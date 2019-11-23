Play

McLendon (neck) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Limited at practice all week long, McLendon's status for Sunday remains up in the air, but even if he plays, the 33-year-old defensive tackle's impact is unlikely to have an effect on fantasy fortunes.

