Rodgers (Achilles) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The 40-year-old is said to be targeting a return Week 16 against Washington, though he's made it clear he won't come back this season unless the Jets have a chance to make the playoffs. Rodgers was limited in practice Wednesday and Friday, sandwiched around a Thursday absence, with ESPN's Rich Cimini reporting that the QB intends to intensify his regimen next week. Rodgers intends to practice on consecutive days next week and hasn't ruled out returning to games before the reported Week 16 target date. In the meantime, Tim Boyle and Co. need to beat the Falcons this Sunday to keep any realistic hope alive for a playoff berth and a Rodgers return.