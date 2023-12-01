Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Cook popped up on the injury report after being limited in practice Friday, but coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the day that Cook "should be fine" for Sunday's game. Fellow running backs Breece Hall (hamstring) and Israel Abanikanda (illness) are also questionable, but Hall was a full participant in practice Friday, suggesting that he'll likely suit up and lead New York's backfield as usual. Cook hasn't had more than four touches in a game since Week 5.