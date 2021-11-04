This has been quite a week, and we haven't even had a game yet in Week 9. I can't wait for the on-field drama because everything going on off the field has been a whirlwind.

Since Monday, we have had major news involving Derrick Henry, Jameis Winston, Aaron Rodgers, Saquon Barkley, Noah Fant, Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham. There also was the tragic situation involving Henry Ruggs III, who is no longer with the Raiders and is facing felony charges of DUI after being involved in a deadly car accident in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

Henry and Winston are out for the season after getting hurt in Week 8, and Rodgers and Barkley are out in Week 9 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list (Fant still has a chance to play). Thomas also is out for the season after suffering a setback with his injured ankle. As for Beckham, his time in Cleveland might be done since he appears to be disgruntled after not getting traded. You can't plan on starting Beckham this week -- if you even considered it.

We might get good news if Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is able to play this week, but that seems unlikely. What is likely is Fantasy managers potentially scrambling for quality players, especially with four teams on a bye (Tampa Bay, Seattle, Washington and Detroit).

As always, we'll do our best to help with your lineup decisions, and hopefully your teams are successful. I'm ready for the games to begin because this has already been a crazy week.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 31 REYDS 165 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7

Myles Gaskin has been a Fantasy bust so far this year. I had high expectations for him as a breakout player, but he's been disappointing and tough to trust. That ends this week.

Gaskin will benefit in a favorable matchup against the Texans in Week 9, especially with Malcolm Brown (quad) on injured reserve. We saw what that looks like the past two weeks with Gaskin getting 19 total touches in Week 7 against Atlanta when Brown first got injured and then 15 total touches last week at Buffalo.

Gaskin has four games this season with at least 15 total touches, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in two of those outings. He should have the chance for an increased workload this week against the Texans, who have struggled against opposing running backs all season.

Houston has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in six of eight games this season, including five in a row. Four running backs in the past five games against the Texans have scored at least 12 PPR points, with Jonathan Taylor in Week 6 and Darrell Henderson in Week 8 each scoring at least 22 PPR points.

I'm expecting Gaskin to finish as a top-15 PPR running back this week (top 20 in non-PPR), and I'm excited about his outlook in this matchup and beyond, especially with Brown out. Hopefully, Gaskin can finish the season strong and erase the disappointment from the start of the year. He still has the chance to help Fantasy managers in a big way in 2021.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CIN -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2215 RUYDS 43 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 24.6 Burrow is rolling now as a Fantasy quarterback, and he should stay hot this week against the Browns. Burrow has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six games in a row, including three consecutive outings with at least 26 points. In two games against Cleveland last year, Burrow passed for 722 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, along with 53 rushing yards, one touchdown and two fumbles. The Browns allow an average of 23.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and Burrow has top-five upside this week. Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1819 RUYDS 432 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.2 Hurts just had his worst Fantasy game of the season in Philadelphia's 44-6 victory against the Lions in Week 8 when he scored 11 points. He failed to score a touchdown and passed for just 103 yards, but he also added 71 yards on the ground. He now has four games this season with at least 61 rushing yards, and he should rebound this week. Prior to Week 8, he scored at least 24 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and he had at least 21 points in each of his first seven outings. Only two quarterbacks have topped 20 Fantasy points against the Chargers this year, but Hurts is still worth trusting given his track record. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 23.9 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1040 RUYDS 62 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.7 Tagovailoa will hopefully take advantage of his Week 9 matchup against the Texans, who are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Houston allows an average of 23.5 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford have each scored at least 26 points against the Texans in the past two games. We've seen Tagovailoa have success in favorable matchups recently when he scored 25 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 6 and 33 Fantasy points against Atlanta in Week 7. He has top-10 upside this week given the matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 31 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 12 RUYDS 77 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 6.2 Hill is expected to clear the concussion protocol and be ready for Week 9 against Atlanta, which is a favorable matchup since the Falcons are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four quarterbacks have scored at least 33 Fantasy points against Atlanta, and the Falcons give up an average of 24.3 Fantasy points per game to the position. Hill started four games last year and scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three outings. He averaged 52.3 rushing yards per game over that span with four rushing touchdowns, and his mobility should be appealing to Fantasy managers. Make sure he's starting for the Saints this week and then consider him a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LV -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2269 RUYDS 29 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.2 Carr won't have Henry Ruggs III for the rest of the season, but Carr should still perform well as a Fantasy quarterback. He scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each of his past two games, and he should have success against the Giants, who have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 points. In three road starts this season, Carr is averaging 23.0 Fantasy points per game. Carson Wentz QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ IND -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1926 RUYDS 108 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.9 Wentz heads into his matchup with the Jets having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including consecutive games with 24 points. The Jets have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 25 Fantasy points, and hopefully Wentz can remain a reliable Fantasy quarterback for the rest of the season.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1814 RUYDS 29 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.9 Ryan has played two games this season without Calvin Ridley, and he had mixed results in those outings. He scored 25 Fantasy points against the Jets in London in Week 5, but he also had just seven Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 8. He's without Ridley (personal) again in Week 9 at the Saints, and I would expect Ryan to have another bad outing. In two games against New Orleans last year, Ryan combined for just 505 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, including a lost fumble. The Saints also allow just 17.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1949 RUYDS 241 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.8 It's been a long time since Jones was a quality Fantasy quarterback. He scored 30 Fantasy points in Week 4 at New Orleans, but since then he's had 43 Fantasy points combined in his past four games. At home, Jones is averaging just 14.5 Fantasy points per game in four outings, and he only has one game in New York with more than 15 Fantasy points. We don't know who will be healthy among the Giants receivers, and Sterling Shepard (thigh) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be out. Jones is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Denver • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1914 RUYDS 70 TD 13 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.7 Bridgewater got Jerry Jeudy back in Week 8 against Washington after he was out since Week 1, but Bridgewater was only able to manage 14 Fantasy points. He might not have Noah Fant (illness) this week after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that isn't good against the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score 19 Fantasy points or less, and Bridgewater could be in trouble this week. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2002 RUYDS 165 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.5 It's bad timing for Tannehill and the Titans to be facing the Rams, who just acquired pass rusher Von Miller via trade from the Broncos. Tennessee also lost Derrick Henry (foot) for 6-10 weeks, and now the offense should run through Tannehill. He does have at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games, but he also scored 19 Fantasy points or less in five of eight outings this year. We'll see if Julio Jones (hamstring) can play this week, but even if he does, I'd still have minimal expectations for Tannehill in this matchup. He's a low-end starter at best in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LV -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 14 REYDS 110 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.1 Jacobs is expected to be fine following the chest injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Eagles. Coming off a bye, hopefully Jacobs will keep his touchdown streak active by scoring in four games in a row. He also has at least three catches in three of his past four games. The Giants have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in seven of eight games this year. Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 26 REYDS 226 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.3 This won't be an easy matchup against the Colts on Thursday night, but you should trust Carter after what he's shown us of late. He has either a touchdown or 100 total yards in four games in a row, and he's been excellent as a receiver with Mike White under center in place of Zach Wilson (knee). In the past two games, Carter has 17 catches for 162 yards on 23 targets, and hopefully White continues to look for Carter in this matchup. Ty Johnson, who has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, is also worth using as a sleeper. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB KC -1 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 230 REC 19 REYDS 163 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 It might feel like Williams lost a lot of playing time to Derrick Gore in Monday's game against the Giants, but Williams still played 64 percent of the snaps and had 19 total touches (six catches). He's now scored at least 16 PPR points in two of three games with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) out, and I would trust Williams again this week against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in five of the past six games, with nine total touchdowns surrendered over that span. And five running backs have at least four receptions against the Packers, which bodes well for Williams in the passing game. Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -PK O/U 45 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 433 REC 4 REYDS 30 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Mitchell is dealing with a rib injury, so keep an eye on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If he plays as expected, Mitchell comes into this matchup with four games this season with at least 17 carries, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in three of them, including two in a row. The Cardinals run defense has been tough this year, but in the first game without J.J. Watt (shoulder) in Week 8 against Green Bay, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 31 carries, 137 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell should have the chance for another quality outing this week if healthy. Devontae Booker RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 216 REC 17 REYDS 138 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Saquon Barkley (illness/ankle) is likely out again in Week 9, and I like Booker as a must-start running back in all leagues. He's done a nice job the past two games against the Panthers and Chiefs with at least 14 PPR points in each outing, and I love that he had five receptions on six targets in Week 8 at Kansas City. He could be needed in the passing game again with the Giants battling injuries at receiver, and this is a revenge game for Booker, who spent 2020 in Las Vegas. The Raiders have also allowed a touchdown to a running back in three of the past four games. Booker has top-20 upside in this matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 84 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 3 FPTS/G 3.8 We'll see how the Eagles use Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Jordan Howard this week in a more competitive game since Philadelphia blasted Detroit last week 44-6. The Chargers will make things tougher on the Eagles, but I'll still trust Scott as a low-end starter or flex in most leagues. In the first game without Miles Sanders (ankle) against the Lions, Scott had 12 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, and hopefully he takes advantage of this matchup. The Chargers have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, with seven touchdowns scored over that span. Scott will also help in the passing game if needed, and Gainwell is a sleeper in deeper leagues based on his expected role as a pass catcher. Let's hope Nick Sirianni doesn't abandon the run game for the Eagles, and Scott should have the chance for 15-plus touches this week. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BUF -14.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 227 REC 16 REYDS 148 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Moss hasn't scored a touchdown in three games, but he's still found a way to be productive. He had six catches in Week 8 against Miami, and it's great that Josh Allen is leaning on him with seven targets. Moss should have the chance to score this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed nine total touchdowns to running backs this year. The Bills are also 14.5-point favorites on the road, so Moss could have some fourth-quarter production as well with Buffalo likely playing with a big lead. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -1 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 309 REC 10 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Dillon will likely be looking at a big workload in Week 9 at Kansas City with Aaron Rodgers (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With Jordan Love starting, the Packers will likely lean on Aaron Jones and Dillon against the Chiefs. We saw that in Week 8 at Arizona when Davante Adams (illness) and Allen Lazard (illness) were out, and Dillon had 16 carries for 78 yards. Jones is clearly a must-start running back in all leagues, but Dillon is a good flex option this week. And the Chiefs have already allowed eight running backs to score at least 11 PPR points this year.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB ATL Atlanta • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 258 REC 23 REYDS 110 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Davis rebounded last week with 11 PPR points against Carolina after being held to one PPR point in Week 7 at Miami, but I still don't want to trust him in Week 9 against the Saints. New Orleans is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Davis will continue to share work with Cordarrelle Patterson, who is the better Fantasy option in this backfield. It does help Davis that Calvin Ridley (personal) is out because of Davis' role in the passing game, but I only like him as a flex in most leagues this week. Adrian Peterson RB TEN Tennessee • #28

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 With Derrick Henry (foot) out, the Titans will turn to Peterson and Jeremy McNichols as replacement options against the Rams. I would consider McNichols as a flex in PPR given his expected role in the passing game, but I would prefer to sit Peterson until I see how he's used. He could step right into Henry's old role as the lead rusher for Tennessee, and Peterson's volume could lead to quality production. But I'm not confident in a 36-year-old running back making his debut in Week 9 having a big game, especially against a Rams defense that just acquired Von Miller. At best, Peterson is a flex option in non-PPR leagues. Carlos Hyde RB JAC Jacksonville • #24

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -14.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 140 REC 8 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.6 Hyde is expected to start for the injured James Robinson (heel), but I don't like Hyde's chances against the Bills. While he did well in the passing game in Week 8 at Seattle after Robinson got hurt with six catches for 40 yards on eight targets, along with nine carries for 32 yards, this is a much tougher opponent. Buffalo is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only Antonio Gibson in Week 3 and Henry in Week 6 found the end zone against the Bills this year. Hyde is worth stashing on your bench until we know Robinson is healthy, but don't start him in most leagues in Week 9. David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 20 REYDS 153 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 I hope Johnson will be the lead running back for the Texans in a positive matchup against the Dolphins this week, but he's too tough to trust. In the first game with Mark Ingram gone in Week 8 against the Rams, Johnson was held to two carries for 4 yards, along with one catch for minus-1 yard. He'll continue to share touches with Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead, and for one game at least, it doesn't appear like Ingram's absence will help Johnson in a major way. Now, he could take advantage of Miami's defense, and the Dolphins have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in seven of eight games this year. But it's risky to trust Johnson as anything more than a flex, even with Ingram gone.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Gordon was a great Fantasy running back in Week 8 against Washington with 18 PPR points, but he was saved by two touchdowns. He had 10 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He lost a fumble late in the game, which could come back to haunt him if the Broncos give Javonte Williams more work, but Gordon could let you down if he doesn't score. He's been at 13 total touches or less in five games in a row, and Williams isn't going away any time soon. I'm fine with Gordon as a flex in all leagues, but he's not a must-start running back. And Dallas has been tough on running backs all season and is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ IND -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 16.9 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 65 REYDS 594 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.2 T.Y. Hilton (concussion) is out for Week 9 against the Jets, and Pittman has been exceptional when Hilton has been hurt. Pittman has scored at least 11 PPR points in six of his past seven games, including four outings with at least 20 PPR points over that span. His lone bad outing was Week 6 against Houston when Hilton played most of the game, and Pittman finished with just five PPR points. He should have another quality outing against the Jets on Thursday night, and New York has allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past two games against New England and Cincinnati. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 43 REYDS 327 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Parker has at least seven targets in every game he's played, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in each of his past two games. Will Fuller (hand) is again out for this game, which should once again help Parker, and this is a great matchup against the Texans. Houston has allowed seven receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in the past three games, and Parker has top-15 upside this week in all leagues. I also like Jaylen Waddle this week as a must-start wide receiver, and he has at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three outings, with at least eight targets in each game over that span. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BUF -14.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 16.3 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 56 REYDS 413 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.9 Stefon Diggs should have a dominant game against the Jaguars this week, but I also like Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders as starters. All three should benefit if Dawson Knox (hand) remains out, and Beasley was exceptional in Week 8 against Miami with 10 catches for 110 yards on 13 targets. He now has at least 20 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two in a row, and he's a quality PPR receiver against the Jaguars. Sanders was shutout last week against Miami on four targets, but he did score at least 12 PPR points in each of the four games prior to Week 8 and should rebound this week. Jacksonville has allowed 11 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 70 REYDS 585 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.3 Cooks will hopefully be OK for the rest of the season now that the trade deadline has passed and he's stuck in Houston. It would be great if Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) starts this week against Miami, but I have no problem trusting Cooks against the Dolphins even with Davis Mills under center. Cooks has scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Miami has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers in the past three weeks. In those past three games, eight receivers from Jacksonville, Atlanta and Buffalo have scored at least 12 PPR points, and Cooks will hopefully reach that threshold or higher in this matchup. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 We don't know if Odell Beckham is going to play this week after he was excused from practice Wednesday, and the Browns could decide to release him. That would be great news for Landry's Fantasy value because he has thrived when Beckham has been out. In the past six games Beckham has missed and Landry has played in full, Landry has scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing, with an average of 18.8 PPR points over that span. Landry just had 10 targets in Week 8 against the Steelers, so hopefully Baker Mayfield continues to look for him. And the Bengals have allowed four receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past two games against the Ravens and Jets.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CIN -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 49 REYDS 353 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Higgins is more of a starter than a sleeper, but Fantasy managers are still a little hesitant to trust him because he's been overshadowed by Ja'Marr Chase this season. I get it, but hopefully the past two weeks are a sign that Higgins is coming around. He's scored 13 PPR points in each of his past two games against Baltimore and the Jets, and he has 21 targets over that span. Joe Burrow is starting to rely on Higgins more, and he should continue to deliver, especially this week against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed 10 receivers to score at least 11 PPR points this week, and I like Higgins as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LV -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 51 REYDS 399 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 Henry Ruggs III is no longer with the Raiders, which should help Renfrow and Bryan Edwards get more targets from Derek Carr. Both should be considered sleepers this week against the Giants, who have allowed 14 receivers to score 11 PPR points this year. Renfrow has scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has at least seven targets in five outings this year. And Edwards just had his best Fantasy game in Week 7 against the Eagles before the Raiders bye with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on four targets, which should help his confidence heading into this matchup with the Giants. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 30 REYDS 203 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.8 Crowder has played four games this season, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in two of them, including Week 8 against the Bengals. He did that with Mike White under center and with Corey Davis (hip) out, and Crowder might have that same scenario again this week against the Colts, who are No. 2 in the NFL with 13 touchdowns allowed to receivers. Indianapolis also has allowed 10 receivers to score at least 11 PPR points this year. Against Cincinnati, Crowder had eight catches for 84 yards on nine targets, and he also threw a two-point conversion and lost a fumble. Crowder has top-24 upside in PPR for Week 9. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #12

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN BAL -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 109 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Sammy Watkins (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, which could mean he's going to be out again in Week 9 against the Vikings. If that happens, consider Bateman a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Prior to Baltimore's bye in Week 8, Bateman had six targets in each of his previous two games, and he had three catches for 80 yards in Week 7 against Cincinnati. The Vikings have struggled with receivers all season and have allowed 11 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points. Marquise Brown should go off in this matchup, but Bateman is also worth consideration in three-receiver leagues. Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LAR -7.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 39 REYDS 392 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 DeSean Jackson and the Rams parted ways Tuesday, which should be good news for Jefferson moving forward. He had 13 targets in his past two games against Detroit and Houston, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in each of those outings. Matthew Stafford will hopefully rely on him more moving forward, and he has a great matchup against the Titans in Week 9. The Titans allow the most receptions (132) and yards (1,728) to opposing receivers, and they are tied for third in touchdowns allowed (12). Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods should have big outings in Week 9, but Jefferson could also be a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver as well.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -14.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 54 REYDS 378 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.7 Jones struggled in Week 8 at Seattle with five catches for 35 yards on seven targets, and he's now scored eight PPR points or less in three of his past four games. He should have another down outing this week against the Bills, who are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The only receivers to score against Buffalo this season have been Diontae Johnson in Week 1 and Byron Pringle in Week 5. Jones is someone to avoid in all leagues. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

• Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 56 REYDS 421 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Smith hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and he's scored five PPR points or less in two of his past three games. He has a brutal matchup in Week 9 against the Chargers, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The only receivers to score against the Chargers this season have been Mecole Hardman in Week 3, Renfrow in Week 4 and Rashard Higgins in Week 5. Smith will hopefully make plays without the end zone, but he's only a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 35 REYDS 343 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Toney is expected to play despite dealing with an injured hand, but I'm nervous to trust him this week against the Raiders. He doesn't appear to be at 100 percent after dealing with an injured ankle recently, and this isn't an easy matchup against the Raiders in Week 9. Las Vegas is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and Daniel Jones hasn't played well enough of late to make you feel comfortable about Toney's outlook. Now, Toney could benefit with Sterling Shepard (thigh) likely out, but Kenny Golladay (knee) could return to usurp targets. I still like Toney as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but his upside feels capped.

Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NE -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 427 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 It's been a frustrating four-game stretch for Meyers, who is still looking for his first receiving touchdown this year -- and of his career. He's scored nine PPR points in three of his past four outings, with 11 his high over that span. This came after he had at least 16 PPR points in consecutive outings in Weeks 3 and 4. He's been at 56 receiving yards or fewer in each of his past four games, and he has five catches or less in each outing. You can't start Meyers in any non-PPR leagues because of his lack of touchdowns, but he's also risky in PPR. And this week's matchup against the Panthers could be tough since Carolina is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and the secondary got better last week with former Patriots star Stephon Gilmore making his 2021 debut with his new team.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 579 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 Jerry Jeudy has played two games with the Broncos this season, and Sutton has posted minimal stats in both outings. Sutton had two PPR points in Week 1 at the Giants in a game where Jeudy couldn't finish because of an ankle injury. And in Week 8 against Washington, Sutton had two catches for 40 yards on four targets. The Broncos didn't throw much against the Football Team and will likely air it out more against the Cowboys in Week 9. But Sutton goes from a must-start Fantasy receiver when Jeudy was out to more of a questionable No. 3 option. The matchup isn't tough since Dallas is No. 25 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Sutton might just struggle in a shared lead role when Jeudy is on the field.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 12 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 55 REYDS 475 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Gesicki is one of my favorite players this week given his matchup with the Texans, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. Prior to being held to nine Fantasy points in Week 8 at Buffalo, Gesicki had scored at least 16 PPR points in four of his past five games. He should be in that range again this week against Houston, which has allowed a tight end to score in four of the past five games. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 358 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 In two games without Zach Ertz, Goedert has 12 targets, nine catches, 142 yards and has scored at least 12 PPR points in both outings. He's doing exactly what we hoped as the lead tight end for the Eagles. This week, he gets a favorable matchup with the Chargers, who are fourth in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Los Angeles has allowed a tight end to score in three of the past four games. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI PIT -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 27 REYDS 202 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Freiermuth doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 9 against the Bears, who have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season. But I like the way he's been used lately, so I'll trust Freiermuth as a low-end starter in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. He now has 14 targets, 11 catches, 102 yards and a touchdown in two games without JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), and Freiermuth has scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing. Hopefully, Ben Roethlisberger continues to lean on Freiermuth as a short-area target again this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI LAC -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 38 REYDS 260 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 I expected Cook to struggle in Week 8 against New England, and he did with two catches for 25 yards on five targets. But he should rebound this week against the Eagles, who have struggled with tight ends of late. Philadelphia has allowed a tight end to score in four of the past five games, and three tight ends have scored at least 16 PPR points against the Eagles. Cook should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Tyler Conklin TE MIN Minnesota • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 37 REYDS 297 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Conklin just had seven targets in Week 8 against Dallas, and he finished with five catches for 57 yards. He's now scored 10 PPR points in consecutive games, and hopefully he's starting to become a more viable weapon for Kirk Cousins and Fantasy managers in deeper leagues. He has the best matchup of the week against the Ravens, who are surprisingly allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. Baltimore has allowed a tight end to score in five of seven games this year, with six total touchdowns allowed to the position. Conklin is worth trusting as a streamer in all leagues this week. Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 5.3 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 91 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Okwuegbunam is only worth using as a streamer if Noah Fant (illness) remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Otherwise, you can't trust Okwuegbunam if he's the No. 2 tight end. But in the lead role, he has a chance to be productive against the Cowboys, who have allowed a tight end to score at least 10 PPR points in each of the past two games. In deeper tight-end premium leagues, look for Okwuegbunam if Fant is ruled out.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Uzomah TE CIN Cincinnati • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CIN -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 23 REYDS 289 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 Good luck trying to figure out when to start Uzomah, and you're hoping he finds the end zone to save his Fantasy production. He's been at 35 yards or less in all but two games this season, and he has one game with more than four targets. I hope he scores against the Browns for those of you who are starting him, but Cleveland has allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends since facing Travis Kelce in Week 1. Uzomah has scored a combined 17 PPR points in the five games where he didn't find the end zone. Dan Arnold TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -14.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 272 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 I want to stash Arnold as a potential starter for this season, but I don't want to start him in Week 9 against Buffalo. The Bills have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends all season, and Arnold has yet to score a touchdown in 2021. Now, he does have at least eight targets and 10 PPR points in two of his past three games, so better days are ahead. But sit him this week if you can because he should struggle against Buffalo. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NE -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 35 REYDS 297 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 Henry was a huge letdown in Week 8 against the Chargers in a revenge game against his former team. His touchdown streak of four games in a row ended, and he finished with just one catch for 33 yards on three targets. He's been living off touchdowns of late since he's been at four targets or less, two catches or less and 33 yards or less in three games in a row. And now he has to face a Panthers defense that has allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all season. Henry is a low-end starter at best in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LAR -7.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 36 REYDS 273 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Higbee was a huge disappointment in Week 8 against the Texans when he failed to deliver in a great matchup. He had three catches for 25 yards on three targets, and he's now gone seven games in a row with 50 receiving yards or less. He also has just two touchdowns on the season. This week, Higbee could struggle again with the Titans, who have been stingy against tight ends all season. Jacob Hollister, Tommy Sweeney and Jack Doyle are the only tight ends to score against Tennessee, and Higbee is a low-end starting option at best in deeper leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Patriots (at CAR): Sam Darnold (concussion) appears on track to play in Week 9, but keep an eye on his status. I would like the Patriots DST even more if P.J. Walker starts given how Bill Belichick does against unproven quarterbacks. Darnold knows all about that given his history against the Patriots. In four career meetings with New England when Darnold was with the Jets, he had one touchdown, six interceptions and two lost fumbles. The Patriots DST should have a huge Week 9 outing.

Sleepers

Dolphins (vs. HOU)

Raiders (at NYG)

Saints (vs. ATL)

Sit 'Em

Broncos (at DAL): The Broncos defense should struggle this week against the Cowboys with Dak Prescott (calf) back. So far this season, Prescott has been sacked just nine times. While Prescott does have four interceptions, the Cowboys are averaging 32.1 points per game. Denver also just traded Von Miller to the Rams, so this should be a DST to avoid this week -- and maybe the rest of the season.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Badgley K IND Indianapolis • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ IND -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 11th Badgley has yet to score double digits in Fantasy points, but he could have his best game of the season this week against the Jets. They allow the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers this season, and four kickers in the past six games have scored at least 10 Fantasy points against the Jets. For the season, the Jets have allowed 18 made field goals and 18 made PATs, and I like Badgley as a great streaming option this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 13th Nick Folk K NE New England • #6

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NE -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS K 14th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 6th Daniel Carlson K LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LV -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 6.4 K RNK 12th

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Randy Bullock K TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 6.2 K RNK 15th

