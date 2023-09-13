Hall (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York reports.

Hall will likely be a mainstay on the injury report in the first few weeks of the season as the Jets ease him in after last year's torn ACL, but the injury didn't inhibit his effectiveness in Monday's 22-16 win over the Bills. He racked up 109 yards on his first two carries and finished with 147 scrimmage yards on 11 touches. Hall's likely to earn more touches moving forward, and Wednesday's limited participation isn't indicative of a setback ahead of Sunday's game in Dallas.