Ridley rushed once for no gain and secured one of four targets for five yards in the Jaguars' 31-24 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Ridley's catch and yardage totals were season lows in an utterly forgettable night for the veteran speedster. Ridley opened the season with a stellar 8-101-1 line against the Colts -- his first game action since Oct. 2021 -- but outside of a seven-reception, 122-yard tally in Week 5 against the Bills in London, he's been quiet since, even with fellow receiver Zay Jones (knee) missing multiple games. Ridley inconsistent production but high ceiling makes him a relatively frustrating asset for fantasy managers heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the Steelers.