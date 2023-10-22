Barkley carried the ball 21 times for 77 yards and caught three of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Commanders.

He topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time this season, and Barkley produced the game's biggest play when he caught a short pass from a scrambling Tyrod Taylor and took it 32 yards for the Giants' second TD of the day. Barkley appears fully recovered from the ankle injury that cost him three weeks, and whether quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) is able to return in Week 8 or not, the running back should be the focal point of the Giants' offense against the Jets.