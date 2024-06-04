Hall is working off to the side at Tuesday's practice, with coach Robert Saleh telling reporters the running back is "dealing with some lower half stuff," Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall was first spotted with the Jets' rehab group last Wednesday and is now confirmed to be dealing with a minor injury. It doesn't sound like anything that will still be an issue when the Jets start training camp in late July, but it's possible Hall is limited or absent during mandatory minicamp June 11-13. Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Israel Abanikanda and Tarik Cohen are all candidates to take first-team RB reps while Hall isn't practicing.