Barkley said after hyperextending his elbow during Sunday's 14-7 win over the Commanders he will "be alright" for Week 8's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Barkley logged 21 carries for 77 yards and caught three of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown versus Washington. His score came after hyperextending his elbow earlier in the contest, an injury which occurred during the game's second drive. Barkley was able to finish the contest with a sleeve on his left arm and elbow, which lends significant credence to the notion that he will be able to again play through the injury unabated when the Giants face the Jets at home Week 8. Barkley also reiterated after Sunday's win that he wants to remain in New York, as the NFL's Oct. 31 trade deadline draws closer.