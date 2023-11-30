Rodgers (Achilles) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

One day after he was designated for return from injured reserve and took part in practice as a limited participant, Rodgers was a spectator for the Jets' second session of the week. As Cimini notes, Rodgers' absence from practice wasn't the result of any setback in his recovery from Achilles surgery, as the quarterback's rehab plan simply calls for him to mix in lighter days of activity as he works his way back closer to full strength. Rodgers continues to target the team's Week 16 matchup with the Commanders for his potential return to game action, though he's stated that any comeback attempt this season will hinge on the 4-7 Jets remaining in playoff contention by late December.