Jones (knee) won't be placed on the PUP list and will be active from the start of training camp next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones said early Tuesday during an appearance on the "Simms Complete" podcast that he's had no setbacks in his recovery from last November's ACL surgery, and the Giants' decision not to place him on the PUP list essentially confirms that. This news means the QB is unlikely to have any limitations in preparing for the upcoming campaign and will be ready to go as New York's Week 1 starter, assuming he doesn't incur any new health issues prior to the beginning of the season. Jones will lead a new-look Giants offense that lost Saquon Barkley in free agency and Darren Waller to retirement in the offseason while adding new first-string RB Devin Singletary and exciting rookie Malik Nabers, who is slated to be the team's No. 1 wideout.