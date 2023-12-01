Rodgers (Achilles) will be a limited participant in practice Friday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

According to Allen, Rodgers is alternating practices and days off as part of his rehab schedule. Rodgers had his 21-day window to return from IR opened Wednesday, but he's unlikely to be activated until the end of that window, if at all. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Rodgers plans to increase his practice regimen next week in hopes of moving up his return timeline, though Rodgers also said Thursday that "I don't think it would make a ton of sense" to play in a game with no playoff implications, so the 4-7 Jets would likely have to string some wins together and remain in the playoff hunt for Rodgers to have a chance at suiting up for the team again in 2023.