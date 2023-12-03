Hall (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Hall had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend after the hamstring injury rendered him a limited participant in the Jets' first two Week 13 practice sessions, but much of the concern about his status was erased once he practiced fully Friday. Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is also active after being listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but Hall should continue to dominate the snaps and touches out of the backfield so long as the game remains competitive. While drawing more focus from defenses in recent weeks, Hall has struggled to just 2.6 yards per carry over his last six games, but he's seen ample involvement in the passing game during that stretch (30-261-2 receiving line on 36 targets) to help make up for some of his shortcomings as a rusher.