Kirk caught 11 of 14 targets for 110 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Kansas City. He also completed one pass for minus-1 yard.

Kirk was held to one catch in the season opener, but he bounced back in Week 2, accounting for half of Trevor Lawrence's 22 completions and more than half of his 216 passing yards. The 26-year-old wide receiver's productive performance included a 45-yard catch in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones combined for two catches on 14 targets after racking up 156 yards and two touchdowns between them last week. Figuring out the hot hand in Jacksonville's receiving corps from week to week may not be an easy task, but perhaps having Ridley on hand to draw the defense's attention will work to Kirk's benefit in Week 3 against the Texans, who limited Kirk to three catches for 32 yards across two meetings last season.