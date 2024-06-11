Hall (lower body) won't practice Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall missed some OTA practices in May and now will sit out the first day of June minicamp. There's been no indication of a serious injury, but it'll be something to keep an eye on ahead of training camp in late July. With Hall absent Tuesday, rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis should have opportunities to work with the first-team offense as they continue their competition for the No. 2 running back role.