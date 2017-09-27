Jets' Matt Forte: Expected to sit out Week 4

The Jets are labeling Forte (toe) as week-to-week and aren't expecting him to be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In anticipation of Forte's absence, the Jets plan to sign free agent Travaris Cadet to bolster the team's backfield depth, but it's expected that holdovers Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire will function as the team's Nos. 1 and 2 running backs, respectively, in Week 4. While Forte was cleared of any structural damage to his toe following an X-ray after last Sunday's win over the Dolphins, it appears he's still dealing with either a sprain or significant soreness, which will likely relegate him to the sideline for at least a week. The veteran back had tallied 94 yards on the ground and 58 through the air during the Jets' first three games, but failed to find the end zone.