Toney has been seeing reps out of the backfield at running back early in training camp, Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star reports.

Handling carries isn't completely foreign to Toney, as he's rushed 21 times for 119 yards and one touchdown across four NFL seasons. He also rushed 66 times for 580 yards and two scores in four seasons at Florida before entering the league. With the additions of first-rounder Xavier Worthy and free-agent pickup Hollywood Brown in the offseason to go along with Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore, wideout snaps may be difficult to come by for Toney. Getting him a look at running back could be a way to get Toney on the field a bit more, and it would be a way to get the ball in his hands quicker and closer to the line of scrimmage after he struggled mightily to come up with catches last season. The Chiefs lost Jerick McKinnon over the offseason and didn't do a whole lot to replace his speed and pass-catching ability at running back. The more Toney can do, the better chance he has at cracking Kansas City's roster.