Toney (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Toney was a late addition to New York's Week 2 injury report, having a cap on his reps both Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring injury. While rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out Friday, Toney will be given a chance out of the team's receiving corps this weekend. Toney will be on the lookout for his first target for the campaign after taking two carries for 23 yards in Week 1 in Tennessee.