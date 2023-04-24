The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Packers in exchange for a package of draft picks Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Along with Rodgers, the Jets are acquiring the No. 15 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-rounder, at No. 170 overall. Headed to Green Bay are the 13th overall pick Thursday night, the No. 42 overall selection on Friday and a sixth-rounder at No. 207 Saturday. The Packers are also receiving a 2024 second-rounder that will become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the offensive snaps this upcoming season. It's a pretty sizable haul for Green Bay, considering they had little leverage other than just keeping Rodgers around. The book now can be closed on this drama, with Rodgers quarterbacking a Jets offense that features Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman as his top three wideouts while Corey Davis is still viewed as a likely release candidate. Rodgers' fantasy arrow has been trending downward with his inability to use his legs much anymore. Look for him to post mid-range QB2 numbers under old-turned-new OC Nathaniel Hackett.