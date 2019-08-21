Jones (undisclosed) was a limited participant Tuesday at practice, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Dealing with an unspecified injury, Jones was held out of Saturday's preseason loss to the Texans before returning to practice Monday. He'll likely be held out of Friday's exhibition against Buffalo, though he hasn't actually been ruled out yet. With Danny Amendola (undisclosed) also banged up, the Lions signed Jordan Lasley on Tuesday to help with wideout depth.

