It's hard to count on Toney now, especially when JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman are healthy. Against the Titans, I would consider Smith-Schuster a must-start Fantasy receiver, with Valdes-Scantling and Hardman as No. 3 options. Stash Toney for now, and hopefully some big production is coming down the road. Allen Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 224 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 There's a chance you can consider using Robinson if Cooper Kupp (ankle) were out, and Kupp missed practice Wednesday. But it seems like Kupp should play this week, and Robinson will again be tough to trust. To his credit, he's played better of late with 27 PPR points in his past two games, and he has 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets over that span against the Panthers and 49ers. But in two road games this year, he's combined for six PPR points at Arizona and at San Francisco. Tampa Bay's secondary should be able to contain Robinson, who is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 70 REYDS 528 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.4 Pittman wasn't bad in his first start with San Ehlinger in Week 8 against Washington. He had nine targets for seven catches and 53 yards. But that might be his ceiling again this week at New England. Pittman hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and he's been held to 59 yards or less in four of his past five games. The Patriots have allowed just four touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, so it's hard to imagine Pittman having a big game in this matchup. He should be used as a No. 3 receiver at best in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 305 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 The potential of Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) both being out should be great for Everett, who should see an uptick in targets. He has five games this season with at least six targets, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in three of those outings. The Falcons have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this season but seven tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against Atlanta. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 330 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Engram is on a nice roll lately with at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games. He just scored his first touchdown this season in Week 8 against Denver, and he should stay hot against the Raiders this week. Las Vegas has allowed six touchdowns to tight ends this season and four of them to score at least 10 PPR points. Engram is worth trusting as a low-end starting option in all leagues. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 42 REYDS 286 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Tonyan loves facing the Lions. In his past three meetings against Detroit going back to 2020 he has three touchdowns, with one in each outing. Tonyan has only scored one touchdown this season, so he's due to find the end zone again, and the Lions have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -12.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 48 REYDS 309 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Conklin should benefit in a big way if the Jets continue to throw a lot this week, as well as Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) being banged up. Conklin just had his best game of the season in Week 8 against New England with six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and it coincided with two injuries for the Jets. Breece Hall (ACL) and Corey Davis (knee) didn't play against the Patriots, and Hall's injury could help Conklin moving forward. If the Jets are forced to throw more -- Zach Wilson attempted a season-high 41 passes in Week 8 -- then Conklin's production should increase. The matchup is tough against the Bills, who have yet to allow a tight end to score, but Poyer's likely absence would be huge for Conklin's outlook this week. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 30 REYDS 235 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 The Bears are down Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, and this defense should be vulnerable against the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Dallas just had its tight ends (Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot) combine for nine catches, 90 yards and a touchdown against Chicago, and Gesicki has now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. He also has 18 targets over that span, and there appears to be enough volume in Miami for him to produce quality stats alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 176 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Fant is a sneaky option in deeper leagues against the Cardinals, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Fant already played Arizona in Week 6 and had six catches for 45 yards on seven targets. Will Dissly might be an option also against this defense, but Fant will hopefully replicate his production from his previous meeting against the Cardinals -- if not do more.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 178 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 The Rams have been tough on tight ends all year, and Otton should struggle in this matchup. George Kittle in Week 8 is the lone tight end to score against the Rams, including matchups with Dawson Knox, Kyle Pitts, Zach Ertz, Dalton Schultz and Kittle in their first meeting. Otton could struggle for targets with Julio Jones back in action, and he had five in Week 8 at Baltimore with Jones on the field. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 16 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.9 The Ravens' addition of Roquan Smith will make it tough to run on Baltimore, and Hill hasn't been a great Fantasy asset aside from his monster game against Seattle when he scored 35 PPR points. Since then he's combined for 19 PPR points in three games, including scoring a touchdown during that stretch. In non-PPR leagues you can gamble on Hill with the hope he scores in a prime-time game at home, and he might get a boost in carries with Mark Ingram (knee) out. But I would be cautious to trust him in what could be a difficult matchup. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 43 REYDS 268 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Hurst hasn't scored a touchdown in his past three games, and he's been held to 48 yards or less in each game over that span. In the first game without Ja'Marr Chase (hip) in Week 8 at Cleveland, he was held to four catches for 42 yards on four targets. That might be his ceiling again this week against the Panthers, who have been tough on tight ends all year. Only three tight ends have scored against Carolina, and Hurst should only be used in deeper leagues this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 43 REYDS 395 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 We'll see how Hockenson does in his first game with Minnesota, but he might not have a big outing this week against the Commanders. Washington has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end all season and limited Hockenson to three catches for 26 yards on seven targets in Week 2 when he was with the Lions. Hockenson has three games this season with at least 10 PPR points and four games with eight points or less. We could see Minnesota try to feature its shiny new toy, but Washington knows that also. Hockenson should only be considered as a low-end starter in most leagues for this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Ravens (@NO)

Since their Week 2 meltdown against the Dolphins, the Ravens defense has been extremely productive, averaging more than three sacks per game, more than one fumble recovered per game and nearly one interception per game. The Ravens haven't given up more than 26 points in that same time period. Additionally, the Ravens newly acquired Roquan Smith will most likely suit up, which could cause problems for the New Orleans offense. The Saints are riding high, coming off of a huge beatdown of the Raiders. However, Andy Dalton has thrown three interceptions in his previous two starts, and we know Dalton's history of playing in prime time.

Sleepers

Seahawks (@ARI)

Jaguars (vs. LV)

Chiefs (vs. TEN)

DST to Sit

Titans (@KC)

The Titans DST has been productive of late, holding the Colts and Texans to a combined 20 points with six sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery over that span. The Titans also have not allowed more than 22 points to an opponent since Week 2. However, they face the Chiefs this week who are the highest scoring offense in the NFL, scoring at least 30 points in three out of the last four games. Expect another high scoring performance from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City, and this should be a bad week for the Titans DST.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Succop K TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 12th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 12th YTD Stats FPTS/G 8.5 Succop comes into this matchup with the Rams having scored at least 10 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He hasn't missed a field goal since Week 1, and this is a great matchup against the Rams in Week 9. Two kickers in the past five games against the Rams have made at least three field goals, and Succop should get enough scoring chances to be a top-10 Fantasy kicker this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Elliott K PHI Philadelphia • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PHI -14 O/U 45 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 6th YTD Stats FPTS/G 6.7 Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 8.7 K RNK 15th YTD Stats FPTS/G 6.5 Mike Badgley K DET Detroit • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 6.6 K RNK 19th YTD Stats FPTS/G 9.7