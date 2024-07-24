Coach Brian Daboll confirmed Wednesday that Jones (knee) is cleared for full-team drills and will lead the first-team offense at training camp, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Daboll even said Jones is "getting all the reps" with the first-team offense, essentially confirming that the 27-year-old will be New York's Week 1 starter. However, Daboll didn't shut down the possibility of Jones being benched later in the season to avoid future injury guarantees in his contract, instead telling reporters that any such consideration is a "ways down the road," per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The combination of Jones' rushing ability and an improved receiving corps in New York could make him a surprisingly useful second QB in fantasy leagues, but he should probably be dropped down the rankings in formats that put a premium on late-season production. In addition to the risk of a situation like Russell Wilson's in Denver late last year, there's always the possibility Jones is simply benched in favor of Drew Lock for performance reasons, not to mention concerns about Jones' rushing production dropping after an ACL tear and lengthy rehab process.