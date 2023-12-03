Rodgers remains unlikely to play again this season, despite experiencing no setbacks with his surgically repaired Achilles' tendon during his return to practice this past week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers' ability to get back on the practice field just 77 days after undergoing Achilles surgery Sept. 13 was already unprecedented for any player attempting to return from a similar injury, but since he's still facing significant limitations and isn't close to 100 percent healthy, the expectation remains that he'll be sidelined for the rest of the season, especially if the 4-7 Jets continue to fade from the playoff picture. The Jets will have until Dec. 20 to formally activate Rodgers or keep him on IR for the rest of the season, and even if the team's playoff standing hasn't improved by that point, Rapoport suggests that New York could still keep the 40-year-old on the 53-man roster as an emergency third quarterback. In such a scenario, Rodgers would continue to remain inactive on game days, though having him on the roster would help him stay connected and more involved with the Jets. While Rodgers remains on IR for now, however, the Jets will go with Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback for the second straight game Sunday against the Falcons, with Trevor Siemian and Zach Wilson on hand as the Nos. 2 and 3 signal-callers, respectively.