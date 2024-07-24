Hall (lower body) is participating in 11-on-11 drills at Day 1 of Jets training camp Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Hall didn't practice at June minicamp due to a lower body injury, though he noted that the coaching staff was mostly holding him out as a precautionary measure. The star running back said earlier this offseason that his knee already feels much better than during the 2023 season, when he was working his way back from an ACL tear. This year, he figures to benefit from improved O-line play, with the Jets having signed LT Tyron Smith, traded for RT Morgan Moses and added tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round of April's draft. Plus, the promise of a healthy Aaron Rodgers should allow New York's offense to take a step forward, after questionable quarterback play heavily limited the unit in recent seasons.