Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Raiders, and an ACL tear is feared based on initial tests, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

Jones will have an MRI to determine the exact nature of the knee injury, but if it's indeed a torn ACL, it would be a season-ending injury. With Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve, the Giants will likely turn to either rookie Tommy DeVito or practice squad quarterback Matt Barkley for at least the next three games.